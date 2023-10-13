‘Still hope’ for £8.3 million Lemon Tree refurbishment

Ambitious £8.3 million plans to redevelop the Lemon Tree are “under review” over funding concerns.

The new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, Sharon Burgess, said she was “still hopeful” the multi-million-pound revamp could go ahead.

She took on the lead role at the council’s arms-length arts body earlier this year, as APA marks its first year unhindered by the Covid pandemic.

Since reopening, 713 performances have been held across His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree.

These shows were attended by more than 350,000 people and resulted in almost 9.8 million tickets being sold, Ms Burgess told city councillors this week.

APA also successfully hosted five festivals, including the ever-popular Granite Noir and Light the Blue.

Lemon Tree refurbishment ‘not off the table’

At a council meeting on Wednesday, councillor Marie Boulton asked if plans were still moving forward to redevelop the Lemon Tree.

Her question came as the council is looking to carry out its own transformation of nearby Queen Street, which could include a new £61m urban park.

Ms Boulton hoped the proposal hadn’t “gone to the wayside” and praised the West North Street venue for its part in the rise of up-and-coming talent.

It has been an early tour stop for the likes of Emeli Sande, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Radiohead.

However, Ms Burgess was quick to reassure that APA was “still hopeful” to carry out the revamp despite some financial worries.

She said: “As a building it is very important because of its scale and how we use the space.

“The ambitions to develop it are still very much at the forefront of our mind.

“However due to the uncertainty around funding, this has been pushed back ever so slightly.

“But it’s not off the table, it’s just under review.”

Will Creative Scotland cuts impact APA?

On that financial uncertainty, councillor Lynn Thomson asked if APA would face any financial trouble following the Scottish Government’s decision to impose a £6.6m cut on arts body Creative Scotland.

Ms Burgess said there wouldn’t be an “immediate impact” but the whole sector is aware it could feel a hit in time.

Creative Scotland will be relying on reserves through the National Lottery Fund until 2025 to help make up for the funding shortfall.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen councillors could yet decide to strip back funding for APA – as they look to slash £83m from public spending over the next four years.

What would Lemon Tree redevelopment look like?

The redevelopment plans for the Lemon Tree were first revealed by The P&J in October 2021.

Performance space could be improved and expanded, with a new area for rehearsals too.

Upgrade work would be carried out in the venue’s existing lounge and studio spaces.

A garden area has also been included in the plans to allow outdoor performances to be held.

APA board members gave the plans the go-ahead last summer.