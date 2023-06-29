Review: Glamorous local performance of Kinky Boots was far from a drag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Glamorous local performance of Kinky Boots was far from a drag

Everything about the Lyric Musical Society's show at His Majesty's Theatre was of the highest calibre.

Aberdeen's Lyric Musical Society put on a show stopping opening performance of Kinky Boots last night. Image: Adele Keith Photography
Aberdeen's Lyric Musical Society put on a show stopping opening performance of Kinky Boots last night. Image: Adele Keith Photography
By Rebecca Buchan

For more than 70 years The Lyric Musical Society has been bringing amateur dramatics to Aberdeen stages.

But last night’s opening of Kinky Boots was about the furthest thing I have seen from an amateur performance in my life.

From the second I took to my seat at HMT I had to double check I wasn’t watching a touring West End show.

Despite the cast being full of locals, some of who I have the pleasure of knowing, there was not a hint of an Aberdeen accent in sight.

The extensive band which filled out the orchestra pit was note-perfect and the setting was near identical to the one I have seen at the London show.

If anyone knows me, I rarely gush about anything without having some point of criticism, but I can not speak highly enough about my experience last night, one I know the whole audience shared.

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price who inherits a struggling shoe factory when he meets drag queen Lola who needs some sturdy stilettos.

Together they work to save the business while going on a voyage of discovery – all against a backdrop of original songs by Cyndi Lauper.

It’s a sweet tale of friendship and diversity and one which I think was honestly, comically and sensitively portrayed by all on stage.

Leading lights Joshua Milne and Jordan Abberley-Nicoll were incredible.

Kinky Boots cast
Joshua Milne (left) took to the stage last night as Charlie in Kinky Boots alongside his co star Jordan Abberley-Nicoll as Lola. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Had I not known Jordan was a chemistry teacher at a north-east school I would have been convinced you would regularly find him performing drag as he took to the stage as Lola.

His confidence strutting, dancing, singing and swag had us all excitedly chatting at the interval.

While Joshua’s comic timing and vocals as Charlie were absolutely worth paying to see.

The whole cast, in honesty, was worth praising but there are too many to go through by name. However special mention, I think, should also go to Gavin McKay as Don and Rhianne Reid Armstrong as Lauren who were exceptional supporting leads.

Of course, Lola’s Angels need to be applauded too as the six stilettoed men in drag pranced and strutted around the stage with more poise and grace than I could ever hope to have.

The Angels and Lola in The Lyric Musical Society’s Kinky Boots<br />Image: Adele Keith Photography

As a regular theatregoer, I have seen many audiences respond to shows in my time, however, I am genuinely trying to remember an occasion when one compared to last night’s.

From the second the finale started and each cast member took a bow every one was on their feet cheering and applauding.

A hugely well-deserved standing ovation for a performance the audience clearly loved.

The Lyric Musical Society tend to do one show a year, packing rehearsals into six months, alongside their full-time jobs. I wish they did more!

I have been to a number of their other performances in the past and all have been good, but last night’s was the icing on the cake for me.

The show is on until Saturday and I am already considering trying to get tickets before the end of the run.

My advice to you, strut, don’t walk, in your Kinky Boots to grab yourself a seat.

