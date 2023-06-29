Review: Glamorous local performance of Kinky Boots was far from a drag

For more than 70 years The Lyric Musical Society has been bringing amateur dramatics to Aberdeen stages.

But last night’s opening of Kinky Boots was about the furthest thing I have seen from an amateur performance in my life.

From the second I took to my seat at HMT I had to double check I wasn’t watching a touring West End show.

Despite the cast being full of locals, some of who I have the pleasure of knowing, there was not a hint of an Aberdeen accent in sight.

The extensive band which filled out the orchestra pit was note-perfect and the setting was near identical to the one I have seen at the London show.

If anyone knows me, I rarely gush about anything without having some point of criticism, but I can not speak highly enough about my experience last night, one I know the whole audience shared.

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price who inherits a struggling shoe factory when he meets drag queen Lola who needs some sturdy stilettos.

Together they work to save the business while going on a voyage of discovery – all against a backdrop of original songs by Cyndi Lauper.

It’s a sweet tale of friendship and diversity and one which I think was honestly, comically and sensitively portrayed by all on stage.

Leading lights Joshua Milne and Jordan Abberley-Nicoll were incredible.

Had I not known Jordan was a chemistry teacher at a north-east school I would have been convinced you would regularly find him performing drag as he took to the stage as Lola.

His confidence strutting, dancing, singing and swag had us all excitedly chatting at the interval.

While Joshua’s comic timing and vocals as Charlie were absolutely worth paying to see.

The whole cast, in honesty, was worth praising but there are too many to go through by name. However special mention, I think, should also go to Gavin McKay as Don and Rhianne Reid Armstrong as Lauren who were exceptional supporting leads.

Of course, Lola’s Angels need to be applauded too as the six stilettoed men in drag pranced and strutted around the stage with more poise and grace than I could ever hope to have.

As a regular theatregoer, I have seen many audiences respond to shows in my time, however, I am genuinely trying to remember an occasion when one compared to last night’s.

From the second the finale started and each cast member took a bow every one was on their feet cheering and applauding.

A hugely well-deserved standing ovation for a performance the audience clearly loved.

The Lyric Musical Society tend to do one show a year, packing rehearsals into six months, alongside their full-time jobs. I wish they did more!

I have been to a number of their other performances in the past and all have been good, but last night’s was the icing on the cake for me.

The show is on until Saturday and I am already considering trying to get tickets before the end of the run.

My advice to you, strut, don’t walk, in your Kinky Boots to grab yourself a seat.