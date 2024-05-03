Aboyne artist honours late husband and north-east fishing with exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne artist honours late husband and north-east fishing with exhibition

Award-winning artist Stephanie Vandem is using her late husband's items, twigs and nets to capture the traditions of the north-east's fishing industry.

Aboyne award-winning artist Stephanie Vandem smiling in her studio.
Aboyne award-winning artist Stephanie Vandem. Images: Stephanie Vandem.
By Lottie Hood

Aboyne artist Stephanie Vandem is not afraid of putting her all into her work – even if this includes items from lost loved ones and broken paddling pools.

Rather than sticking to one medium, for her latest series Fishing, Stephanie has used a whole host of bits and bobs to really bring the pieces to life.

Inspired by emotional talks around Brexit and fishing quotas, the mum-of-two wanted to explore the importance of north-east fishing communities and seascapes while drawing on the rich traditions of Renaissance and Latin American art.

For part of her research, she visited harbours in Arbroath, Stonehaven, Johnshaven, Peterhead and Shetland.

Stephanie Vandem with her piece Fixing the Buoy in Stonehaven.
Stephanie holding her piece Fixing the Buoy in Stonehaven.

Along the way, she picked up some nets, buoys and even a creel box to use in the pieces.

But the award-winning artist did not stop there.

Stephanie drew on her love of Aboyne forests using twigs and pine cones for lobster tails and crab eyes.

Plastic – like soy sauce containers for sushi – was also brought in to encourage reflection about its long life expectancy and how prevalent it is in our waters now.

Even parts of her kids old paddling pool are featured and also some hinges and nails from her late husband, Ross Ferguson’s, garage collection.

Smokies part of Stephanie Vandem's exhibition Fishing.
Items collected at beaches, harbours, forest walks and around the home have been used to bring the artworks to life.  Images: Stephanie Vandem

Stephanie Vandem’s Fishing ‘most unpractical’ work so far

While her minimalist husband’s collection might have seemed useless to her, Stephanie added: “I knew that those little boxes full of mismatched door handles and hinges were important to him.”

“There was an even stronger sense of preciousness because he had so little.

“I think that’s what drew me to look at them very closely and appreciate what they were, and how I could use that to perpetuate the beauty.”

The final result from Stephanie’s collection is a stunning array of 15 pieces of three-dimensional and mixed media artwork.

And as Stephanie, 51, would add, her “most unpractical” work yet with “stuff coming out in all directions”.

At least for transporting them down to Edinburgh to be exhibited from May 3 as part of Tradfest 2024. 

Pulling by Stephanie Vandem.
Stephanie said there are items coming out of the works in all directions as seen in this piece called Pulling.

Fishing exhibition about honouring people and culture

The series is helping to capture some of the north-east’s intangible cultural heritage – a knowledge passed through generations like in the fishing industry which is in danger of being lost.

Stephanie, added: “This was about honouring.

“Honouring Ross as a person, honouring what he left behind in the shape of all these little bits and bobs, honouring nature, honouring people who have come before us.

Stephanie said her series Fishing is about honouring people and nature.

“Going out to sea the ocean is a different planet so to speak and can take your life. It’s a way of life, it’s not just a job.

“I was really aware of that bravery of taking a small little boat and off you go and you hope you come back.

“So I wanted to honour those people who have done this job and who do the work today.

“There’s a real sense of honouring who we are, and honouring our relationship with life and also an awareness that it passes and it ends but life goes on.”

Stephanie Vandem painting
Stephanie Vandem’s Fishing exhibition will be on display at the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

For those hoping to visit the exhibition, the artist encouraged viewers to take their time with the busy pieces and not to be afraid to get up close.

The exhibition at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh will be running from May 3 until June 15. 

