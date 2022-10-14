Bon Accord Silver Band head to London to compete in national championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bon Accord Silver Band head to London to compete in national championships

By Ellie Milne
October 14, 2022, 3:54 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 4:19 pm
All the members of the Bon Accord Silver Band are travelling down to London fore the championships this weekend. Image: Bon Accord Silver Band.
An Aberdeen brass band is heading down to London to take part in the National Brass Band Championships this weekend.

The trip will mark the Bon Accord Silver Band’s fourth time competing at the championships which ties in with their 60th anniversary.

They last qualified in 2021 which gave many members the opportunity to perform at the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the first time.

It was an experience band secretary, Ann Murray, described as “wonderful”.

“We’re all extremely excited to go back,” she said. “It’s a wonderful hall to play in, it really blows your mind.”

Representing Scotland

Described as the most prestigious brass band competition in the world, the championships feature 20 of the best bands from across England, Scotland and Wales.

The band was involved in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Duthie Park earlier this year. Image: Bon Accord Silver.

Ms Murray said: “It’s a lot of work to get to this level. All of the players have day jobs as well, we’ve got doctors, teachers, pharmacists, a big range, so this is a wonderful but time consuming hobby.

“We normally rehearse twice a week but in the lead up to concerts we’ll do whole weekends with a professional conductor. We’ve all put in a lot of hours.”

All of the bands perform the same test piece so they are all on a “level playing field” entering the competition.

This year’s piece, titled Hyperlink, is inspired by the planets and was composed especially for brass bands.

Each competing band has spent the last couple of months rehearsing it in preparation for Saturday’s event.

Ms Murray added: “It’ll be really nice representing Scotland in our 60th year.”

Celebrating 60th anniversary year

The Bon Accord Silver Band also has a number of concerts and events scheduled throughout the rest of the year.

The Bon Accord Silver Band performing at a Christmas event in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

They will take part in the council’s planned Christmas festivities across Aberdeen and make a return to Fraserburgh for a performance they have done for the past four decades.

To celebrate their 60th anniversary, they will also host a dance at Elphinstone Hall on January 21.

The band is currently trying to get in touch with past members so they can also take part in the celebrations.

Anyone who has been involved with Bon Accord Silver Band in the past is encouraged to get in touch.

