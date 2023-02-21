James Millar: Resist the human urge to lump politicians together – judge them as individuals instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: Resist the human urge to lump politicians together – judge them as individuals instead

By James Millar
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Health secretary and SNP leadership hopeful, Humza Yousaf, with his daughter, Amal (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Health secretary and SNP leadership hopeful, Humza Yousaf, with his daughter, Amal (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

We must avoid applying patterns where none exist, particularly when it comes to those leading us, writes James Millar.

A fundamental part of the human condition is the ability to spot patterns. It has fuelled our evolution, but it doesn’t always serve the species well.

When we go looking for series and similarities that aren’t there, it’s actively unhelpful.

So, the urge to band Nicola Sturgeon with other female leaders who have recently lost or relinquished power is understandable. But there is question about whether that actually teaches us anything.

Jacinda Ardern, the ex-New Zealand prime minister, and Sanna Marin, the possibly soon-to-be ex-Finnish prime minister, would probably jog along well with the definitely soon-to-be ex-first minister. But that’s primarily because they share a progressive politics, not because they share a gender.

That trio comes from a different tradition to Angela Merkel, and they would all struggle to get on Liz Truss’s wavelength (a signal still being beamed into space in an effort to see if any lifeforms out there can comprehend what she’s all about).

To be honest, Sturgeon probably wants to avoid any mention of gender at all, given her recent travails on the topic.

Professor Rosie Campbell, head of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, reckons all of the above do have something in common that is worth considering – as women in politics, they would’ve been on the receiving end of more abuse, particularly over the internet, than their male counterparts.

None of them specifically cite online hate as a reason for quitting. They, quite correctly, would not want the keyboard crazies to think their activities are either acceptable or successful. But all would recognise Professor Campbell’s point.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon announced her plan to step down as first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

Sanna Marin is one of the youngest leaders in the world, and her opponents weaponised a video of her having a drink and a dance with friends. (Though the upside of the internet came to the fore when women around the globe, including Hillary Clinton, posted their own dancing videos in support.)

Sturgeon went out of her way to highlight the divisions that bedevil Scottish politics and society. Divisions, it has to be said, fuelled by a binary referendum on independence.

Sturgeon sought empathy as she announced her resignation and spoke of love. None of those to have recently vacated Downing Street – female or male – have reached for a similar tone or language.

Angus Robertson and Neil Gray broke the mould by putting family first

A more interesting pattern may be among those runners and riders tipped for a tilt at the top in the weekend papers. Angus Robertson and Neil Gray are both stronger candidates than any of those actually campaigning to be FM, but both cited the fact that they have young families as among the reasons why they would not be seeking the job.

That’s a huge break with history, and a significant divergence from Westminster orthodoxy. Boris Johnson has a number of families, the youngest of which might be expected to take up his time and attention, yet which appears not to interfere with either his ambition to return to Downing Street nor his ability to accept lucrative speaking engagements around the globe.

Yes, Johnson, like Marin, was attacked for partying while PM. The difference being that Johnson’s activities were illegal under the very rules he’d introduced.

During the first Tory leadership campaign of last year, Rishi Sunak was accused of a gaffe when he was asked his family’s favourite item at McDonald’s and named a breakfast wrap no longer served there.

His campaign team pointed out that he’d hardly had time to take his daughters out anywhere in the last few years, as if this was something to be proud of. Someone ought to introduce the Tories to Mary Poppins.

Politicians should be free of gender or family expectations

It’s a fairly tired mantra, but it’s true: there’s a reason Disney doesn’t make films about kids who wish their fathers spent more time at work. So, the SNP’s Robertson and Gray ought to be applauded by those dads who want to be more involved with family life now, and can point to high profile role models, and by their children, who will hopefully appreciate the decision in the future (but, being kids, almost certainly won’t).

But we must be careful of, once again, applying patterns where none exist. For parents come in all shapes, sizes, styles and genders.

Yousaf and Forbes have simply made a different calculation about what is best for their family

Robertson and Gray have put family first. But it would be unfair and untrue to then infer that Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes, who also both have young children, are unfussed about the welfare of their offspring. They have simply made a different calculation about what is best for their family.

And that is where we ought to be – male and female politicians, free of expectations when it comes to their gender or family circumstance, and judged on public persona and policies.

Fingers crossed the rest of the leadership campaign proves as refreshing.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

The iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles is one of the city's top tourist attractions (Image: Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Giant letters could spell out a brighter future for Aberdeen city centre
Elsie Cook campaigned tirelessly for women's football to be recognised by the SFA (Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson)
Alex Watson: We all owe it to the women before and after us to…
Open, honest and positive communication, even with strangers, has the potential to make someone's day better (Image: Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Life's too short for small talk - I want to know who…
Kate Forbes announced her intention to run in the SNP leadership race on Monday (Image: Andrew Woodhouse/Skye Commercial Photography/PA)
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes has already shown she'll fight for economic equality in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon heads home after announcing her plans to soon step down as first minister (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Knight: Post-Sturgeon, lost SNP must decide whether to fight on or change tack
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What happens when we die?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris
Nicola Sturgeon, pictured here in 2019, will soon step down as first minister (Image: Terry Murden/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: I'm glad Nicola got one last shottie ahin the lectern
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste

Editor's Picks

Most Commented