Review: I Should Be So Lucky had HMT crowd saying, “Wow wow wow wow!”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: I Should Be So Lucky had HMT crowd saying, “Wow wow wow wow!”

The show left me beaming from ear to ear. It was right up my street.

Production shot of I should be so lucky. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
Production shot of I should be so lucky. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
By Rebecca Buchan

It is not too far-fetched to say I am Kylie’s biggest fan.

So when I heard a brand new musical featuring some of her best-loved songs was coming to Aberdeen I knew I had to be there.

I Should Be So Lucky opened last night at HM Theatre and had me beaming from ear to ear from the second the opening bars of the title song were played.

It was right up my street.

Pop Princess Kylie Minogue performing on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

And I was clearly not alone for the buzz in the fairly packed theater was palpable.

The story itself takes you on a heartwarming tale of Ella and Nathan’s struggles after he leaves her at the altar, after suffering last-minute nerves.

After suffering a blow no girl would ever want to think about, Ella turns to her idol and adopts my life-long mantra “What would Kylie do?”. What more is there to love?

Well, I will tell you what, the absolute banger of a set-list which takes you through a journey of all the hits of a generation, bringing me straight back to my childhood.

Too Many Broken Hearts, Hand on Your Heart, Step Back in Time, Venus, Especially For You, Never Gonna Give You Up, I could go on…

Directed by stage and screen legend Debbie Isitt and choreographed by Jason Gilkison -creative director for Strictly Come Dancing, the show is a delight for all the senses.

I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical comes to His Majestys Theatre from Tuesday, April 30 Saturday, May 4.

The script is witty, the songs well-loved and the set a sparkly delight.

Not to mention the costumes which sported some excellent platform heels I would love to strut my stuff in.

The show ended with rapturous applause and the audience on its feet bopping away to its delight.

I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical comes to His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday, April 30 Saturday, May 4.

A chorus, of “That was so good” filled the auditorium as the curtain went down.

If I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing.

I Should Be So Lucky runs until Saturday, May 4 and you can buy your tickets here.

More from Entertainment

Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark reacts after he is compared to man in police e-fit
LBC has made a number of changes (Ian West/PA)
Sangita Myska to depart LBC after period off air
Daniel Radcliffe. (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Radcliffe on JK Rowling criticism: I will continue to support LGBTQ rights
Layla Kirk will star in the new season debuting on Friday. Image: BBC.
'I really miss Aberdeen': Granite Harbour actress was 'gutted' when producers sent her to…
Karim Zeroual is playing King Julien in Madagascar the Musical.
Strictly Star Karim Zeroual in Madagascar bringing hiking boots to Move It for Inverness…
Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’ (Raphael Pour-Hashemi/Alamy)
Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’
The public want regulation to prevent deepfakes of artists such as Dua Lipa, a survey suggests (Ian West/PA)
Legislation needed on AI use to ‘stave off threats’ to music industry – MP
The Welsh singer said she had also toured the country before the breakup of the Soviet Union (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Putin ‘had his face to his feet’ during Kremlin performance, says Bonnie Tyler
Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sammy Hagar hails late Eddie Van Halen who did ‘lot for my musical songwriting’
Ncuti Gatwa plays the 15th Doctor (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa says plot of first episode in new Doctor Who series ‘seemed mad’

Conversation