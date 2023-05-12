Steps to consider: Financial planning for business owners is complex and different

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steps to consider: Financial planning for business owners is complex and different

Four key areas to consider in financial planning for businesses.

Presented by Acumen
two women looking at a laptop on a table, financial planning for their businesses

Owners need to consider several areas in financial planning for their businesses. As Chris Hewson, a chartered financial planner with Medical & Dental Financial Planners says, these are key to achieving their goals.

As a business owner, you will put your heart and soul into building your business, often with it becoming one of your most important financial assets.

Your business can determine so much: your ability to generate wealth and the lifestyle you fund for you and your family as well as impacting your physical health and wellbeing.

Whilst the profitability and value of a business can be forecast, these numbers are never guaranteed! Therefore, when developing a roadmap for the way forward, a financial plan should be flexible and capable of incorporating a range of potential scenarios, some less likely than others to provide you with the confidence you need.

Your financial plan should be able to guide you to make the most of the good years and ensure you are prudently preparing for the inevitable tougher years. This can help to make decisions with regards to your income streams, assets, and expenses.  The plan can take the emotion out of the decisions, allowing you to financially navigate these tougher times with confidence.

Financial planning for business owners is different to that of an employee because business owners have unique financial circumstances. Their financial success is usually dependent on growing the value of their company, which can often mean sacrificing their personal position in the short term. This is evident in several areas.

Income

As a business owner, you may have a more variable income compared to employees which can fluctuate depending on the stage and success of your business, economic conditions, and many other factors. This variability with regards to income and taking profits requires careful planning each year to ensure both you and the business have enough cash on hand to achieve your objectives, professionally and personally.

This can make financial planning more challenging, with the need to be nimble and adaptive to changing circumstances. However, it’s not impossible.

Your financial plan should be capable of illustrating how a potential change in the income you take from your company will impact yours and the business’s future, from your short term objectives, all the way into your retirement years.

Taxation

As a business owner, you will have more complex tax obligations and opportunities compared to those of your employees. You have the benefit of having more control over how you take income and extract profits from the company, but with this comes a requirement for expert tax planning and a need for professional advice.

There can be a trade-off between taking more income and paying tax or reinvesting in the business and/or keeping reserves. This decision needs careful consideration annually and is impacted by a range of factors, including the success of the business and your own personal financial requirements.

Planning

Acumen's Chris Hewson: Business owners need to plan for their long-term financial well-being and retirement.
Acumen’s Chris Hewson: Business owners need to plan for their long-term financial well-being and retirement.

Business owners need to plan for their long-term financial well-being and retirement. As a business owner, it’s important to look after yourself first to ensure that you can help others in the future.

This might include putting your own pension plan in place for example, rather than relying on the sale of the business to fund your retirement, which could be fraught with complexities. For an employee, retirement planning often refers to building a pension pot that will provide an income in retirement. However, for business owners, retirement often means selling the company and realising the value that has built up over time. If you plan to pass your business onto the next generation, consideration is required to what this scenario looks like for you and the next generation of owners.

A successful sale of your business, including pension planning within the overall business exit plan can provide opportunities to increase the tax efficiency of your exit and extraction of wealth from the business.

Investing

Having an investment plan in place ensures that when you have money to invest, you already know where and how to invest it. With all investment decisions, a strategic approach combined with the right advice should help you achieve your goals.

In most cases, financial planning for business owners is more complex. However, collaborating with a specialist professional like those from Medical & Dental Financial Planners helps to put in place a plan to guide you and keep you right when the complexities of life undoubtedly arise. Good luck.

