Michael Fraser: Youth must be at forefront of Caley Thistle’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Michael Fraser: Youth must be at forefront of Caley Thistle’s future

Inverness will seek to approach an insolvency practitioner if they cannot secure investment in the coming days.

By Andy Skinner
Michael Fraser in action for Caley Thistle in August 2008.
Michael Fraser in action for Caley Thistle in August 2008. Image: SNS Group

Michael Fraser insists youth must be at the forefront of Caley Thistle’s plans to re-emerge from their current predicament.

Inverness have put out a last-ditch plea for investment, with the club ready to instigate preparations for administration by the middle of next week if nothing is forthcoming.

It leaves major concern over the club’s future, following their relegation to League One at the end of last season.

A more promising development last week saw former Caley Jags chairman Alan Savage, of Orion Group, confirm he is spearheading a six-figure drive to protect the club’s youth academy.

Alan Savage in his role as Caley Thistle chairman in 2006. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Fraser, who came through the club’s youth system, feels an opportunity has arisen following the abandonment of a controversial plan to relocate their training base to Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park.

Fraser said: “I can’t see how they are going to go forward without really focusing on their youth programme.

“It’s the ideal opportunity to do it, as they have dropped down to a league where most of the teams are part-time.

“With all due respect, it’s not the highest standard of league. The complaint most managers have, which is fair enough, is that they can’t get young players in because there’s too much at stake.

“This was an ideal opportunity to really get connected back to the local community.

“The team that knocked them out of the play-offs – Hamilton – have been doing it for years.

Hamilton Accies defeated Caley Thistle in the Championship play-off. Image: SNS

“They have produced a lot of good players and made money out of it.

“That’s the way Caley Thistle should be going – and the whole Kelty Hearts thing was just the total opposite of it.

“Sometimes you can see relegation as an opportunity.”

Local core can get fans behind Caley Jags

Fraser, who is from Drumnadrochit, feels having a strong core of local talent in the first team is the perfect way for Caley Thistle to reconnect with supporters during a difficult period for the club.

He added: “If the people of Inverness, and the fans who are feeling disenfranchised now, see four or five boys in that first team squad playing every week, that will certainly get them behind the club.

Caley Thistle fans. Image: SNS

“Who doesn’t want to see guys you have produced yourself coming through? It’s the best thing at a club at any level.

“Managers sometimes think that with young players, they don’t get consistency.

“But young players need a manager that can trust them, and if they make mistakes back them and keep going.

“The big clubs don’t have to do it now, but if they do get one of their own through it’s massive.

Goalkeeper Michael Fraser when he was in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group

“When guys are 16 or 17 it can be quite hard, thinking you are never going to get into the first team.

“But if you’ve got that opportunity, when you realise you are only one or two injuries away from getting a first team start, it’s a massive thing to keep you working hard and give you something to aim for.

“Once you get that taste of first team football, you can then start really pushing on.”

More from Caley Thistle

Cameron Harper. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper to join Carlisle United
Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS
Timeline revealed for Caley Thistle's next steps should they fail to find new investment
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner (right) with chairman Ross Morrison.
Supporters Trust 'welcome' change of Caley Thistle leadership
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone
Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns
Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson: Caley Thistle have shown they are preparing for administration
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.
'I'm glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous…
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position - as Kelty training plan abandoned
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle's close season is descending into chaos

Conversation