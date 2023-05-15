Kerry Hudson: Don’t let ‘never again’ naysayers put you off travelling with your kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kerry Hudson: Don’t let ‘never again’ naysayers put you off travelling with your kids

Holidays do change with children in tow, and compromises are made, but it's no reason not to travel as a family.

A family enjoying beautiful views in Tbilisi, Georgia (Image: Ukrolenochka/Shutterstock)
A family enjoying beautiful views in Tbilisi, Georgia (Image: Ukrolenochka/Shutterstock)
By Kerry Hudson

Five years ago, I sat in a Tbilisi guest house toilet, resplendent in the retro pale blues and pinks of a Wes Anderson film set, staring at the tiny window of a pregnancy test.

I was having what I thought would be my last big holiday before I became a mother. I stared at the test for a full 45 minutes before I finally accepted that there was only one line, not two, and took myself and my broken heart outside to explore the city.

In three days’ time, I will be back in the republic of Georgia, a country that has sea, mountains and cities with surprisingly excellent techno scenes, wedged between Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan. But, this time, I won’t be alone; I’ll be with my husband and the tiny tornado that is my two-year-old toddler.

Many would baulk at such a trip with a toddler, and it will be a challenge. It’s a long journey, beginning with an early start from Glasgow to Poland, where we’ll spend a few days recovering before our 2am start for our flight to Georgia.

I’m sure that when we arrive in Tbilisi on the train from Kutaisi, we’ll be cranky, tired and smelling of post-marathon trainers, ready for a hot meal and a glass of Georgia’s famously good wine. I cannot wait for it, even the challenging parts.

I was told by the “never again” crew that I’d have to give up a lot of things when I became a mother: writing, sex, nights out, my independence, button waistbands. Some things they were absolutely right about: I do not get on trampolines anymore, my sleep and my dress size have both been forever altered, and I’m a convert to elasticated waistbands.

But the thing that people most often told me – a woman who’d spent her life travelling the world several times over, living in a boat on the Thames, a shack in Paraguay, an artist’s art deco apartment in Buenos Aires – was that adventure was now a thing of my past.

They told me – a woman who literally carried around her whole life’s possessions in a small suitcase for three years – that I would not travel anymore, at least not in the way I once did. “Better get used to Center Parcs and kids clubs.” I laughed and cradled my stomach and the baby I’d longed for for two long years and told them I didn’t mind what I had to give up to gain my child.

But, as a person, I’ve spent my life defying what other people thought I should or would do. There’s always a part of me that says: “Watch me.”

We’ve done the logistical legwork

I’m lucky my husband shares my wanderlust. I’m also lucky that my wee son already loves to travel, opening up like a flower when exposed to new situations, foods, people and languages. I want him to always be this curious and excited for the unknown.

I’ve been very sick for a full year now, and the expectation is that I should make my life smaller. But, instead, I intend to show my son how big the world is.

The trip will take five weeks but, by choosing an inexpensive country and doing the logistical legwork ourselves, it will cost about the same as a week-long, cheap, all-inclusive package holiday.

Travelling with a toddler takes planning, but it can be enjoyable for everyone involved (Image: Senohrabek/Shutterstock)

I will admit, it’s taken an enormous amount of planning, research and some hard-won lessons from previous trips. I used to be a fly-by-the-seat-of-my-pants traveller, but with a child you do not have that luxury. We plan meticulously, finding supermarkets, child-friendly restaurants, 24-hour pharmacies, soft play areas for rainy days.

We now always book apartments, though I miss room service and I don’t love still having to wash up on holiday. But it’s so much more convenient with a kid who’ll need naps, baths, snacks and playtime.

Before flights, we start stockpiling small, cheap gifts for our little boy, and he’s handed them one by one as the trip goes on. Because of this, he looks forward to the journey too.

Your children might surprise you

Travel does change with a kid, and compromises are made. I have always favoured the most local way of travel but, with a toddler, we take more taxis. We have early mornings and early nights. I’ve swapped my beloved, much-weathered rucksack for a very middle-aged but very practical suitcase on wheels.

Most of all, everything we plan, every decision we make, we orientate around the happiness of our son, because we know that if he isn’t having a good time, we aren’t either. But, when he is at his happiest, we are too; that’s where the magic is, that’s where we’ll make our memories.

No matter what kind of holiday you prefer, don’t let having kids hold you back (Image: kordeo/Shutterstock)

If you prefer a week with cocktails, sun loungers and kids clubs then, please know, I understand the appeal – and please have a piña colada for me. But, likewise, if those “never again” naysayers put you off travelling with a toddler or even older kids like you used to – doesn’t matter if it’s Borneo or Bournemouth – why not give it a go? Your children might surprise you. The world might surprise them, and you, too.

All those years ago in Tbilisi, I walked through city streets that smelled of wood-fired bread and roasting meat, and found myself at a restaurant where they had a live accordion player. A couple in their later years danced joyfully around the restaurant with each other.

I promised myself that, when I had a baby, I would take them to Tbilisi and show them how big, diverse and interesting the world is. And here we go…

Kerry Hudson is an Aberdeen-born, award-winning writer of novels, memoirs and screenplays

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The flames were still burning on the sailing boat over three hours after the call came in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Coastguard called to boat fire near Stonehaven Harbour
2
Gateway Business Park
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
3
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
2
4
Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers
5
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
6
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen REJECT chance to enter colts in Conference League – here’s why
7
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
8
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
9
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
10
Subway drive thru is coming to Elgin.
Job numbers and timetable for opening revealed for Subway drive-thru in Elgin

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]