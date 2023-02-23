New shows heading for Eden Court in Inverness – including the return of The Stamping Ground

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eden Court audiences will be invited to step into a world of comedy, musicals and captivating entertainment with a string of spectacular new shows announced by the Inverness venue.

The new programme boasts dozens of cultural highlights in drama, dance, music, opera and comedy, bringing a thrilling range of acclaimed talent to the Highlands.

From West End hits including Sister Act, Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) and The Mousetrap to dynamic new productions like National Theatre of Scotland’s Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning – Inverness audiences will have an abundance of choice for a great night out at the theatre.

The Stamping Ground – the 2022 co-production between Eden Court and Raw Material Arts – will also make a welcome return to the venue in May, giving Inverness fans another chance to see the successful show as part of its UK tour.

The venue will also continue to be a stop on the circuit for some of the UK’s biggest stand-up acts, including Stewart Lee, Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe, Josie Long and Tim Vine.

Musicals, comedians and family shows heading for Eden Court

Families also have a lot to look forward to, with Dinosaur World Live, David Walliams’ Demon Dentist and smash-hit circus musical CIRQUE: The Greatest Show arriving at Eden Court soon.

There’s an array of dynamic new productions from Scotland’s national companies, with Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Scottish Opera’s Bizet’s Carmen and National Theatre of Scotland’s exciting new takes on Kidnapped and Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning.

Music highlights include Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham, Blue Rose Code – who are marking ten years on the road – and Sun Records: The Concert presenting the music of rock’s greatest pioneers.

Eden Court will also play host to some brilliant speakers, with Darren McGarvey confronting the scandal of class inequality, explorers Kenton Cool and James Ketchell taking audiences to Everest and beyond, and Alan Fletcher – Dr Karl Kennedy himself – sharing anecdotes from three decades on Neighbours.

Rebecca Holt, Eden Court’s chief executive, said: “Eden Court rivals any venue in the country for its programming breadth and scale of ambition. The next six months feature musicals, drama, classic plays, new-writing, murder mysteries, horror, circus, opera, ballet, contemporary dance, stand-up comedy, children’s shows, talks, traditional music, orchestral music and musical tributes.

“This spring and summer programme illustrates once again the commitment of the Eden Court team to bring work of the highest quality and diversity to the Highlands.

“We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of people through the doors to enjoy what’s on offer.”

Click here for more information about Eden Court shows and to book tickets.

