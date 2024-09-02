Stuart Anderson on Formartine United’s latest signing

Manager Stuart Anderson hopes new signing Ross Clark can flourish with Formartine United.

The 19-year-old midfielder has joined the Breedon Highland League side on loan from Dundee until January.

Clark joined Dee on a full-time basis two years ago and this is his first loan away from the Premiership outfit as he looks to gain experience in senior football.

He is someone North Lodge Park boss Anderson has had his eye on for a while and is pleased to have added him to his squad.

Clark is United’s sixth signing of the summer with Scott Adams, Luke Strachan, Callum Youngson also having joined, while Tyler Mykyta and Lewis Wilson have returned after stints at Cove Rangers and Laredo Heat respectively.

Anderson said: “Ross is a very technical footballer and he’s someone I think will do very well for us.

“We’ve been well aware of him for the last 12 months, but he was out last season with an injury.

“So we’re delighted we’ve managed to get him because he’s someone we feel has the quality to do really well for us.

“I think he can play anywhere in midfield, he looks comfortable in any of those positions.

“As a manager I think you’ve always got to be looking to add to your squad and we’re grateful that Dundee have allowed us to take Ross until January.”

Midfielder made an impression

Clark has already played against Formartine twice this season with his parent club.

In pre-season Dundee took on the Pitmedden side in Johnny Crawford’s testimonial before facing them for a second time in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Anderson says Clark impressed him in both games and added: “He’s played against us in pre-season and in the Challenge Cup and did really well.

“When Ross played against us he was the captain of Dundee’s team and he stood out in both games.

“It’s his first loan and it’s something he’s looking forward to, hopefully he does well for us.”

Clark made his Formartine debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 Highland League win against Keith at North Lodge Park.

Anderson said: “When he came on against Keith at the weekend he did well.

“He was only on for 20 minutes or so but he got on the ball a few times and I was happy with what I saw.”