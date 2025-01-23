Review: Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Eden Court

The classic ballet came to Eden Court to bring back the festivities.

The Nutcracker is at Eden Court until Saturday. Image: Andy Ross
The Nutcracker is at Eden Court until Saturday. Image: Andy Ross
By Lauren Robertson

I still remember the Christmas I opened a Nutcracker Barbie, complete with ankle joints that meant she could go right up on her tippy-toes.

Despite my love of that doll, last night at Eden Court was the first time I saw the ballet she was inspired by.

The Wednesday-night auditorium was packed with old and young – many of the latter complete with ballet buns.

My inner child – who was desperate to be a ballerina – practically screamed with envy as 10-year-old Sienna Fraser took to the stage as Clara. She may be but little, but her performance throughout was mighty.

The children as cheeky mice. Image: Andy Ross

I had wondered how I would feel watching a Christmas story – with Christmas trees and baubles galore – in January. It wasn’t as jarring as I thought, and I quite enjoyed the feeling of a little festive flourish.

The sets were spectacular, from decadent ballrooms to sparkling snowy scenes. No expense – or diamond – had been spared when it came to costumes, which dazzled on stage as dancers soared.

Choreography by Scottish Ballet’s Christopher Hampson CBE was faultless, with highlights the duet with Nicol Edmonds as The Nutcracker Prince and Marge Hendrick as the mesmerising Sugar Plum Fairy, the cheeky children as mice and the dainty Flower Fairies. My friend and I couldn’t help but marvel at the strength.

The Sugar Plum Fairy was magical. Image: Andy Ross

The ballet was performed with a live orchestra added to the magic. We could see into the pit and watch as the music flowing from there became one with the dancers on stage.

Iconic pieces of music like Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Waltz of the Flowers were stunning to hear played live – regardless of a few flashbacks to school choir Christmas concerts.

The Nutcracker is loved for a reason, and though there isn’t much of a storyline, it doesn’t matter when it delivers tenfold in nostalgia, sparkle and magic. The little ballerina that definitely still prances around within me enjoyed it just as much as the adult me did.

The Nutcracker is at Eden Court until Saturday January 25m with tickets available here. 

It will then be at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from January 29 to February 1. Tickets are available here. 

