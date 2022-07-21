Highland band Algorithm set to release debut album produced by Bis legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Highland band Algorithm set to release debut album produced by Bis legend

By Sean Wallace
July 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highlands band Algorithm are set to release a debut album. Photo supplied by Planit Scotland
Highlands band Algorithm are set to release a debut album. Photo supplied by Planit Scotland

Rising Highlands electro-pop band Algorithm are set to release a debut album produced by John Disco of Scottish indie legends Bis.

Multi-instrumentalist Disco, aka John Clark, has previously produced chart topping stars Franz Ferdinand and Mylo

Now he has helped shape Algorithm’s self-titled upbeat, optimistic debut which will be released on August 26.

Algorithm burst onto the Scottish scene in early 2021 with debut single Left Unsaid which received heavy radio airplay on Amazing Radio in the UK and United States.

The debut album, funded by CreativeScotland, was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

Algorithm are Amy Mullen (vocals), Andrew Still (guitar/beats/synths), Alan Gowie (bass) and Bev Fraser (sax/EWI).

For singer Amy releasing an album represents a childhood dream come true.

Highland band Algorithm
Highlands electro pop band Algorithm release debut album. Supplied by Planit Scotland

Amy said: “I joined Algorithm in June 2020 during the lockdown which was a rather interesting time to join a band.

“The songs then became very much a collaboration of Andrew’s electronic tracks plus lyrics inspired by my own life experiences.

“Those highlight ups and downs, relationships, trust, betrayal and living in a world where we want to be accepted and feel equal.

“That was the inspiration behind the album and the song themes.

“We now have about three albums worth of songs so we are very excited to be releasing our debut album.

“This has definitely been a childhood dream that has manifested through lockdown.”

Highland band Algorithm
Highlands band Algorithm. Supplied by Planit Scotland

Algorithm ready for live shows

The genesis of Algorithm dates back to 2018.

However it wasn’t until the global pandemic hit that multi-instrumentalist Andrew was able to take his musical vision to the next level.

From his base in the Highlands he gathered together talented musicians from the region to bring his dream to fruition.

The culmination of three years of work the self-titled debut album merges elements of dance, pop, indie and funk.

Amy said: “Algorithm was born out of a unique situation.

“Normally you would play live gigs,  build your audience and sell your album.

“However we have done this a little bit back to front where we have made our music through lockdown and produced the album.

“Now we are ready for live gigs.

“The inspiration and influences behind Algorithm are seventies disco, eighties synth pop and nineties dance.

“Some are songs that will push you straight to the dance floor, while others are chilled.

“There is a brilliant mix for everyone to enjoy.”

Algorithm recorded their new album with John Disco of Bis. Photo supplied by Planit Scotland

Excitement at debut album launch

Members of the band have previously found success in Highland groups including The Galipaygos,  Little Mill of Happiness, Mystic Shoes, and Abigail Grey.

Algorithm singles Left Unsaid, Off the Floor, Master of the Game and Less Talk have all received glowing reviews.

Amy said: “Andrew is the song writer and he will sketch out the track before bringing it to the rehearsal.

“It then becomes a collaboration with Alan adding the funky bass parts and Bev providing the hooks on EWI and sax.

“We all work together as a strong team and all equally have an important role to play within the band.

“We are very excited to launch our debut album.

“I’m sure it will be one of many as I have really positive vibes about Algorithm.

“We are ready to get out there and share our music with the world.”

Optimistic songs to make you dance

Recorded during the pandemic the debut album is a blast of optimism and an antidote to  those difficult times of the lockdown.

Multi-instrumentalist Andrew insists the band wanted to deliver a message of positivity that people can dance to.

Andrew said: “As we’re coming out of the pandemic, we’re feeling hopeful.

“The album was written during lockdown, with eyes firmly on when it was all over.

“And now that we’re coming out the other side, it feels like the right time to get that message of positivity out there.

“After all the ups and downs of the last couple of years, we wanted to make a record that people could get up and dance to.

“We’re not in this for ballads; we’re here to have a great time together.”

Bis legend drawn to Algorithm

A member of Bis for more than two decades John Disco has released five albums with the Scottish Indie trailblazers.

Away from Bis he is a highly respected producer and has worked with artists including Ben Hayes, Amphetameanies and Will Morgan.

The Bis legend, now based in Inverness, said: “I was drawn to the mixture of styles, the blend of instruments and the vocal harmonies of Algorithm.

“Not to mention the plethora of hook-laden tunes that have gone into the album.

“It’s been great to work with such a unique band from my part of the world.”

You might also like… 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]