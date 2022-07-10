IN PICTURES: ‘Alive, and the stars are in the sky’ Tiree Music Festival shows the world how it is done By Louise Glen July 10, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 5:46 pm 0 Tiree Music Festival has been a huge hit this weekend. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Pearl Jam pay homage to UK rock music during their biggest-ever London show Wrap up warmly – big top tent will be a no show at Tiree Music Festival Everything you need to know about Tiree Music Festival Headline acts announced as Tiree Music Festival returns