Former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds says Dons win at Celtic would be huge statement of intent

Former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds believes Jimmy Thelin’s side can make a huge statement if they beat champions Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Dons travel to Celtic Park for a top-of-the-table clash against the league leaders with Brendan Rodgers’ side ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

It is a huge game early in the campaign with both sides boasting 100% winning records in the Scottish Premiership after seven matches.

Dodds, who helped the Dons win the League Cup in 1995, insists a win for Thelin’s Reds at the home of the champions would be massive for his former club.

He said: “If Aberdeen win on Saturday then it would be a huge statement.

“It’s not the end of the season, the league’s done or Aberdeen are going on to win the league, but it definitely lets people know Aberdeen are there to be reckoned with this season.

“It tells the league Aberdeen are ready to push hard at the top whether it is for the league or to finish ahead of Rangers.”

Dodds wants to see Dons play without fear

Dodds acknowledges the Hoops are strong favourites due to their track record, their quality and the fact they have home advantage.

But the former Caley Thistle manager hopes to see Aberdeen play without fear at Celtic Park.

He said: “This is the ultimate test, you are playing the champions away from home.

“It’s a test for any team going to Celtic Park whether it is a Scottish club or on a European night.

“I know they were hammered in Dortmund but if you send any team to Celtic Park it is a massive test.

“It will be a test for Aberdeen but one they should embrace and go and enjoy the challenge.

“Aberdeen have lost heavily there a few times in the last couple of years but I would hope the players go there knowing there is no pressure on them.

“Yes, teams are looking at them and people are talking about whether they can keep it going.

“But I’d rather be going there in good form full of belief than struggling in a relegation battle at the bottom of the table.”

Thelin’s tactics and recruitment stands out

Dodds has been impressed by the transformation of the Aberdeen team by Thelin since his arrival from Elfsborg in the summer.

The Dons manager has yet to taste defeat after leading his side to an impressive 13 straight wins in all competition.

Aberdeen’s strong start to the campaign has also led to full backs Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie being called up to the Scotland squad for the first time.

Devlin made his debut as a substitute in Tuesday’s goalless draw against Portugal in the Nations League encounter at Hampden.

The former Dons striker points out the tactical tweak from Thelin has been a major factor in the impressive start to the campaign.

Dodds said: “I’ve watched Aberdeen three times this season and what stands out for me is the simple things they are doing which has helped the team so much.

“There’s no doubt compared to last season nothing has changed in terms of the full backs MacKenzie and Devlin.

“They are still bombing forward whenever they can.

“But what has helped give the team a better base when the full backs are attacking is the fact Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen both sit.

“It was just Shinnie last year and they did lose a few goals as he was isolated at times.

“Nilsen is a huge help off the ball to Shinnie but when they are in possession Shinnie has more licence to push higher as he knows he has Nilsen there.

“It’s allowed the Aberdeen full backs to bomb at will but without the same risk of losing goals as they had last year.”

‘Signings have been good’

The effects of the tactical changes have been clear for all to see but Dodds knows the recruitment has also been key at Pittodrie.

From the experience of Nilsen to the talent of younger players such as Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen, Aberdeen have a blend which has so far been their winning formula.

Dodds said: “Don’t get me wrong the signings have been good as well.

“I’m not saying the goalies before weren’t good but Dimitar Mitov looks really decent while Molloy has been a real find.

“He’s a good, solid old-fashioned defender who wants to defend first and foremost.

“Then you throw in Kevin Nisbet and Keskinen. Those guys, and the tweak with Nilsen in the middle alongside Shinnie has really allowed Aberdeen to play with little fear.

“They’ve got a right good base and it’s great for the full backs and the two centre-halves who are behind them.”

That winning combination will be tested to the full on Saturday by the champions but Dodds hopes Aberdeen can play without any sense of pressure when they run out at Celtic Park.

He said: “Aberdeen have won seven straight wins in the league and are going for eight on the bounce to move three clear of the champions.

“If I was in the Aberdeen dressing room I’d be saying ‘you’re on the crest of a wave so go and ride it. People are expecting you to slip up now so go and show them what you’re all about.

“We respect the opposition but we’re not coming here with trepidation. If we get beat, so what? We’re still three points off Celtic and ahead of Rangers.’

“It’s a great place to be mentally going into a big game like this is.”