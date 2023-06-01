Wets, Tide Lines and Skerryvore: full lineup announced for Tiree Music Festival this July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wets, Tide Lines and Skerryvore: full lineup announced for Tiree Music Festival this July

Scottish legends Wet, Wet, Wet will take to the island stage.

By Louise Glen
Wet, Wet Wet will join the Laurettes for another year of magic at the Tiree Music Festival. Image shows the Laurettes singing on stage at the annual island event.
The full line up of the Tiree Music Festival. Image TMF.

Wet Wet Wet are set to shine at the Tiree Music Festival (TMF) this July.

The festival, known for its beautiful scenery, iconic beachfront and world-class line-ups, will return for its 12th edition between Friday 7 – Sunday July 9.

This year’s lineup of local, Scottish and international talent will see the legendary Scottish rock group headline at the multi-award winning festival.

The band, formed of original members Graeme Clark, and Graeme Duffin and new vocalist Kevin Simm, winner of The Voice UK , will make their TMF debut.

Wets are ‘very happy’ to be on lineup for Tiree Music Festival

Graeme Clark, Wet Wet Wet bass player, said: “There’s been talk for a while now about performing at the Tiree Music Festival so we’re very happy that it’s all been figured out.

“It’s always special when the band plays in Scotland and it will be even more so when we bring the show onto the doorstep of the Tiree community for the first ever time.”

Last year, the festival was a return to form for many bands, including Skipinnish and Skerryvore.

Graeme Clark, new vocalist Kevin Simm (centre) and and Graeme Duffin – known as Wett Wet Wet – will take to the stage. Image: TMF.

Wets frontman Kevin Simm said: “Not being from the west of Scotland, I’ll have to admit to getting the map out for this. Sorry!”

Daniel Gillespie, artistic director for Tiree Music Festival, said: “With the 12th edition of TMF fast approaching, we’re thrilled to announce some of the fantastic acts we have joining us for 2023.

“One of our main objectives when starting TMF was to bring world-renowned acts to the island so we are extremely excited to welcome a legendary act like Wet Wet Wet to Tiree for the first time.

“Being such a small and remote festival creates significant obstacles to make performances like this possible so we need to thank all our sponsors and travel partners who have helped facilitate this, as well as thanking the band for their enthusiasm to visit the festival and island for the first time.

Tide line have been taking the country by storm, this picture shows them at Belladrum in 2022.
Tide Lines on the Garden Stage at Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

He added: “As always, we’re so grateful to each and every person who has bought a ticket, and we’re sure this incredible line up will have everyone singing, jumping and dancing non-stop across the festival weekend.”

Homegrown talent Trail West and Skerryvore will return to the festival’s big top on the opening and closing night, with Highland sensations Tide Lines returning to the home of their first ever gig on the Saturday.

The festival’s Elevate Stage will once again showcase the very best emerging talent in Scotland with sets from Scottish-electronic duo Valtos, all-female power house The Laurettes, TikTok singing star Nati Dreddd and, hot off the heels of his success on Britain’s Got Talent, singer-songwriter and TMF enthusiast Cammy Barnes.

Barnes said: “I couldn’t be happier to be returning to Tiree Music Festival in July for what is sure to be an incredible weekend of music, craic and beautiful chaos.

“Last year was my TMF debut and I had an unbelievable time soaking up the epic scenery and unrivalled atmosphere.

The Laurettes will appear again at the Tiree Music Festival. Image TMF.

“There is a palpable community spirit at this festival, which makes it all the more special to play at. TMF 2023 will be one to remember!”

Tribute to Gordon Connell

This year’s line up will also pay special tribute to Gordon Connell, a driving force of musical talent on the island and dear friend of Tiree Music Festival, who sadly passed away in April this year.

TMF continues to attract thousands of visitors to the island annually, helping to significantly boost the island’s local economy.

More than 2,100 people attended Tiree Music Festival 2022 – the maximum capacity of the festival – and the event was supported by 80 volunteers, 50 staff, contractors and crew and 100 artists.

According to the TMF 2022: Visitor Survey and Economic Impact Report carried out by MKA Economics, the economic impact of the festival increased by 20% since 2019 to £1.5 million, with the total average spend per visitor during festival weekend estimated to be in the region of more than £486.

Over TMF’s 11 editions to date, the economic value of the festival to the island now tops £8 million.

The full programme including a return of Tide Lines to the fold. Image: TMF.

As always, TMF 2023 will include activities and workshops to allow festival-goers to get the most of their time on Tiree, often dubbed as “the Hawaii of the North”, and fully appreciate their beautiful surroundings.

Fringe programme

This year, the TMF Fringe programme events include tours and tastings at Tyree Gin’s open day and Beach Yoga.

Fergie’s Fun Club will return to the festival with a host of activities for youngsters with a special carnival theme.

Taking advantage of the white beaches on the festival’s doorstep, ARB Sand Art will hold workshops over the weekend and create a giant TMF graphic on Crossapol beach, roping in the help of around 120 volunteers to help create the image.

Teud – The Hebridean Fiddle Project will also put on a performance after a “string” of sold-out shows across the Hebrides.

Having joined Creative Carbon Scotland’s Green Arts Initiative last year, TMF 2023 will once again have a laser focus on sustainability.

All waste will be taken off the island to be recycled and additional bike racks will also be installed to encourage people to use cycling as their main method of transportation around the island.

Anyone looking for the latest festival info should sign up to the festival’s mailing list.

