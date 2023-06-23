REVIEW: Demon Dentist at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Demon Dentist at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Sonja Rasmussen and her nephew Brodie saw David Walliams’ Demon Dentist at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen — here's their review

Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
By Sonja Rasmussen

My children are a little too old for David Walliams as an author – although they know him well from Little Britain and Britain’s Got Talent days.

They did grow up loving the classics of Roald Dahl which are almost the same thing, from what I can gather from this darkest of modern fairytales.

At 12 years old, my nephew Brodie is our family expert on Walliams’ stories, and so he was happy to accompany me to the theatre to advise me on the master storyteller’s work and see one which he hadn’t read, The Demon Dentist.

Telling the dark tale of the tooth fairy turned tooth witch, this is a classic story for modern times.

Including issues of poverty, family illness and young carers, the young hero is Alfie (played by Sam Varley) with “not-his-girlfriend” Gabz (Georgia Grant-Anderson).

The Demon Dentist Miss Root (Emily Harrigan) struts around in true Cruella de Ville fashion, flying on a canister of laughing gas, armed with pliers and a drill and taking out children’s teeth to wear as jewellery.

Demon Dentist show in Aberdeen had plenty of humour

The show had plenty of laughs for all ages. Image: Mark Douet

Working together, the kids, social worker Winnie and the friendly neighbourhood newsagent Raj, along with Alfie’s wheelchair-bound dad, conspire to bring her down and find their own happy ending.

Although the first act started at a slower pace, introducing characters and a storyline to this family audience, there was plenty of comedy, music and toilet humour to keep the attention, building up to the cliffhanger just before the interval when Alfie is at the mercy of Miss Root’s drill.

After the break, the action fairly whips along, with an exciting and thrilling adventure unfolding before the witch finally meets her match in Alfie’s disabled dad.

What did 12-year-old Brodie think of the Demon Dentist show in Aberdeen?

With plenty of music and fun to keep young audience members (and thanks to Walliams inimitable style, their parents too) entertained, young theatre-critic-in-making Brodie said: “I thought the actors were very good. The structure of the show was great for children.”

He added: “It’s like a pantomime for families, lots of funny bits, bright scenery and lighting, great singing and dancing and lots of special effects. I really enjoyed it.”

The Demon Dentist has plenty of fun to get your teeth into – but be careful not to smile too wide. There’s a witch there looking for her next bracelet. You have been warned.

Demon Dentist runs at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen today (Friday) at 10.30am and 6.30pm and tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

More from Press and Journal

Fraser and Murray Fearn will be racing the sun for 200 miles in memory of their dad David who taught them how to ride. Image: Murray Fearn.
Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who…
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine
Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned…
Llama in a field
Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner
Donald Balfour, 16, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness teenager Donald Balfour last seen a week ago
Exterior view of Balhousie Care Home in Huntly.
Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly 'spiralled out of…
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth…
Hydrogen gas station with solar panels in the background.
BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning papers set out proposed Aberdeen site
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.
Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus
The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999 (Image: Ben Curtis/PA Wire)
Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics…