Highland band Algorithm set to release debut album produced by Bis legend

Rising Highlands electro-pop band Algorithm are set to release a debut album produced by John Disco of Scottish indie legends Bis.

Multi-instrumentalist Disco, aka John Clark, has previously produced chart topping stars Franz Ferdinand and Mylo

Now he has helped shape Algorithm’s self-titled upbeat, optimistic debut which will be released on August 26.

Algorithm burst onto the Scottish scene in early 2021 with debut single Left Unsaid which received heavy radio airplay on Amazing Radio in the UK and United States.

The debut album, funded by CreativeScotland, was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

Algorithm are Amy Mullen (vocals), Andrew Still (guitar/beats/synths), Alan Gowie (bass) and Bev Fraser (sax/EWI).

For singer Amy releasing an album represents a childhood dream come true.

Amy said: “I joined Algorithm in June 2020 during the lockdown which was a rather interesting time to join a band.

“The songs then became very much a collaboration of Andrew’s electronic tracks plus lyrics inspired by my own life experiences.

“Those highlight ups and downs, relationships, trust, betrayal and living in a world where we want to be accepted and feel equal.

“That was the inspiration behind the album and the song themes.

“We now have about three albums worth of songs so we are very excited to be releasing our debut album.

“This has definitely been a childhood dream that has manifested through lockdown.”

Algorithm ready for live shows

The genesis of Algorithm dates back to 2018.

However it wasn’t until the global pandemic hit that multi-instrumentalist Andrew was able to take his musical vision to the next level.

From his base in the Highlands he gathered together talented musicians from the region to bring his dream to fruition.

The culmination of three years of work the self-titled debut album merges elements of dance, pop, indie and funk.

Amy said: “Algorithm was born out of a unique situation.

“Normally you would play live gigs, build your audience and sell your album.

“However we have done this a little bit back to front where we have made our music through lockdown and produced the album.

“Now we are ready for live gigs.

“The inspiration and influences behind Algorithm are seventies disco, eighties synth pop and nineties dance.

“Some are songs that will push you straight to the dance floor, while others are chilled.

“There is a brilliant mix for everyone to enjoy.”

Excitement at debut album launch

Members of the band have previously found success in Highland groups including The Galipaygos, Little Mill of Happiness, Mystic Shoes, and Abigail Grey.

Algorithm singles Left Unsaid, Off the Floor, Master of the Game and Less Talk have all received glowing reviews.

Amy said: “Andrew is the song writer and he will sketch out the track before bringing it to the rehearsal.

“It then becomes a collaboration with Alan adding the funky bass parts and Bev providing the hooks on EWI and sax.

“We all work together as a strong team and all equally have an important role to play within the band.

“We are very excited to launch our debut album.

“I’m sure it will be one of many as I have really positive vibes about Algorithm.

“We are ready to get out there and share our music with the world.”

Optimistic songs to make you dance

Recorded during the pandemic the debut album is a blast of optimism and an antidote to those difficult times of the lockdown.

Multi-instrumentalist Andrew insists the band wanted to deliver a message of positivity that people can dance to.

Andrew said: “As we’re coming out of the pandemic, we’re feeling hopeful.

“The album was written during lockdown, with eyes firmly on when it was all over.

“And now that we’re coming out the other side, it feels like the right time to get that message of positivity out there.

“After all the ups and downs of the last couple of years, we wanted to make a record that people could get up and dance to.

“We’re not in this for ballads; we’re here to have a great time together.”

Bis legend drawn to Algorithm

A member of Bis for more than two decades John Disco has released five albums with the Scottish Indie trailblazers.

Away from Bis he is a highly respected producer and has worked with artists including Ben Hayes, Amphetameanies and Will Morgan.

The Bis legend, now based in Inverness, said: “I was drawn to the mixture of styles, the blend of instruments and the vocal harmonies of Algorithm.

“Not to mention the plethora of hook-laden tunes that have gone into the album.

“It’s been great to work with such a unique band from my part of the world.”

