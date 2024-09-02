Stuart Anderson on Formartine United’s latest signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson on Formartine United’s latest signing

The Pitmedden side have brought in Dundee midfielder Ross Clark on loan.

By Callum Law
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.

Manager Stuart Anderson hopes new signing Ross Clark can flourish with Formartine United.

The 19-year-old midfielder has joined the Breedon Highland League side on loan from Dundee until January.

Clark joined Dee on a full-time basis two years ago and this is his first loan away from the Premiership outfit as he looks to gain experience in senior football.

He is someone North Lodge Park boss Anderson has had his eye on for a while and is pleased to have added him to his squad.

Clark is United’s sixth signing of the summer with Scott Adams, Luke Strachan, Callum Youngson also having joined, while Tyler Mykyta and Lewis Wilson have returned after stints at Cove Rangers and Laredo Heat respectively.

Anderson said: “Ross is a very technical footballer and he’s someone I think will do very well for us.

“We’ve been well aware of him for the last 12 months, but he was out last season with an injury.

Scott Adams, like Ross Clark, is another of Formartine’s summer signings.

“So we’re delighted we’ve managed to get him because he’s someone we feel has the quality to do really well for us.

“I think he can play anywhere in midfield, he looks comfortable in any of those positions.

“As a manager I think you’ve always got to be looking to add to your squad and we’re grateful that Dundee have allowed us to take Ross until January.”

Midfielder made an impression

Clark has already played against Formartine twice this season with his parent club.

In pre-season Dundee took on the Pitmedden side in Johnny Crawford’s testimonial before facing them for a second time in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Anderson says Clark impressed him in both games and added: “He’s played against us in pre-season and in the Challenge Cup and did really well.

“When Ross played against us he was the captain of Dundee’s team and he stood out in both games.

“It’s his first loan and it’s something he’s looking forward to, hopefully he does well for us.”

Clark made his Formartine debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 Highland League win against Keith at North Lodge Park.

Anderson said: “When he came on against Keith at the weekend he did well.

“He was only on for 20 minutes or so but he got on the ball a few times and I was happy with what I saw.”

More from Highland League

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Buckie Thistle v Brechin City and Strathspey Thistle v…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Highland League: Reaction from across the grounds as Strathspey defeat Lossiemouth and Brora prove…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Brechin City boss Patrick Cregg hails save which helped them beat Buckie Thistle and…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Highland League results: Brechin City beat Buckie Thistle to remain unbeaten
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Buckie Thistle face Brechin City and sides make…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Exclusive: Eddie Wolecki Black lifts the lid on his Lossiemouth exit
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Lossiemouth confirm departure of manager Eddie Wolecki Black
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Highland League: Reports from EVERY game as Inverurie continue good start; Clach hit magnificent…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
Highland League: EVERY Wednesday game previewed as Turriff United's Dylan Stuart says no armband,…
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Ross Clark to his squad.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee

Conversation