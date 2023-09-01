Exclusive: Emeli Sande hints at homecoming gig with new album

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sande has hinted at a homecoming gig in Aberdeen next year to showcase her forthcoming fifth album, How Were We To Know.

“I’ll either do a tour or a residency early next year, and then if people really want to hear the album and they like it – that’s the hope – then maybe a tour later in the year,” she said.

Would that include Scottish dates?

“Yes, yes, for sure. I’d love to, because on the last two we didn’t get to come to Aberdeen, but this time I’d love to do something closer to home.”

And what about a Highland wedding, could that be on the cards for the multi award-winning musician who announced her engagement to classical pianist Yoana Karemova last September?

“Erm, maybe, if the sun’s shining,” she laughed, “we haven’t set a date yet but we definitely hope next year some time.”

Emeli lives in London and spoke to The P&J this week on a flying visit to Alford where she grew up.

“I’m coming to see my folks and I’m here with Yoanna. I’m here for three days so it’s nice to come home and talk about the album as well. I love coming back. It’s always really lovely.

Back in the north-east

“I try to come back a couple of times a year, usually for Christmas, and my mum comes to a lot of shows in London.

“It’s nice to just get a bit of peace and quiet, some country air and relax a little bit.”

“We usually go out in Aberdeenshire, the River Don and places we used to go to when we were kids.

“There’s Haughton Park, so I’ll go to the park and I think we’re going to Loch Muick. Just taking in all the nature, it’s about really embracing what Aberdeenshire has and London doesn’t.”

How Were We To Know is released on November 17 via Chrysalis Records alongside lead single There For You which has just received its first play from Zoe Ball on Radio 2.

The album is about love, its “dizzying highs and crashing lows” and Emeli has described the songs as “pieces of a puzzle I had to put together” feeling that now is the right time to share them.

Discussing There For You, Emeli said: “It’s funny how that song came about. It started with vocals and piano, then the producer, who I think lives in LA or Nashville, heard that version then sent back the version with the beat you hear now.

“It is really amazing what can be done through technology and I still haven’t met the producer. But we’ve managed to make this piece of music together.

That familiar place

“My previous album, Let’s Say For Instance, allowed me to explore many different genres. On this album, although I am still exploring, I think I’ve found my familiar place where I can still sing and do the ballads, but adding this little flavour that enhances the song without getting lost within it.

“I really wanted, you know, like ‘Whitney Eighties’. That Eighties pop where you could still have space for the vocal.

“I love that you can really, really sing this one and also dance to it.

“I feel I’ve had the time I needed to let the songs build, to let them grow and kind of marinate, but also to step back and see it as a whole body of work.

“Having those years where we couldn’t perform live, there’s more time to dedicate to the studio and having that time to focus has made such a difference.

“There were so many songs written for this album. Getting it down to 11 was difficult but I wanted each song to tell a part of this bigger story so that made it easier.

“I think it got filtered into a body of work I feel really happy with.”

There are two more singles coming before the album with title track How Are We To Know next.

“I’m really excited about that. It’s a big ballad which I hope hits people in the heart.”

Royal Festival Hall

Emeli will headline the Royal Festival Hall on November 11 as part of the EFG Jazz Festival London.

Having opened and closed the 2012 Olympics and performed at the Obama White House, what does it mean for her to sing at the Royal Festival Hall?

“I’ve always wanted to play it. It’s such an iconic venue, so many people I have admired over the years have done legendary performances there.

“I drive past it. I’ve looked over the river thinking, ‘I’d love to play there one day’. So when the opportunity came up to be part of the jazz festival, I thought wow.

Connection with the audience

“I want it to be a really, really special show and I want to bring my best – as always!

“I want it to be something both myself and the crowd don’t forget. It’s probably going to be just me and the piano. Very stripped back.

“I’ve been doing these shows for a year and a bit and they can be daunting because it’s just you up there, baring your soul.

“At the same time, there’s a deeper connection with the audience. I can tailor the show to the audience, to the way I’m feeling.

“The audience never usually gets to see that initial creative part of the songs. When you’re in the studio, it’s just you at the piano late at night. The audience hears it once it’s produced and polished and perfected.

“So I wanted to give them more of an intimate moment, because that’s my favourite moment when it’s just the raw bones of a song and it allows me to explore the song’s meaning so much more.”