Home Entertainment

TV review: Succession stunner was an all-time great episode of television

Just when I thought I couldn’t love Succession any more, it went and pulled off an episode that will surely go down as an all-time classic.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
By Ewan Cameron

I don’t think it was that much of a stretch to presume Logan Roy (Brian Cox) might die during the course of the final season, but the ignoble way in which he passed, plus the fact it happened in episode three, completely upended our expectations about what’s in store for Kendall, Shiv and Roman.

Considering what a pivotal role Logan has had in the series, I can see why some viewers might consider it an anti-climax to have his death play out largely off-screen.

However, I’d argue that portraying it in such an unconventional way made for a much richer viewing experience and one that turbo-charges the storylines for the remaining seven episodes.

Logan Roy’s sudden death, on the toilet, in his private jet, somewhere over the Atlantic, came against a backdrop of his children’s somewhat lacklustre attempts to win a bigger slice of the family business – “I love you, but you are not serious people,” were Logan’s withering final words to them in last week’s episode – and served not only as a shell-shocker for the kids but also viewers.

In real life, death often isn’t foreshadowed or accompanied by quiet family farewells that fit neatly into story arcs. Death interrupts and eviscerates your daily routine without warning.

It’s rare for TV to be able to recreate that unique moment of shock, sadness and stunned confusion, but Succession managed it – and then dissected it in real-time.

As we watched Kendall, Shiv and Roman awkwardly say their final words to him in a crackling long-distance call (“I love you but I don’t forgive you,” was Kendall’s faltering farewell and set the tone) it was hard not to feel moved. Which is remarkable, considering these people are, well, monstrous.

It was an incredible feat of television that will be remembered for years to come.

