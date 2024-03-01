Adventure calls: Meet Top Gun team at RAF Lossiemouth’s Elgin showcase

Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a pilot in the Royal Air Force? Or do you want to know about the work behind the scenes that gets those jets in the air? Perhaps you’d like to learn about how to get involved with the RAF and take that first step towards adventure in the open skies. Well, now is your chance as RAF Lossiemouth’s meet-the-team event offers a window into life at the air base.

The event is being held in the vibrant surroundings of UHI’s college in Elgin where the RAF will be presenting in the main exhibition space with more than 20 stands.

It promises to be a day filled with excitement, education, and inspiration that unveils the many aspects of RAF operations.

So what can visitors to this fascinating and fun-filled event expect?

Squadron Leader Chris Beckley said: “A warm welcome! You can meet the team and find out about the jobs that people do at Lossiemouth. Outside the college there will also be an equipment and vehicle display. Presentations will also be available during the day on the role of RAF Lossiemouth and its aircraft.

“This is the first year we have presented so many of the team’s roles to the public, away from RAF Lossiemouth. It’s a unique opportunity to come and meet the Royal Air Force in person.

“The event is convenient for the public to get to as its in Elgin – connected to the rest of the north of Scotland by the A96, Stagecoach buses, and the railway line. Easy to get to from Inverness and Aberdeen! It’s an easy walk from the railway station and bus station and there is free parking in the college car park.”

Meet the team who make it all happen

If you’re a fan of last summer’s Channel 4 documentary on RAF Lossiemouth, Top Guns: Inside the RAF, then this is the perfect chance to find out more.

You will meet the aircrew, engineers, air operations team, and logisticians, who are directly involved in the day-to-day flying tasks at RAF Lossiemouth. You’ll also learn about the security and airbase defence teams, contractors and civilian staff who look after the Lossiemouth air base.

It takes a big team to support the Typhoon and Poseidon aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth and to get them flying to protect the skies and seas of the UK. There are about 3,000 Royal Air Force and civilian personnel.

Plenty of fun for all the family

Teenagers will find a variety of hands-on activities, and some challenges to solve. The Air Cadets will explain their role as a Youth Development organisation for 13 to 18-year-olds. They will have their digital flight trainer with them for budding pilots to try out.

Adults can ask about RAF Lossiemouth and the flying they see in the skies of northern Scotland every day. Engineering specialists will be holding ‘show and tells’ about their work.

For the younger family members there will be some RAF vehicles to climb over and Morayvia’s Jet Provost cockpit to sit in!

Learn about Lossiemouth air base’s vital role in defending UK

The station commander, Group Captain Jim Lee, and his Senior Leadership Team will be giving presentations in the 50-seat auditorium.

You will hear about how RAF Lossiemouth protects the airspace and seas of the UK with its Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft and Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

RAF Lossiemouth personnel and aircraft also support operations worldwide from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations at sea, to protecting NATO airspace in eastern Europe.

See the difference Team Lossie makes to its community

RAF Lossiemouth is a major employer in Moray. It has had a lot of investment in its airfield and facilities. More than £500 million has been allocated to develop the air base which started with runway resurfacing and improvements in 2020. It has also seen a new combined hangar and operations building for the Poseidon aircraft fleet.

Some of the RAF Lossiemouth Development Programme team will be on hand to explain the improvements that have been made and the work ongoing.

Learn how you can get involved

RAF Lossiemouth offers jobs through the RAF and its RAF Reserve, as well as the civil service. There are also positions available through contractors such as Boeing and Rolls Royce, and the Military Provost Guard Service. RAF Regular and Reserve recruiting specialists will be on hand to answer questions on serving in the RAF. Representatives from the Civil Service, Boeing and the Military Provost Guard Service will also tell you about possible job opportunities.

The RAF Reserves have a squadron at RAF Lossiemouth and there are opportunities for anyone aged 18-54 to join . The commitment is for a minimum of just 27 days per year most of which takes place at weekends. If you would like to be part of the RAF Reserves have a chat with the team in Elgin.

Talking to RAF personnel about their experiences will be very much part of the day. You will be able to ask the RAF team as many questions as you like and follow up with a visit to the RAF recruiting stand if you want to find out more.

Find out more about the event and keep up to date with news from the air base on Facebook.