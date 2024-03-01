Outrageously funny Fawlty Towers inspired dining experience comes to Aberdeen

Be part of the action as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up mayhem on a plate alongside a three-course meal and two hours of non-stop laughter at Palm Court Hotel, Aberdeen with Faulty Towers The Dining Experience.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Step into the world of the BBC’s iconic show Fawlty Towers like never before with Faulty Towers The Dining Experience (yes, the spelling is an indication of the comedic mayhem that will ensue!).

Immerse yourself in a West End theatre production seamlessly blended with a sumptuous dining affair, promising a night of ‘deliciously entertaining’ memories that you won’t soon forget.

A fully immersive tribute to BBC’s Fawlty Towers

This isn’t just a tribute. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a fully immersive journey where over 70% of each performance is improvised, ensuring that every moment is unique and unpredictable. Get ready for the world’s most sought-after tribute to Fawlty Towers, where anything can happen… and usually does!

For two nights only, Sybil, Basil and Manuel will run amok in front of a live audience at the Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen in an interactive dining and theatre experience that has garnered rave reviews.

Deemed “outrageously funny” by Broadway Baby, Edinburgh Fringe and “perfect for the whole family to enjoy” by See Do Eat, Adelaide Fringe, it’s guaranteed to be a raucously fun and uproariously hilarious evening.

Timeless slapstick and iconic characters in a “two-hour comedy masterwork”

Best of Theatre, London called Faulty Towers The Dining Experience “a remarkably fast-paced two-hour comedy masterwork”. Taking the famous characters of Fawlty Towers, the show delivers whip-sharp humour and a story to keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

Actress Suzanna Hughes who plays Sybil answers some questions about the upcoming show and her iconic role below.

We all know and love Sybil as a character that has graced our screens and made us laugh for decades. What drew you to the character as a performer?

Suzanna said: “She’s just so much fun. She has so many layers and emotions. She’s glamorous – from her hair to her pearls to her suits and heels. Who doesn’t want to play a glamour puss?

“When people think of her, they think of her as a bit of a battle axe. But really, she was only a battle axe to Basil when he deserved it.

“When I think of her, I think of a rainbow. Sybil is colourful and bright and she can flick and switch to be whatever is needed.”

Can you tell us about the interactive dining and theatre experience?

Suzanna said: “It’s a very interactive show, so we will take what the audience gives and we will respond to that and speak to the audience in character.

“So if someone shows up in a t-shirt, jeans and trainers, Basil may playfully call that out by saying something like ‘Oh, glad you’ve decided to dress up for us’. But Sybil is always there to put Basil, always the snob, back in his place.

“What I like about the interactive format and the biggest challenge are probably the same thing: You never quite know what you’re going to get. Although the show does have a script running through it, so much of it is improvised and it depends on the audience we have.

“What’s really interesting is that the experience is different each night. It also means that people could go both nights if they wanted to because you’ll never see the same show twice. In the UK we’ve got around 30 actors taking turns playing the role, 10 of each character so the show also changes depending on the combination as we don’t stay in the same trios.

“So with the changing audiences and players, you’ll never see the same show twice.”

How does Fawlty Towers translate to modern audiences?

Suzanna said: “Some people may incorrectly assume that the comedic themes may be a bit outdated now, but the slapstick is so brilliant and timeless that it carries the whole show. It’s constant laughter.

“Basil is a beloved character for audiences who watched Fawlty Towers. No matter how hard he tried to be upper middle class, a businessman, hotelier – it never went quite right for him. Poor Manuel got the brunt of it, but we always laughed at Basil. We loved to see him ranting and raving and his funny walk. People are just waiting for that.

“And the way Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is written and the way we perform it always puts Basil as the butt of the joke.”

What should people expect when they come to Faulty Towers The Dining Experience?

Suzanna said: “Expect the unexpected and be prepared to laugh. Come dine and enjoy the company of Sybil, Basil and Manuel.

“Be prepared to have a really nice time and immerse yourself in the experience. It’s going to be fun. You’re coming to dine at the Faulty Towers restaurant after all.”

Having first performed in the UK in 2008 and appearing at Edinburgh Fringe that year, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is thrilled to return to Scotland. This year, the cast celebrates 16 years of touring the UK and Europe with 12 years in the London’s West End. With 27 years of entertaining groups worldwide in the bag, Basil, Sybil and Manuel invite you to ‘check in’ to an unforgettable evening.

Book your tickets for the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience in Aberdeen today. Tickets are now available for March 21-22 at the Palm Court Hotel.