Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Last chance to see Elton John on tour in Aberdeen!

Tiny dancers and music lovers; don’t let the sun go down on Aberdeen and don’t miss your chance to see Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. With a new batch of tickets just released, this is your last opportunity to catch Elton John on his farewell tour.

Final tickets just released for Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

This June, Elton John returns to Aberdeen for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the P&J Live.

Rocking 330 concerts across five continents, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is his final sign off to worldwide touring. Having faced delays due to the pandemic and a minor injury, the piano-master and musician extraordinaire is back and ready to bring the house down with a stellar nearly three hour performance.

This joyful and unforgettable stage production will take Elton John fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits.

With decades of mastery under his belt, Elton continues to wow audiences with his unmistakeable vocals and good-time vibes.

A fitting rockstar goodbye from a true British legend”- Metro

A show bedecked with glorious colourful costumes, cheeky laughs, deep-cuts, chart-topping favourites, and huge amounts of emotion, it’s no surprise that Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is being lauded by fans and critics alike and breaking records at every step.

And with a new batch of tickets just recently released for 13 and 15 June 2023 in Aberdeen at the P&J Live, this is your last chance to snag tickets to see pop music’s greatest showman. Don’t hesitate or you could miss out on your chance to say farewell to the Yellow Brick Road tour.

See Elton John in Aberdeen this June 13 and 15 2023

For two nights only, Elton John will return to Aberdeen for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Rocket Man has previously performed unforgettable shows in Aberdeen and Inverness decades ago and more recently, a nine night sold out run at The O2 in London which gained him 5-star reviews. Now, Elton John returns to the north east of Scotland for the first time in eight years (last performance AECC in 2015) with his Yellow Brick Road tour for one final set of performances.

A dazzling, emotional goodbye from one of history’s greatest showmen. ” – The Independent

After years of delay, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been rescheduled and will now take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Tuesday 13 May and Thursday 15 June 2023.

Tickets are on sale now starting from £52.15 including booking fees. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm with no interval. Times are subject to change.

Don’t wait now, this is the last chance to see Elton John’s final farewell tour in Aberdeen and the last chance ever to see Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the north east of Scotland. Book your tickets to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour today.