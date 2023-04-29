Entertainment GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival Thousands of festival-goers descended on Cooper Park in Elgin on Saturday. Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Ellie Milne April 29 2023, 5.21pm Share GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/5671375/gallery-the-best-pictures-from-the-return-of-the-macmoray-music-festival/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation