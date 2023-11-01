Review: Local talent shines through in Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Local talent shines through in Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen

Aberdonian Cameron Flynn shone during the opening night of the national production.

The cast of Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen
Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet gives Shakespeare's timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Picture: Supplied by APA
By Rebecca Buchan

Matthew Bourne’s adaptation of Swan Lake is without a doubt one of the most brilliant ballets I have ever had the pleasure of watching.

I would even go as far as saying it’s one of the best things I have ever viewed being performed on stage.

That was why, when the choreographer’s Romeo + Juliet was headed to HM Theatre, I had to go see if it also met these exceptionally high standards.

I was not disappointed.

Romeo + Juliet blew away Aberdeen audience

The Shakespearian classic is known by most across the globe.

But Bourne’s version reimagines almost everything from the setting to the characters and to some degree the plot.

The basics remain. Two young lovers destined for one another but forbidden from being together, who pay the ultimate sacrifice.

And it is nothing short of spectacular. Beautifully heartwrenching, uniquely modern and gritty to its core.

The young cast, including Aberdonoian Cameron Flynn, was exceptional.

Aberdeen's Cameron Flynn, one of Scotland's leading ballet dancers
Aberdeen’s Cameron Flynn is one of Scotland’s leading ballet dancers. Image: PA

I can not speak highly enough about it.

While the choreography, setting and costume are very much examples of the modern world we live in, it was set to the original ballet score by Prokofiev which the audience will recognise instantly.

And like his interpretation of Swan Lake, the juxtaposition works perfectly.

The cast pulled off every scene almost effortlessly, and with so much emotion. They had me completely gripped from the start.

The cast of Romeo + Juliet
The show opened at HM Theatre last night.

But the performance is not for the faint-hearted. If you’re after a fairytale wonderland with pretty dancers in tutus, it’s not for you.

Like his version of Swan Lake, Bourne certainly ripped up the rule book when choreographing this, exploring far more than just star-crossed lovers.

Reworked play had nods to the original

His message was clear, there should be rebellion against a society which wants us to conform.

But while Bourne’s adaptation is certainly reworked there are nods to the original.

The pair still meet at a ball – albeit it an unconventional one – and the balcony scene which has become emblematic of the Shakespearean play works extremely well.

Romeo + Juliet cast
The cast of Matthew Bourne’s Romeo + Juliet. Image: Supplied APA

And above all, Paris Fitzpatrick and Monique Jonas, who played Romeo and Juliet, had me utterly convinced of their love.

But honestly, and I am not just saying this, the real star of the show for me was our north-east loon Cameron as Mercutio.

I don’t know if something surged in him last night, back performing on his home stage, or if he shines just as bright during every performance. But I would buy a ticket just to see him.

The show runs at HM Theatre until Saturday.

