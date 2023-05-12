Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Last chance to see Elton John on tour in Aberdeen!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Last chance to see Elton John on tour in Aberdeen!

A new batch of tickets has just been released for Aberdeen.

In partnership with Marshall Arts
Elton John sitting at his piano at his Liverpool concert in 2023.
— Photograph: Ben Gibson / © HST Global Limited t/a Rocket Entertainment. (One time use only - not for republication)

Tiny dancers and music lovers; don’t let the sun go down on Aberdeen and don’t miss your chance to see Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. With a new batch of tickets just released, this is your last opportunity to catch Elton John on his farewell tour.

Final tickets just released for Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

This June, Elton John returns to Aberdeen for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the P&J Live.

Rocking 330 concerts across five continents, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is his final sign off to worldwide touring. Having faced delays due to the pandemic and a minor injury, the piano-master and musician extraordinaire is back and ready to bring the house down with a stellar nearly three hour performance.

This joyful and unforgettable stage production will take Elton John fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits.

Elton John sitting at piano at his Liverpool concert in 2023.
Dance and sing along to some of the greatest songs of the century with legend Elton John himself. — Photograph: Ben Gibson / © HST Global Limited t/a Rocket Entertainment. (One time use only – not for republication)

With decades of mastery under his belt, Elton continues to wow audiences with his unmistakeable vocals and good-time vibes.

A fitting rockstar goodbye from a true British legend”- Metro

A show bedecked with glorious colourful costumes, cheeky laughs, deep-cuts, chart-topping favourites, and huge amounts of emotion, it’s no surprise that Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is being lauded by fans and critics alike and breaking records at every step.

And with a new batch of tickets just recently released for 13 and 15 June 2023 in Aberdeen at the P&J Live, this is your last chance to snag tickets to see pop music’s greatest showman.  Don’t hesitate or you could miss out on your chance to say farewell to the Yellow Brick Road tour.

See Elton John in Aberdeen this June 13 and 15 2023

For two nights only, Elton John will return to Aberdeen for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Elton John addressing the audience in black and white at his Liverpool show in 2023.
Don’t let the sun go down on Aberdeen without seeing this unforgettable show with Elton John. — Photograph: Ben Gibson / © HST Global Limited t/a Rocket Entertainment. (One time use only – not for republication)

The Rocket Man has previously performed unforgettable shows in Aberdeen and Inverness decades ago and more recently, a nine night sold out run at The O2 in London which gained him 5-star reviews. Now, Elton John returns to the north east of Scotland for the first time in eight years (last performance AECC in 2015) with his Yellow Brick Road tour for one final set of performances.

A dazzling, emotional goodbye from one of history’s greatest showmen. ” – The Independent

After years of delay, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been rescheduled and will now take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Tuesday 13 May and Thursday 15 June 2023.

Tickets are on sale now starting from £52.15 including booking fees. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm with no interval. Times are subject to change.

Don’t wait now, this is the last chance to see Elton John’s final farewell tour in Aberdeen and the last chance ever to see Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the north east of Scotland. Book your tickets to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour today.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told