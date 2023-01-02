Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at Ironworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at Ironworks

By Danica Ollerova
January 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 2, 2023, 9:04 am
music inverness 2023

With popular music venue Ironworks closing down next month and Belladrum festival returning this summer, these are the top music gigs you shouldn’t miss in Inverness in 2023.

Twin Atlantic + The LaFontaines: February 3 @ Ironworks

Scottish alternative rock band Twin Atlantic will return to Inverness for their last show at the Ironworks which will soon be knocked down and turned into a hotel.

The band took to social media to say: “It’s a bittersweet moment for us to announce we are coming back to Inverness to headline the Ironworks one last time as the venue is set to close next year. We have such a long and special history with the venue and all of its truly fantastic staff.”

Twin Atlantic – best known for their hit Heart And Soul – will be supported by Scottish rock band The LaFontaines who also shared a message with their Inverness fans on Twitter.

Tickets: The show is now sold out.

Elephant Sessions: February 4 @ Ironworks

Elephant Sessions – the award-winning indie-folk band from the Highlands – will be the last band to take to the stage at the Ironworks.

The band said on social media: “We’ll be playing our final show in the Ironworks venue this February, which will also be the last ever show in the venue before it closes its doors for the final time.

inverness music 2023
Elephant Sessions will be the last to perform at Ironworks. Image: Elephant Sessions/ Facebook.

“We grew up with this venue, we went to our first shows in this venue and we grew as a band in this venue.

“Caroline (Campbell, venue director) and all the staff have been so supportive over the years and it’s been an absolute pleasure working with them to put on some of the most exciting and memorable shows of our career.

“It’s an absolute honour for us to be asked to be the last band to play on that stage. It’s going to be emotional.”

Tickets: The show is now sold out

Sigrid, Travis, Sam Ryder: July 27 -29 @ Belladrum

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival – the annual music event which takes place on the Belladrum estate in the Highland village of Kiltarlity – announced the first wave of the 2023 line-up back in November.

World-famous Norwegian singer Sigrid known for her hits such as Strangers and Head On Fire will headline the first night of the festival. And internationally known chart-topping rock band Travis, who formed in Glasgow in 1990, will close the three-day event after previously headlining in 2012.

inverness music 2023
Sam Ryder celebrating Eurovision runner-up for the UK this year. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock.

In addition, Eurovision song contest runner-up Sam Ryder will also perform after being forced to cancel his set in 2022 due to illness.

Tickets: Belladrum can be booked here.

Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham: August 27 @ Eden Court

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham. Image: Supplied by Peter Ferguson.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have become a national institution with their incomparable mastery of fiddle and accordion, bringing excellence in traditional music to venues across the country. Don’t miss them in Inverness’ Eden Court this summer.

Tickets: From £19 here.

Nathan Carter: September 6-9 @ Eden Court

Nathan Carter is one of the big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023. Image: Supplied.

Irish country music singer Nathan Carter – who outsold One Direction and Michael Buble for the top spot in the Irish album charts – will entertain his fans up north with four performances at Eden Court.

Tickets: From £30 here

