Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at Ironworks

With popular music venue Ironworks closing down next month and Belladrum festival returning this summer, these are the top music gigs you shouldn’t miss in Inverness in 2023.

Twin Atlantic + The LaFontaines: February 3 @ Ironworks

Scottish alternative rock band Twin Atlantic will return to Inverness for their last show at the Ironworks which will soon be knocked down and turned into a hotel.

The band took to social media to say: “It’s a bittersweet moment for us to announce we are coming back to Inverness to headline the Ironworks one last time as the venue is set to close next year. We have such a long and special history with the venue and all of its truly fantastic staff.”

Twin Atlantic – best known for their hit Heart And Soul – will be supported by Scottish rock band The LaFontaines who also shared a message with their Inverness fans on Twitter.

Inverness! – We’ll be opening for @twinatlantic at what will be the last ever show at the Ironworks. It’s a sad moment to see such an amazing venue close its doors. If you managed to cop tickets, get down early for what will be a very special night! pic.twitter.com/3xV6sHQGEU — thelafontaines (@TheLaFontaines) December 16, 2022

Tickets: The show is now sold out.

Elephant Sessions: February 4 @ Ironworks

Elephant Sessions – the award-winning indie-folk band from the Highlands – will be the last band to take to the stage at the Ironworks.

The band said on social media: “We’ll be playing our final show in the Ironworks venue this February, which will also be the last ever show in the venue before it closes its doors for the final time.

“We grew up with this venue, we went to our first shows in this venue and we grew as a band in this venue.

“Caroline (Campbell, venue director) and all the staff have been so supportive over the years and it’s been an absolute pleasure working with them to put on some of the most exciting and memorable shows of our career.

“It’s an absolute honour for us to be asked to be the last band to play on that stage. It’s going to be emotional.”

Tickets: The show is now sold out

Sigrid, Travis, Sam Ryder: July 27 -29 @ Belladrum

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival – the annual music event which takes place on the Belladrum estate in the Highland village of Kiltarlity – announced the first wave of the 2023 line-up back in November.

World-famous Norwegian singer Sigrid known for her hits such as Strangers and Head On Fire will headline the first night of the festival. And internationally known chart-topping rock band Travis, who formed in Glasgow in 1990, will close the three-day event after previously headlining in 2012.

In addition, Eurovision song contest runner-up Sam Ryder will also perform after being forced to cancel his set in 2022 due to illness.

Tickets: Belladrum can be booked here.

Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham: August 27 @ Eden Court

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have become a national institution with their incomparable mastery of fiddle and accordion, bringing excellence in traditional music to venues across the country. Don’t miss them in Inverness’ Eden Court this summer.

Tickets: From £19 here.

Nathan Carter: September 6-9 @ Eden Court

Irish country music singer Nathan Carter – who outsold One Direction and Michael Buble for the top spot in the Irish album charts – will entertain his fans up north with four performances at Eden Court.

Tickets: From £30 here

