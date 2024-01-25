Artist Andrew shows us inside his characterful Old Aberdeen home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artist Andrew shows us inside his characterful Old Aberdeen home

Andrew Hunter's home is a historic gem of a property. Think exposed beams, original fireplaces and tiles dating back to 1770.

By Rosemary Lowne
Andrew Hunter's cottage in Old Aberdeen is brimming with charm and character.
Andrew Hunter's postcard perfect cottage in Old Aberdeen is full of rustic charm and character. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

It was by sheer chance that Andrew Hunter stumbled across the special place that he would call home.

During a trip to Aberdeen from his home in Perthshire, the artist spotted a for sale sign outside Rockybank, a pretty cottage nestled in Old Aberdeen.

Brimming with rustic charm and character, Andrew instantly fell in love with the historic home and has lived there since 2020.

With an exciting new chapter ahead for Andrew, he reflects on what he loves about his wonderful home.

Rockybank

Who: Andrew Hunter, an artist who is the director of Northern Arts and also owns Silverhunter, his own business.

What: A three storey cottage dating back to 1770.

Where: Don Street in Old Aberdeen.

Aberdeen artist Andrew Hunter.
Artist Andrew Hunter fell in love with Rockbank after stumbling across it while out walking. Image: Andrew Hunter

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“I used to live in Perthshire and my previous home was an 18th century lodge.

I wasn’t expecting to move to Aberdeen but during a visit to the city I came across the house while out walking and I fell for it immediately.

It’s a very attractive house from the outside with its warm grey granite and when I viewed the property I instantly got a good feeling about it as it was full of character and decorated extremely sensitively.

It seemed to have a lot of potential as a place to live so I bought the property and moved into the home in 2020.

Cosy sitting area inside the Aberdeen artist's home featuring blue walls and white wood panelled ceiling.
The cosy sitting room is Andrew’s favourite space. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Dining room with original fireplace with Delft tiles dating back to 1770.
The dining room inside the Aberdeen artist’s home has a an original fireplace with Delft tiles dating back to 1770. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

The house was built in 1770 and according to my neighbours it once had an earth floor on the ground floor.

Set out over three storeys, the cottage has a kitchen, dining room, bedroom, bathroom and conservatory on the ground floor.

Upstairs is the sitting room and a bedroom and the top floor is one very large space spanning the width of the house.

The sitting is my favourite room because it’s very cosy and it gets lots of sun from first thing in the morning until last thing at night.

One of the bedrooms in the artist's Aberdeen home, featuring exposed ceiling beams and an original fireplace.
With exposed ceiling beams and an original fireplace this bedroom is full of charm. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Andrew's beautiful painting hung above the rustic fireplace.
Andrew’s beautiful painting works wonderfully above the rustic fireplace. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

In the sitting room, there used to be pale blue wallpaper but I painted it dark blue using the Farrow & Ball shade Wine Dark.

Although blue is thought to be a cold colour, I feel that the dark blue shade really warmed up the room.

Apart from painting the sitting room in dark blue I have only maintained the existing finishes as I felt it was perfect as it was.

In terms of furniture, pieces like the dining room table came with the house and I brought a couple of Dutch handpainted cabinets with me which are 500 years old and have been passed down through my family.

Every room has a fireplace with beautiful fittings and although they are all blocked off they could work if a flu was fitted.

Another bedroom inside the Aberdeen property, featuring sloped ceilings.
The sloped ceilings create a cosy feeling in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Another bedroom in the property.
Pink tones bring energy to this spacious bedroom in the artist’s Aberdeen home. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

One of the fireplaces has original Delft tiles around which date back to 1770.

I also love the beautiful staircase which joins the floors together.

Due to the property’s age some of the doorways are low and I have to watch my head.

One of my favourite places to relax is the terrace, just off the conservatory.

The terrace gets lots of sun so you can sit out and enjoy your morning coffee during the summer.

Traditional bathroom in the artist's Aberdeen home, featuring high cistern and freestanding oval bath.
The traditional bathroom features a high cistern and freestanding oval bath.
Seating in the terrace area of the property.
Enjoy your morning coffee in the summer sunshine in this terrace area. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

The terrace also looks down on my neighbour’s delightful garden while there is garden area at the front with a large climber which is beautiful in the summer as it’s covered in blue flowers.

The property is also just a few minute’s walk away from the River Don where you can spot the colony of seals and the bird life.

And it’s important to mention that there are no parking restrictions which is a bonus.

I’ll miss everything about my home but it’s the right time for me to move out to the countryside.”

2 Rockybank, Don Street, Old Aberdeen, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £285,000.

To arrange a viewing check out the website aspc.co.uk

Or if you would like your home to feature, please email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

