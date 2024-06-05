Aberdeen rap collective deliver perfect soundtrack for the summer with EP

Aberdeen rap collective Between The Lines have unveiled the perfect soundtrack for the summer with an ambitious debut EP release.

Led by music video director Matty Lusher, The Waves of a Heartbreak EP project brings together a host of talented Granite City artists.

The rap/house project began with an initial collaboration with Matty and rappers Josh McLean and DeeEss.

It was such a success the project took off with the addition of Kuama, Chachy and Yxng Lain to create a compelling story of love and heartbreak.

More than six months in the making Matty says The Waves of a Heartbreak is testament to the community and passion within the thriving Aberdeen hip-hop/rap scene.

Matty said: “It started in October last year when a free-style artist (Josh McLean) posted on Instagram and I really liked the vibe.

“I thought that style would really work with an artist I work with, DeeEss.

“I sorted out the studio session and took both artists in with me.

“That’s where the first song Patience came from.

“It worked really well and I asked them if they wanted to start a project with me.

“They said yes then I got other artists from Aberdeen I wanted to be feature on this project.

“This EP is more than just music.

“It’s a testament to our community’s creativity and passion.

“We’re excited to share this heartfelt project and show everyone what Aberdeen really has to offer.”

‘I wanted to do something different’

Also key to the project was Joel Morrison’s skillful mix of beats and each unique voice.

The Waves of a Heartbreak was released on all streaming platforms on May 10.

Matty is an influential music video director and has worked with Aberdeen rap, hip-hop and drill artists including Yxng STUNNA, M2, Chachy and Josh McLean.

He said: “I wanted to do something different because Aberdeen rap is very drill related.

“We went for something a bit more upbeat.

“It follows a story as well.

“The EP starts with Patience which is about the get together of a couple.

“Motive is about the honeymoon period of the relationship.

“XTC is the breakup from the girl’s perspective and Restart is the guy’s perspective.

“As a director I needed to tell a story and couldn’t just chuck a couple of songs onto a tape.”

Recording a soundtrack for summer

Work began on The Waves of a Heartbreak in October last year with the EP released eight months later.

The five tracks evolved from long hours in the studio.

Time that Matty insists also helped further strengthen vital bonds and friendships amongst the artists.

He said: “It was a long time and there were a lot of hours in the studio but part of that was me being a perfectionist.

“It could have been released earlier but there were little tweaks I wanted to make.

“I tried to have all the artists in the studio as much as possible even so we could grow closer as a group as well.

“Although we are all from the same scene a couple of them didn’t know each other so it was about building bonds as well.

“And it’s also a summer style EP so I wanted to wait until the summer to release it.

“Hopefully to give people something to listen to when they are out, getting ready to go out or at the beach during summer.”

United States fans embrace the EP

The Waves of a Heartbreak has already been streamed more than 30,000 on Spotify.

Matty said: “It has been received well stream wise and has been picked up in America.

“That is where a lot of streams have come from which is pretty cool, to have that international status.

“For a debut EP I don’t think I could have expected much more.

“I’m over the moon with how it has done.”