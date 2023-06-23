REVIEW: Demon Dentist at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

My children are a little too old for David Walliams as an author – although they know him well from Little Britain and Britain’s Got Talent days.

They did grow up loving the classics of Roald Dahl which are almost the same thing, from what I can gather from this darkest of modern fairytales.

At 12 years old, my nephew Brodie is our family expert on Walliams’ stories, and so he was happy to accompany me to the theatre to advise me on the master storyteller’s work and see one which he hadn’t read, The Demon Dentist.

Telling the dark tale of the tooth fairy turned tooth witch, this is a classic story for modern times.

Including issues of poverty, family illness and young carers, the young hero is Alfie (played by Sam Varley) with “not-his-girlfriend” Gabz (Georgia Grant-Anderson).

The Demon Dentist Miss Root (Emily Harrigan) struts around in true Cruella de Ville fashion, flying on a canister of laughing gas, armed with pliers and a drill and taking out children’s teeth to wear as jewellery.

Demon Dentist show in Aberdeen had plenty of humour

Working together, the kids, social worker Winnie and the friendly neighbourhood newsagent Raj, along with Alfie’s wheelchair-bound dad, conspire to bring her down and find their own happy ending.

Although the first act started at a slower pace, introducing characters and a storyline to this family audience, there was plenty of comedy, music and toilet humour to keep the attention, building up to the cliffhanger just before the interval when Alfie is at the mercy of Miss Root’s drill.

After the break, the action fairly whips along, with an exciting and thrilling adventure unfolding before the witch finally meets her match in Alfie’s disabled dad.

What did 12-year-old Brodie think of the Demon Dentist show in Aberdeen?

With plenty of music and fun to keep young audience members (and thanks to Walliams inimitable style, their parents too) entertained, young theatre-critic-in-making Brodie said: “I thought the actors were very good. The structure of the show was great for children.”

He added: “It’s like a pantomime for families, lots of funny bits, bright scenery and lighting, great singing and dancing and lots of special effects. I really enjoyed it.”

The Demon Dentist has plenty of fun to get your teeth into – but be careful not to smile too wide. There’s a witch there looking for her next bracelet. You have been warned.

Demon Dentist runs at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen today (Friday) at 10.30am and 6.30pm and tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.