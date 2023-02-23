New shows heading for Eden Court in Inverness – including the return of The Stamping Ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

New shows heading for Eden Court in Inverness – including the return of The Stamping Ground

By Danica Ollerova
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
The Stamping Ground
The Stamping Ground. Image: Eden Court

Eden Court audiences will be invited to step into a world of comedy, musicals and captivating entertainment with a string of spectacular new shows announced by the Inverness venue.

The new programme boasts dozens of cultural highlights in drama, dance, music, opera and comedy, bringing a thrilling range of acclaimed talent to the Highlands.

From West End hits including Sister Act, Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) and The Mousetrap to dynamic new productions like National Theatre of Scotland’s Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning – Inverness audiences will have an abundance of choice for a great night out at the theatre.

The Stamping Ground – the 2022 co-production between Eden Court and Raw Material Arts – will also make a welcome return to the venue in May, giving Inverness fans another chance to see the successful show as part of its UK tour.

A scene from Sister Act which is heading for Aberdeen's HMT.
Sister Act is sure to thrill Inverness fans. Image: Manuel Harlan

The venue will also continue to be a stop on the circuit for some of the UK’s biggest stand-up acts, including Stewart Lee, Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe, Josie Long and Tim Vine.

Musicals, comedians and family shows heading for Eden Court

Families also have a lot to look forward to, with Dinosaur World Live, David Walliams’ Demon Dentist and smash-hit circus musical CIRQUE: The Greatest Show arriving at Eden Court soon.

There’s an array of dynamic new productions from Scotland’s national companies, with Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Scottish Opera’s Bizet’s Carmen and National Theatre of Scotland’s exciting new takes on Kidnapped and Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning.

Music highlights include Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham, Blue Rose Code – who are marking ten years on the road – and Sun Records: The Concert presenting the music of rock’s greatest pioneers.

Frankie Boyle is bringing his Lap Of Shame tour to Inverness. Image: Frankie Boyle

Eden Court will also play host to some brilliant speakers, with Darren McGarvey confronting the scandal of class inequality, explorers Kenton Cool and James Ketchell taking audiences to Everest and beyond, and Alan Fletcher – Dr Karl Kennedy himself – sharing anecdotes from three decades on Neighbours.

Rebecca Holt, Eden Court’s chief executive, said: “Eden Court rivals any venue in the country for its programming breadth and scale of ambition. The next six months feature musicals, drama, classic plays, new-writing, murder mysteries, horror, circus, opera, ballet, contemporary dance, stand-up comedy, children’s shows, talks, traditional music, orchestral music and musical tributes.

“This spring and summer programme illustrates once again the commitment of the Eden Court team to bring work of the highest quality and diversity to the Highlands.

“We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of people through the doors to enjoy what’s on offer.”

Click here for more information about Eden Court shows and to book tickets.

Editor's Picks

