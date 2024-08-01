Aberdeen to host all day metal music festival with 12 bands this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen to host all day metal music festival with 12 bands this weekend

The event covers many metal sub genres from Metalcore through to hard rock and black metal

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Metal Fest organiser Drew Cochrane of band Catalysis. Unknown. Image by Mark Steppie
Aberdeen Metal Fest organiser Drew Cochrane of band Catalysis. Unknown. Image by Mark Steppie

Aberdeen is set to host an all day music festival with the event organiser hoping it will be the first of many in the Granite City.

The event, called Aberdeen Metal Fest, will be held at the city’s Tunnels venue on Saturday, August 3.

Organiser Drew Cochrane was inspired to bring the festival to Aberdeen having experienced success with similar events in Dundee.

Drew, who will perform on the day with his band Catalysis, aims to provide an environment for metal fans to be exposed to as many new bands as possible.

He insists there are many underground bands that are as good as established acts charting £100 a ticket.

Fans will get the opportunity to see that talent at Aberdeen Metal Fest.

Aberdeen band Deadfire will play the all day festival. Image by RockFiend
Aberdeen band Deadfire will play the all day festival. Image by RockFiend

Drew said: “The appetite for metal is definitely there.

“I see that when I walk down the street and there are people wearing Metallica and Slipknot T-shirts.

“The people that like this type of music are there but it is just about finding a way to get them into these local gigs with slightly more underground bands.

“I know from playing in a band that there are sometimes bands I’ve have never heard of that we play with.

“And when I watch them live they are every bit as good as some of the big bands you pay £100 a ticket to see.

“It is about trying to convince people to come out and pay their hard earned cash to see bands they have maybe never heard of.

“So we pull in some of the heavy hitters from the local scene as well as some of the best bands from around Scotland and the UK.”

Dundee metal band Dog Tired. are confirmed for the festival. Image by Raymond Thomson/Punk4rt.
Dundee metal band Dog Tired. are confirmed for the festival. Image by Raymond Thomson/Punk4rt.

Lokust headline Aberdeen Metal Fest

Aberdeen Metal Fest boasts a line-up that spans the whole range of metal from Metalcore through to hard rock and black metal.

London based Lokust headline the event and released the acclaimed album Infidel last year.

Also performing are Deadfire (Aberdeen),  Catalysis (Dundee),  Dog Tired (Edinburgh), Drevakac (Aberdeen), Vows (Aberdeen) and Aklias (Inverness).

A packed line-up at the all-day festival also includes The Julian Year (Aberdeen), H8teball (Kirkcaldy) and Maryth (Aberdeen).

Also confirmed are Beneath The Breakwater (Aberdeen) and Volupta (Aberdeen).

There will also be an official after-show party at the venue in conjunction with popular metal night Heavy Resistance.

Lokust, pictured., will headline Aberdeen Metal Fest. Image by Emma Pereira
Lokust, pictured., will headline Aberdeen Metal Fest. Image by Emma Pereira

Drew said: “I play in a band as well as organise this festival.

“The background to the Aberdeen event came from my frustration of going up there to play.

“The shows we were playing were not great as the support band didn’t really fit with the headline.

“I thought there are not many of these all day metal events in Aberdeen and if it has worked in Dundee why not do it there as well?

“I have filled the line-up enough strong local bands that will bring in interest for any bands from outwith the city.

“That way there is a great crowd and atmosphere.”

Helping venues, audiences and bands

Drew organised the first Dundee Metal Fest last year and the event exploded in popularity.

He has organised three successful Metal Fests in Dundee with the next scheduled for December 7.

Inverness Metal band Aklia will play the festival. Image by Raymond Thomson/Punk4rt.
Inverness Metal band Aklia will play the festival. Image by Raymond Thomson/Punk4rt.

He said: “Last year year one of my friends said to me it was a real shame there wasn’t anything happening like that in Dundee anymore.

“So I put the first event on in Dundee last April.

“Initially I put 150 tickets on sale thinking I would never sell any more than that.

“It ended up selling 190 tickets in advance so I had to release more.

“The venue had the capacity for more but I just never thought there would be the demand for it in Dundee.

“There was another 50 walk-ups so the first one was a big success with a lot of people travelling from various parts of Scotland to attend.

“Off the back of that I organised another two which did really well.

“Now there is one in Aberdeen.

“If I can bring good quality shows to help the audience, bands and venues it would be great to continue doing that in Aberdeen.”

 

 

Conversation