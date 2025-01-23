Review: Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Eden Court

I still remember the Christmas I opened a Nutcracker Barbie, complete with ankle joints that meant she could go right up on her tippy-toes.

Despite my love of that doll, last night at Eden Court was the first time I saw the ballet she was inspired by.

The Wednesday-night auditorium was packed with old and young – many of the latter complete with ballet buns.

My inner child – who was desperate to be a ballerina – practically screamed with envy as 10-year-old Sienna Fraser took to the stage as Clara. She may be but little, but her performance throughout was mighty.

I had wondered how I would feel watching a Christmas story – with Christmas trees and baubles galore – in January. It wasn’t as jarring as I thought, and I quite enjoyed the feeling of a little festive flourish.

The sets were spectacular, from decadent ballrooms to sparkling snowy scenes. No expense – or diamond – had been spared when it came to costumes, which dazzled on stage as dancers soared.

Choreography by Scottish Ballet’s Christopher Hampson CBE was faultless, with highlights the duet with Nicol Edmonds as The Nutcracker Prince and Marge Hendrick as the mesmerising Sugar Plum Fairy, the cheeky children as mice and the dainty Flower Fairies. My friend and I couldn’t help but marvel at the strength.

The ballet was performed with a live orchestra added to the magic. We could see into the pit and watch as the music flowing from there became one with the dancers on stage.

Iconic pieces of music like Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Waltz of the Flowers were stunning to hear played live – regardless of a few flashbacks to school choir Christmas concerts.

The Nutcracker is loved for a reason, and though there isn’t much of a storyline, it doesn’t matter when it delivers tenfold in nostalgia, sparkle and magic. The little ballerina that definitely still prances around within me enjoyed it just as much as the adult me did.

The Nutcracker is at Eden Court until Saturday January 25m with tickets available here.

It will then be at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from January 29 to February 1. Tickets are available here.