REVIEW: Tom Stade, Natural Born Killer at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Tom Stade, Natural Born Killer at Eden Court

Stade found an ingenious and hilarious way of being un-PC.

Tim Stade was in Eden Court Inverness with his Natural Born Killer show.
Tim Stade was in Eden Court Inverness with his Natural Born Killer show.
By Susy Macaulay

Like many stand-ups, he paces the stage with furious, nervous energy and he’s shouty and sweary.

That might have been it, an angry Canadian stand-up railing at the annoying things in life to an appreciative Inverness audience.

And Tom Stade, who’s resident in Scotland, is a witty man, so that would have been all right.

But he did something clever at Eden Court last night.

Lampooning the world of PC

He managed to lampoon the world of political incorrectness in a very non-PC way, using several audience members as helpful stooges.

PC has been the death of comedy, you hear many comedians say.

So here’s how Stade got around it.

At 53, he announced himself as a time-traveller aged 23, firmly stuck in the 90s.

He wore a short-sleeved T shirt, slogan I ❤ Benidorm, over a long-sleeved one to prove the point.

A visitor to 2024

And from the position of time-traveller, a mere visitor to 2024, he could cast his unflinching eye around our times and tear anything he found preposterous to shreds.

Early on he announced that he identifies as a scientist. He’s got the white coat, the test tube and the Bunsen burner, so if he says he a scientist, he is one, OK?

We see where you’re going, Tom!

Tom Stade. Image: Blue Jeans Management.

From the words we all can’t say now to the affronted over-sensitivity of Gen Zs and social media users, using his time-traveller construct,  Stade managed to be as un-PC as imaginable, and the Eden Court audience loved it.

In another trope that worked well, he selected audience members and addressed them as co-conspirators through.

His fall guys were Kenny, the same age as Stade and therefore someone he could address with all the ease of a peer who completely understands the pain of grinding through the past three decades in the face of bewildering change.

He used fall ladies, Eilidh and Pauline in the same way.

Tolerant foils from the audience

They were all tolerant foils for Stade’s onslaughts.

The best sport was 23 year old Mhairi-the audience loved how Stade struggled with that name- whose generation’s values Stade so clearly struggles with.

And after he had roared and railed against today’s multitude of PC minefields, Mhairi was unfazed when he shouted as her to cut the older generations some slack if they get it wrong, but if her own generation gets anything wrong, “roast them!” he shouts.

Amid the huff-puffery though, Stade throws out that this generation, and his daughter is one of them, have made him a better person.

And that’s by being forced to consider everyone’s feelings all the time, despite having to conduct your life inside apps in your phone.

Gareth Mutch opened the show

Stade was supported by the punchy and warm Gareth Mutch, who compared himself to Humpty Dumpty in shape and opened his act with a hilarious rant about body positivity, specifically the differences between men and women about the idea.

His story of his dad’s heart attack on the golf course could have been viewed in the current climate as ‘insensitive’ and ‘triggering’ and unlike Stade, Mutch did feel he needed to apologise for any potential offence caused in advance.

But the audience, or most of them, roared with laughter at the story, proving to the permanently bewildered older generations that common sense hasn’t entirely gone out of the window.

 

 

 

 

More from Theatre

Calendar Girls is on at HM Theatre until February 17
Review: Calendar Girls opens in Aberdeen and slowly works its way into your heart
Life of Pi
Review: Life of Pi makes beautifully profound Scottish debut in Aberdeen
Scottish Ballet's Cinders! wowed the audience last night at HM Theatre.
Review: Scottish Ballet's magical performance of Cinders! a complete treat for the senses
Kayla Nicol is playing Matilda in Giz Giz Youth's Matilda Jnr production
Aberdeen's 12-year-old Kayla Nicol lands dream role in Matilda Jr musical
Elly Jay as Vivian Ward and Oliver Saville as Edward in Pretty Woman - The Musical.
Review: Fraserburgh's Elly Jay shines in lead role in Pretty Woman at HMT
Elly Jay smiling in a red dress playing Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman the Musical while her co-star playing Edward places a necklace on her.
'I'll be a bit emotional': Poignant return to HMT for Fraserburgh's Elly Jay as…
TaleGate Theatre Company bring Rapunzel the panto to Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Facebook.
Review: Rapunzel panto at Aberdeen Arts Centre is absolutely hair-larious
No one was feeling sleepy at Eden Court's pantomime. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon
Review: Eden Court's Sleeping Beauty pantomime brings Barbie, neon dragons and water pistols
Ross Allan is in Sleeping Beauty at Eden Court this year.
Ross Allan marks 10 years of panto at Eden Court returning with first show…
Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods