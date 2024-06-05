Aberdeen rap collective deliver perfect soundtrack for the summer with EP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aberdeen rap collective deliver perfect soundtrack for the summer with EP

Ambitious Aberdeen music collective Between The Lines have delivered concept EP The Waves of a Heartbreak

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen rap collective Between The Lines release EP Picture shows; Aberdeen video producer, artist, rap producer Matty Lusher . Supplied by Farmer_Roo
Aberdeen rap collective Between The Lines release EP Picture shows; Aberdeen video producer, artist, rap producer Matty Lusher . Supplied by Farmer_Roo

Aberdeen rap collective Between The Lines have unveiled the perfect soundtrack for the summer with an ambitious debut EP release.

Led by music video director Matty Lusher, The Waves of a Heartbreak EP project brings together  a host of talented Granite City artists.

The rap/house project began with an initial collaboration with Matty and rappers Josh McLean and DeeEss.

It was such a success the project took off with the addition of Kuama, Chachy and Yxng Lain to create a compelling story of love and heartbreak.

More than six months in the making Matty says The Waves of a Heartbreak is testament to the community and passion within the thriving Aberdeen hip-hop/rap scene.

Aberdeen rap collective Between The Lines release EP Picture shows; Aberdeen rapper DeeEss. Image; Farmer_Roo

Matty said: “It started in October last year when a free-style artist (Josh McLean) posted on Instagram and I really liked the vibe.

“I thought that style would really work with an artist I work with, DeeEss.

“I sorted out the studio session and took both artists in with me.

“That’s where the first song Patience came from.

“It worked really well and I asked them if they wanted to start a project with me.

“They said yes then I got other  artists from Aberdeen I wanted to be feature on this project.

“This EP is more than just music.

“It’s a testament to our community’s creativity and passion.

“We’re excited to share this heartfelt project and show everyone what Aberdeen really has to offer.”

Aberdeen rapper Chachy performs on Waves of a Heartbreak. Image: Farmer_Roo
Aberdeen rapper Chachy performs on Waves of a Heartbreak. Image: Farmer_Roo

‘I wanted to do something different’

Also key to the project was Joel Morrison’s skillful mix of beats and each unique voice.

The Waves of a Heartbreak  was released on all streaming platforms on May 10.

Matty is an influential music video director and has worked with Aberdeen rap, hip-hop and drill artists including Yxng STUNNA, M2, Chachy and Josh McLean.

Matty Lusher, rap music video director (right) recording video for M2 and Yxng STUNNA at Supplied by Matty Lusher
Matty Lusher, rap music video director (right) recording video for M2 and Yxng STUNNA at Supplied by Matty Lusher

He said: “I wanted to do something different because Aberdeen rap is very drill related.

“We went for something a bit more upbeat.

“It follows a story as well.

“The EP starts with Patience which is about the get together of a couple.

“Motive is about the honeymoon period of the relationship.

“XTC is the breakup from the girl’s perspective and Restart is the guy’s perspective.

“As a director I needed to tell a story and couldn’t just chuck a couple of songs onto a tape.”

Recording a soundtrack for summer

Work began on The Waves of a Heartbreak in October last year with the EP released eight months later.

The five tracks evolved from long hours in the studio.

Time that Matty insists also helped further strengthen vital bonds and friendships amongst the artists.

Aberdeen rapper Kuama performs on The Waves of a Heartbreak EP. Image: Farmer_Roo
Aberdeen rapper Kuama performs on The Waves of a Heartbreak EP. Image: Farmer_Roo

He said: “It was a long time and there were a lot of hours in the studio but part of that was me being a perfectionist.

“It could have been released earlier but there were little tweaks I wanted to make.

“I tried to have all the artists in the studio as much as possible even so we could grow closer as a group as well.

“Although we are all from the same scene a couple of them didn’t know each other so it was about building bonds as well.

“And it’s also a summer style EP so I wanted to wait until the summer to release it.

“Hopefully to give people something to listen to when they are out,  getting ready to go out or at the beach during summer.”

United States fans embrace the EP

The Waves of a Heartbreak has already been streamed more than 30,000 on Spotify.

Matty said: “It has been received well stream wise and has been picked up in America.

“That is where a lot of streams have come from which is pretty cool, to have that international status.

“For a debut EP I don’t think I could have expected much more.

“I’m over the moon with how it has done.”

 

Conversation