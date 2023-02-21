Jazz Scotland CEO hails 2023 Aberdeen Jazz Festival line-up as the most diverse yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jazz Scotland CEO hails 2023 Aberdeen Jazz Festival line-up as the most diverse yet

By Sean Wallace
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Jazz Festival
Legendary jazz musician Sebastian Rochford to play Aberdeen Jazz Festival Photo supplied by Aberdeen Jazz Festival Date; Unknown

Aberdeen Jazz Festival’s line-up to mark the acclaimed event’s 20th anniversary has been hailed as the most diverse yet.

From swing through to be-bop and all the way to free form, Jazz Scotland CEO Coralie Usmani insists every taste is catered for.

There will also be exciting amalgamations of jazz with other genres such as classical, Scottish traditional, electronica and hip hop.

Running from March 16 to 26 the festival will also push boundaries with venues including a unique performance at the city’s Iconic Bon Accord Baths.

The festival will also include a much-anticipated show by acclaimed Aberdeen drummer Seb Rochford at Queens Cross Church.

Matt Carmichael will perform at the festival. Photo: Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Coralie said: “This is the most diverse Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

“Jazz has led to most modern pop music that people listen to now.

“If you look at the ancestral line of jazz music it has influenced so much.

“Jazz is reflecting how musicians are working because they are always looking for new inspiration.

“They are quite often thinking outside of genre boundaries.

“Musicians are certainly making that happen as is shown in the festival.”

Mercury Prize-nominated Fergus McCreadie will perform at Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Aberdeen jazz legend’s home show

Performances will range from acclaimed international musicians to emerging, exciting local talent.

Budding performers can also immerse themselves in workshops and open jam sessions.

Venues hosting shows across the 10-day festival include The Blue Lamp, Cowdray Hall, The Lemon Tree and Resident X.

Further areas such as community centres and care homes will also be involved.

For Coralie, a not to be missed show is the performance of legendary jazz musician, and Aberdonian, Seb Rochford.

A celebrated bandleader, drummer and percussionist Rochford will perform at Queens Cross Church with pianist Kit Downes on March 18.

Rochford, who also played in Acoustic Ladyland, originally started performing in a punk band in the Granite City.

He then became the leader of the experimental jazz band Polar Bear who were twice nominated in the best album category at the Mercury Prize.

Rochford has drummed for several groups like Sons of Kemet, Pulled by Magnets and Bojan Zulfikarpasic’s Tetraband.

He also recorded drums for Adele’s worldwide smash album 19.

Rochford returns to his home city for a poignant concert with Downes to perform from their album A Short Diary.

The album is dedicated to Rochford’s father, Aberdeen poet Gerard Rochford, who passed away in 2019, and to his family.

Rochford, one of ten siblings, wrote most of the music shortly after his father’s death.

Coralie said: “It is really exciting to have Seb Rochford perform as he is from Aberdeen and recorded an album with Kit Downes.

“To have it performed in Aberdeen where it was recorded is special.”

‘Magical’ Bon Accord Baths

Another of the festival’s much-anticipated events is SoundBath: a series of site-specific performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths.

The vast cathedral-like space will host two new and specially-commissioned short performances by cellist Juliette Lemoine and saxophonist Helena Kay on March 25.

Cellist Juliette Lemoine will perform in a unique show at Aberdeen’s iconic Bon Accord Baths. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Coralie said: “Last year was when we did the first of those.

“The sound in Bon Accord Baths is absolutely magical.

“Basically you are standing in a swimming pool which is just like a giant amplifier with a six-second reverb.

“Sonically it is superb.”

Saxophonist Helena Kay will play a unique show in the Art deco surroundings of Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival

‘Jazz as a great unifying music’

Mercury-nominated pianist Fergus McCreadie will perform in duet with saxophonist Matt Carmichael at the Blue Lamp on March 25.

Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis will play a jazz-tinged re-imagining of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra will perform Tommy Smith’s swinging big band arrangement of Peter and the Wolf – narrated in Doric.

Atom Eyes are one of the many highlights of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Coralie said: “I come from a music education background and I have always been drawn to jazz as a great unifying music.

“It has an easy entry-level and has a real breadth which is so attractive.

“In past years we have had Jazz on the Green which is a significant event.

“But obviously The Green is closed just now.

“Next year we will be looking to do something like a big outdoor event.”

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is back from March 16 to 26. Click here for more information.

