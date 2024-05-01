Review: I Should Be So Lucky had HMT crowd saying, “Wow wow wow wow!”

It is not too far-fetched to say I am Kylie’s biggest fan.

So when I heard a brand new musical featuring some of her best-loved songs was coming to Aberdeen I knew I had to be there.

I Should Be So Lucky opened last night at HM Theatre and had me beaming from ear to ear from the second the opening bars of the title song were played.

It was right up my street.

And I was clearly not alone for the buzz in the fairly packed theater was palpable.

The story itself takes you on a heartwarming tale of Ella and Nathan’s struggles after he leaves her at the altar, after suffering last-minute nerves.

After suffering a blow no girl would ever want to think about, Ella turns to her idol and adopts my life-long mantra “What would Kylie do?”. What more is there to love?

Well, I will tell you what, the absolute banger of a set-list which takes you through a journey of all the hits of a generation, bringing me straight back to my childhood.

Too Many Broken Hearts, Hand on Your Heart, Step Back in Time, Venus, Especially For You, Never Gonna Give You Up, I could go on…

Directed by stage and screen legend Debbie Isitt and choreographed by Jason Gilkison -creative director for Strictly Come Dancing, the show is a delight for all the senses.

The script is witty, the songs well-loved and the set a sparkly delight.

Not to mention the costumes which sported some excellent platform heels I would love to strut my stuff in.

The show ended with rapturous applause and the audience on its feet bopping away to its delight.

A chorus, of “That was so good” filled the auditorium as the curtain went down.

If I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing.

I Should Be So Lucky runs until Saturday, May 4 and you can buy your tickets here.