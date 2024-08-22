Aberdeen rapper MC RabSpitz releases ‘cathartic’ album Loose Canon

Aberdeen rapper MC RabSpitz has released an album he insists is a cathartic release after successfully battling addiction and depression.

Featuring RabSpitz’s raw, confessional and poetic lyrics nine track project Loose Canon is entirely produced by acclaimed beatmaker Vagrant Real Estate.

Loose Canon also features an all-star lineup of guest MC’s including Leaf Dog (High Focus), Vitamin G (CMPND), Bang On! & CLBRKS (Blah).

Now 34 RapSpitz began writing raps when he was 16 but didn’t begin recording his tracks until 2017.

With stark honesty the MC is committed to delivering an authentic voice.

The rapper admits at one point in his life he “spiralled into a really dark place” and “if it wasn’t for music I wouldn’t be here”.

He said: “The Loose Canon project is cathartic as I have battled with myself many times throughout my life.

“I write music as a way of dealing with things.

“I have struggled with addiction and depression and I try to keep it as authentic as possible.

“With my music I want to be relatable.

“I remember when I was a kid and listened to MC’s that had similar issues as me I thought ‘I’m not alone’.

“I just want to be able to give back to music as it has given me a lot.

“If it wasn’t for music I probably wouldn’t still be here.”

Collaboration with rapper Gasp

RapSpitz previously released album Growing Pains to acclaim in 2022.

On Loose Canon, Vagrant Real Estate delivers a dark soundtrack to RabSpitz’s stark lyrics.

The album closes with the confessional title track where RabSpitz comes face to face with his internal voices directing his every move.

It is groundbreaking track he had been working on for five years.

The track finally fell into place when collaborating with Glasgow rapper Gasp.

RabSpitz said: “Growing up I wasn’t the most confident kid and I didn’t have much outlets apart from kickboxing to address my issues.

“As I became an adult I delved into toxic things such as bad relationships, drugs, alcohol and spiralled into a really dark place.

“Music, especially performing live and writing, has given me the opportunity to break away from those parts of myself I don’t enjoy.

“They no longer exist and this song with Gasp is putting that to bed and moving forward in a new way.

“I had been trying to write that song (Loose Canon) for five years.

“I always had this idea where I wanted to have a song where I was talking to myself and the demons within.

“There were several times I tried to do it in other projects but just scrapped it as it never came out right.

“We got Gasp involved and managed to pull it off.

“A lot of work went into that track.”

‘Moving forward in the right way’

Loose Canon boasts an impressive list of guest MCs including Leaf Dog, Vitamin G Bang On! & CLBRKS .

The project also includes battle rap champion Respek BA as well as Scottish heavyweights Gasp and Jackill.

RabSpitz said: “The project is ambitious and I’m proud of what we have managed to create.

“The features are out of this world as there are guys on the album that I have been listening to since I was a kid.

“I’m 34 now and have been listening to some of these guys since I was 18.

“To finally work with them is tremendously important to me.

“Nick (Cronin, Vagrant Real Estate) did an amazing job of pulling it all together.

“He is an amazing artist in his own right.

“There are a lot of people I owe a ‘thank you’ to and I owe it to them to keep doing this and moving forward in the right way

“There have been people in my life who have been huge influences to me such as my grandma.

“She always supported me and wanted me to push music earlier than I did.

“Unfortunately she passed away in the middle of Covid.

“I feel I wrote this album as a way of processing a lot of stuff I haven’t been able to process yet.”