Revealed: Stage times for every DJ and musician at Cultivate festival in Aberdeen this weekend

Cultivate festival will feature more than 50 DJ's and musicians over three stages at Aberdeen Beach Links on Saturday and Sunday.

By Sean Wallace
Chase & Status to headline Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
Cultivate festival organisers insist there is “something for everyone” in an event that boasts more than 50 acts across three stages.

The ambitious festival runs at Aberdeen Beach Links on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday September 22 and will be headlined by legends Chase & Status.

Backbone, Chase & Status’ collaboration with Stormzy, topped the singles’ chart this summer.

Chase & Status will close Saturday night at Cultivate with a headline performance at the Big Top Main Stage from 9pm t0 11pm.

Aberdeen music festival boasts big names

Cultivate boasts a stellar line-up with some of the biggest names in electronic, house and techno music.

Also performing at the custom build venue are Ben Hemsley, Kettama, PartiBoi69, Sim0ne, Effy, and Lovefoxy,

Founded by co-festival directors Scott Forrest and Rory Masson in 2018 Cultivate will be held in a full outdoor festival arena for the first time.

Recent chart toppers with Stormzy, Chase & Status will headline Cultivate festival in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
Scott said: “The last few Cultivate’s were at Innoflate and it was almost like a big club night as we were inside.

“There was also a lot of the same style of techno music being played at Innoflate.

“However with this one we feel it is the first real weekend musical festival as it is at a venue we have built from the ground up.

“The breadth of genres of music we have this year is so much greater.

“At any time you can go to any of three stages and there will be different styles of music playing.

“There is something for everyone this time.”

Chase & Status who recently topped the charts with Stormzy. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
A platform for rising local talent

As well as three stages the new site at Aberdeen Links will have multiple bars, art installations, food trucks, a vintage market and fairground rides.

Cultivate boasts global stars but the festival also offers a valuable platform to homegrown talent.

Aberdeen house producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti, who will perform at Cultivate, has received regular airplay on Radio 1. Photo supplied by Ronnie Pacitti

Scott said: “We have 40 local DJ’s playing over the course of two days.

“It is really important to us to give them a platform.

“We have seen some big homegrown Scottish acts come through the ranks at Cultivate.

“Ewan McVicar is one, and he is absolutely massive now.

“There are other emerging talents as well such as Van Damn and Testpress who are Cultivate alumni and now kicking on with their careers.

“At every Cultivate there is almost always a couple of the local DJ’s who go on to do bigger things which is great to see.

“Supporting the local scene is big for us, giving them a platform in their careers to push on to stardom.”

Cultivate Festival Aberdeen: Saturday stage times

Big Top Main Stage:

Chase & Status (9pm – 11pm)

Effy (8pm-9pm)

Lovefoxy (7pm-8pm)

Ben Hemsley (5pm-7pm)

sim0ne (4pm-5pm)

Massie (3pm-4pm)

Josh Dorey (2pm – 3pm)

Container Stage:

Mark Blair (9:30pm – 11pm)

Dare (8pm – 9:30pm)

Jezza & Jod (7pm – 8pm)

Tais-Toi (5pm – 6pm)

Kintra (4pm – 5pm)

SWATT Team (3pm – 4pm),

milkgirl  (2pm – 3pm)

Disco Defender Stage:

Aimee Stewart (10pm – 11pm)

Tim Haux b2b Quants (9pm – 10pm)

Sammy Aberdein (8pm – 9pm)

Knees Up (7pm – 8pm)

Look Busy Collective (6pm – 7pm)

Calowae (5pm – 6pm)

Emily Gunn (4pm – 5pm)

Flak House (3pm  – 4pm)

RARE (2pm – 3pm)

Cultivate Festival site map. Supplied by Cultivate Festival
Map of the Cultivate Festival which will be located at Aberdeen Beach Links. Image supplied by Cultivate Festival

Cultivate Festival Aberdeen: Sunday stage times

Big Top Main Stage:

KETTAMA (9pm – 11pm)

PartiBoy69 (7pm – 9pm)

Franck (5.30pm – 7pm)

Van Damn (3pm – 4pm)

Babyccino (2pm – 3pm)

Container Stage:

Kimmic (9.30pm – 11pm)

Circo (8pm – 9.30pm)

Parsa Nani (7pm – 8pm),

Ronnie Pacitti (6pm – 7pm)

All Night Passion b2b Oakley Carter (5pm – 6pm)

Archie Holmes (4pm – 5pm)

gau7t (3pm – 4pm)

McCart (2pm – 3pm)

Disco Defender Stage:

tedzx (10pm – 11pm)

Love Gunn (9pm – 10pm)

Room212 (8pm – 9pm)

Amnesia (7pm – 8pm)

baile/baile (6pm – 7pm)

KIKI (5pm – 6pm)

Radial Groove (4pm – 5pm)

Household (3pm -4pm)

2ndface (2pm – 3pm)

 

