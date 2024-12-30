The Isle of Skye best friend DJs trying to mix their way off the island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

The Isle of Skye best friend DJs trying to mix their way off the island

Ruaridh McKenzie and Fraser Gillies began producing music from a deck at home in Broadford nearly a year ago.

Fraser Gillies and Ruaridh McKenzie
Fraser Gillies and Ruaridh McKenzie are the duo behind F.R. Image: Isabelle Law Photography
By Lottie Hood

How did a Broadford fisherman and a candle maker and part-time barber become DJs?

And no this is not the beginning of a bad joke.

Childhood best friends Fraser Gillies and Ruaridh McKenzie have a lot of skills between them thanks to their day jobs.

However, it is their newest and slightly unusual hobby that has been making waves from their town of Broadford in Skye.

Fraser Gillies and Ruaridh McKenzie in Broadford, Skye
Fraser Gillies (left) and Ruaridh McKenzie. Image: Isabelle Law Photography

The creative minds behind the DJ duo F.R. have been gaining traction in the electronic scene thanks to their fun style of music, social media presence and unique island location.

With over 40,000 streams on their first Soundcloud release, they were soon picked up by Cannae Beat It Records and released their debut single Closed Off in September this year.

But interestingly, their newfound career did not start out intentionally.

How did F.R. happen?

Speaking with Ruaridh, who works at the Highland Candle Company and as a barber in his spare time, he admitted he never thought creating music was on the cards growing up.

While his headphones are often blasting music, the 23-year-old said: “I’ve never been a musically gifted person.

“I never thought I could get into music. I’ve always loved it, I listen to music every single day. My headphones never come off.”

DJ duo F.R. known as Fraser Gillies and Ruaridh McKenzie . Skye .
Ruaridh (left) said he listens to an eclectic mix of music. Image: Isabelle Law Photography

Listening to everything from traditional music to 80s and 90s disco hits to afro beats, Ruaridh, said he likes listening to a range of styles.

So when around a year ago, Fraser, 21, invited him around excited to show him a newly purchased deck, Ruaridh was curious.

“He fell in love with it and I started messing about and I fell in love with it,” Ruaridh said. “And then maybe two months after that we got into producing.

“We were just messing around we didn’t post anything. And then we were like, ‘Ok we’re both really enjoying it.’

Ruaridh and Fraser using the decks at home
The best friends spent most nights producing tracks together. Image: Isabelle Law Photography

“I got some decks as well and every single night we were just back and forth at each other’s houses, and we were like, ‘Why not do it together?’

“We’ve been best friends since we were kids and four or five months in, we released our first song on SoundCloud. That got a lot of love.

“And ever since then we just kept posting stuff on TikTok and Instagram and people just enjoyed it.

“So we thought maybe it could be something.

“We didn’t necessarily have a plan. We’re just having fun and enjoying it.”

Isolated in Skye but music changed that

The Isle of Skye is regularly seen as a picturesque and peaceful place to live but growing up in the area as a teen, Ruaridh admitted it could be quite lonely.

Thankfully his love of football kept him occupied however he said the lack of transport to nip over to see friends on the other side of the island made it harder.

DJ duo F.R. known as Fraser Gillies and Ruaridh McKenzie from Broadford in Skye
Growing up in Broadford was isolating at times Ruaridh said. Image: Isabelle Law Photography

He said: “I don’t know if it’s the same for everyone else but for me, it was a little bit lonely.

“It was nice and the views are amazing but it was difficult.”

While it can feel the same as an adult, Ruaridh said producing music and sharing it with others through social media has changed that.

“I’ve had really nice conversations with people I would have never spoken to before,” he added.

“There’s quite a few people on our TikTok and Instagram who always comment and they almost feel like friends. It’s a good community, I feel less isolated.”

Being Broadford DJs has its advantages

Due to DJing being an unusual occupation in their part of the country, Ruaridh admitted their new interest was met with differing opinions.

However, apart from the odd misplaced joke, he said being part of a smaller community had its advantages.

Describing the encouraging messages from old school friends and support from friends and family, he added: “I think everyone’s just excited for Skye to get recognised.

DJ duo F.R. known as Fraser Gillies and Ruaridh McKenzie from Broadford, Skye
Ruaridh said a lot of people from their community were encouraging them. Image: Isabelle Law Photography

“I think that’s actually a bit of an advantage because it’s such a close-knit community that you will have more support.

“Say you’re in Glasgow, there’s so many people I’d say it’s harder to get out there but in Broadford, it’s been good.”

Between Ruaridh’s jobs and Fraser’s as a fisherman, the pair struggle to find time to produce some days despite living a few doors down from each other.

But it is clear they are keen to keep producing with a live performance and more Spotify releases being the next step.

Closed Off cover art
Closed Off was F.R. debut single with Cannae Beat It Records. Image: F.R./ Cannae Beat It Records

“We just want to continue to have fun and hopefully make other people enjoy our music, and see where it takes us,” said Ruaridh.

“There’s not really a plan. We just go with the flow and like having fun while we do it.

“A big goal of mine would be to travel and DJ in places like Spain and Italy because I’ve always wanted to travel and I love music. To join them together would be ideal.”

You can listen to F.R. on Spotify, Soundcloud or TikTok.

Conversation