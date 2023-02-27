Strictly winner Joe McFadden to waltz into Aberdeen with The Mirror Crack’d

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Strictly winner Joe McFadden to waltz into Aberdeen with The Mirror Crack’d

By Danica Ollerova
February 27, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 10:50 am
the mirror crack'd aberdeen

When it was announced that Scottish actor and Holby City star Joe McFadden would bring the mysterious world of Agatha Christie to Aberdeen, there was only one question on everyone’s mind…

Will the 2017 Strictly winner get to show off his dancing skills?

“Oh I absolutely get to dance in The Mirror Crack’d,” laughed Joe.

“It’s funny, most shows that I do now I do a bit of dancing. The last tour that I did, it had a bit of a dance in it. The pantomime I did at Christmas time in Swansea had a bit of dancing in it. And even in this show, there is a dream sequence in which myself and Sophie Ward waltz.

“I feel it’s compulsory now – audiences come to expect it now,” said the actor who lifted the glitterball trophy with his dance partner Katya Jones.

“So we get in out of the way at the beginning and then we get to some serious acting,” he laughed.

The Mirror Crack’d will bring a thrilling murder mystery to Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen performing Arts.

The Mirror Crack’d to thrill Aberdeen fans

The Mirror Crack’d follows Miss Marple as she uncovers a web of lies, tragedy and danger in 1960s England. She investigates the murder of a local woman who consumed a poisoned cocktail apparently meant for an American film actress…

“Susie Blake is a wonderful Miss Marple,” said Joe.

“She has a mind of a scalpel but she is also a sweet motherly character. She’s also a fantastic comedian so there are real moments of humour and tenderness.”

Joe plays film director Jason Rudd who moves to Miss Marple’s village with his movie star wife Marina Gregg.

He said: “We come to this sleepy little English town thinking we’re getting away from it all. We come over to make a movie, we have a party at this house that we bought and very quickly somebody dies.

Joe McFadden and Sophie Ward as Jason Rudd and Marina Gregg in The Mirror Crack'd which is coming to Aberdeen.
Joe McFadden and Sophie Ward as Jason Rudd and Marina Gregg in The Mirror Crack’d which is coming to Aberdeen.

“Throughout the course of the play, the audience and Miss Marple find out who killed this person and why.

“Jason is quite an interesting character. He’s very much in love with his wife but you’ll think ‘Why is she so under his control?’ and he also seems a bit obsessive with her.

“It’s quite a difficult play to talk about as I don’t want to give too much away!”

First time performing in Aberdeen

Not only is The Mirror Crack’d Joe’s first foray into Agatha Christie’s world of intrigue and mystery, but it’ll also be the first time the talented actor – who also starred in The Crow Road and Heartbeat – performs at Aberdeen’s HMT.

“I’ve become a real fan of her work,” said Joe.

“Watching the TV shows, I didn’t really appreciate how intricate and how complicated and how well written the stories are.

“There is so much in the writing and the relationships are interwoven.

“And she writes such brilliant female characters and audiences respond so well to that. They are really interesting three-dimensional complicated characters.”

Don’t miss The Mirror Crack’d in Aberdeen this week (February 28 – March 4 2023).

Susie Blake agreed and said: “Playing Miss Marple is every actor’s dream over the age of 50. To play a bright, independent, older woman is surprising and exciting for the period it was written in as well as in our society today.”

Preparing for the role

Joe, who grew up watching murder mysteries with his mum, said he looked up Agatha Christie films, TV shows and videos of famous directors to prepare for the role of Jason.

“My mum loved murder mysteries – we were always watching Murder She Wrote and Poirot and Taggart.

“There’s also a very camp movie with Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson is playing my part. So I had a look at that and very quickly decided ours wasn’t going to be like that,” laughed Joe.

“There was a Julia McKenzie version (ITV, 2010) that I managed to get a hold of and that was quite interesting.

“If you know Agatha Christie quite well, our show is kind of different from other plays you may have seen before. The characters are not at all what you think they are in the beginning and they go on a real journey throughout the course of the play.

Strictly winner and Holby City star Joe McFadden in The Mirror Crack’d.

“I also looked at videos of people who were like my character – like film directors from back then including Vincente Minnelli and Busby Berkeley – to soak up the period a little bit because our audiences will remember the 60s.

“You want to get the hair and suits right – the details have to be correct. And we also have a great reflecting set – not something you would expect.”

‘Reason why Agatha Christie is best-selling novelist’

With Aberdeen being the last stop on the UK tour, Joe would like to encourage murder mystery fans to come see the show at HMT. He said that fans all over the UK were “loving” the play.

“There’s a reason why Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time. She writes these brilliant stories and our director made it really interesting and surprising too.”

Joe – who’s only ever been to Aberdeen once before – is really looking forward to returning to the Granite City.

“Director Richard Wilson took us there for the weekend,” he said.

“I was doing a play called Rainbow Kiss by Aberdeen playwright Simon Farquhar. The play was set in Aberdeen and none of us (the actors) had been to Aberdeen so Richard said we had to come because it was such a specific place.

“And the second we got off the plane, I just thought I had never seen anything like it. It’s a very very interesting place so I’m really looking forward to working at His Majesty’s. I hear it’s one of the most beautiful theatres in the country.

“I love coming back home to Scotland so it feels right that my last venue (on this tour) is going to be in Aberdeen.”

The Mirror Crack’d is at Aberdeen’s HMT from Tuesday February 28 to Saturday March 4. Tickets can be purchased here.

