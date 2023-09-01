Exclusive: Emeli Sande hints at homecoming gig with new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Exclusive: Emeli Sande hints at homecoming gig with new album

Emeli Sande talks about her soon-to-be released fifth album How Were We To Know, her upcoming date at the Royal Festival Hall in London and why she likes to come home to Aberdeenshire

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Emeli Sande
Emeli Sande sings at a march and rally in London to celebrate International Women's Day. Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock.

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sande has hinted at a homecoming gig in Aberdeen next year to showcase her forthcoming fifth album, How Were We To Know.

“I’ll either do a tour or a residency early next year, and then if people really want to hear the album and they like it – that’s the hope – then maybe a tour later in the year,” she said.

Would that include Scottish dates?

“Yes, yes, for sure. I’d love to, because on the last two we didn’t get to come to Aberdeen, but this time I’d love to do something closer to home.”

Artwork from Emeli Sande’s new album How Were We To Know by Giulia Savorelli.

And what about a Highland wedding, could that be on the cards for the multi award-winning musician who announced her engagement to classical pianist Yoana Karemova last September?

“Erm, maybe, if the sun’s shining,” she laughed, “we haven’t set a date yet but we definitely hope next year some time.”

Emeli lives in London and spoke to The P&J this week on a flying visit to Alford where she grew up.

“I’m coming to see my folks and I’m here with Yoanna. I’m here for three days so it’s nice to come home and talk about the album as well. I love coming back. It’s always really lovely.

Back in the north-east

“I try to come back a couple of times a year, usually for Christmas, and my mum comes to a lot of shows in London.

“It’s nice to just get a bit of peace and quiet, some country air and relax a little bit.”

“We usually go out in Aberdeenshire, the River Don and places we used to go to when we were kids.

“There’s Haughton Park, so I’ll go to the park and I think we’re going to Loch Muick. Just taking in all the nature, it’s about really embracing what Aberdeenshire has and London doesn’t.”

Emeli Sande attending the Mobo Awards 2022 at the OVO Arena Wembley, London.

How Were We To Know is released on November 17 via Chrysalis Records alongside lead single There For You which has just received its first play from Zoe Ball on Radio 2.

The album is about love, its “dizzying highs and crashing lows” and Emeli has described the songs as “pieces of a puzzle I had to put together” feeling that now is the right time to share them.

Discussing There For You, Emeli said: “It’s funny how that song came about. It started with vocals and piano, then the producer, who I think lives in LA or Nashville, heard that version then sent back the version with the beat you hear now.

“It is really amazing what can be done through technology and I still haven’t met the producer. But we’ve managed to make this piece of music together.

That familiar place

“My previous album, Let’s Say For Instance, allowed me to explore many different genres. On this album, although I am still exploring, I think I’ve found my familiar place where I can still sing and do the ballads, but adding this little flavour that enhances the song without getting lost within it.

“I really wanted, you know, like ‘Whitney Eighties’. That Eighties pop where you could still have space for the vocal.

“I love that you can really, really sing this one and also dance to it.

“I feel I’ve had the time I needed to let the songs build, to let them grow and kind of marinate, but also to step back and see it as a whole body of work.

Emeli Sande performs during the Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on the final day of the London 2012 Olympics.

“Having those years where we couldn’t perform live, there’s more time to dedicate to the studio and having that time to focus has made such a difference.

“There were so many songs written for this album. Getting it down to 11 was difficult but I wanted each song to tell a part of this bigger story so that made it easier.

“I think it got filtered into a body of work I feel really happy with.”

There are two more singles coming before the album with title track How Are We To Know next.

“I’m really excited about that. It’s a big ballad which I hope hits people in the heart.”

Emeli Sande arrives for the Brit Awards 2013 at the O2 Arena, Greenwich, London. Image: Henry Harris.

Royal Festival Hall

Emeli will headline the Royal Festival Hall on November 11 as part of the EFG Jazz Festival London.

Having opened and closed the 2012 Olympics and performed at the Obama White House, what does it mean for her to sing at the Royal Festival Hall?

“I’ve always wanted to play it. It’s such an iconic venue, so many people I have admired over the years have done legendary performances there.

“I drive past it. I’ve looked over the river thinking, ‘I’d love to play there one day’. So when the opportunity came up to be part of the jazz festival, I thought wow.

Connection with the audience

“I want it to be a really, really special show and I want to bring my best – as always!

“I want it to be something both myself and the crowd don’t forget. It’s probably going to be just me and the piano. Very stripped back.

“I’ve been doing these shows for a year and a bit and they can be daunting because it’s just you up there, baring your soul.

“At the same time, there’s a deeper connection with the audience. I can tailor the show to the audience, to the way I’m feeling.

Emeli Sande with her MBE medal, following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

“The audience never usually gets to see that initial creative part of the songs. When you’re in the studio, it’s just you at the piano late at night. The audience hears it once it’s produced and polished and perfected.

“So I wanted to give them more of an intimate moment, because that’s my favourite moment when it’s just the raw bones of a song and it allows me to explore the song’s meaning so much more.”

More from Lifestyle

Stonehaven Harbour has played host to countless events over the years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
11 stunning harbours to visit - including Portree and Stonehaven
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's The Tippling House founder 'honoured' to bag Mixologist of the Year at Scottish…
Andy and I visited Just Greek in Aberdeen's Westburn Park.
Here's what we thought of 3 dishes from Just Greek at Westburn Park
Fancy a dram? Image: Distilled
5 things to do this weekend: Doors Open Days, Braemar Gathering and Distilled festival
Professor Sam Eljamel operated on 111 patients in the six months after a legal claim was made against him in February 2013 (Alamy/PA)
More than 200 patients could have been harmed by Eljamel, campaigner claims
Direct Line admitted to an ‘error’ in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules (Alamy/PA)
Direct Line to pay out £30m to overcharged home and car insurance customers
A chronic shortage of dentists in Moray is increasing GP workloads and adversely impacting children. Image: Shutterstock
Chronic shortage of dentists is increasing workload for Moray GPs
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Toni-Ann Gurdon expressed concerns for the current generation of youngsters facing homelessness (Yui Mok/PA)
Community worker talks of impact of temporary accommodation experiences as child
Sarah and Gary Andrews holding their daughter, Wynter, who died 23 minutes after being born (Sarah and Gary Andrews/PA)
Couple who lost daughter due to NHS trust care failings call for police review

Conversation