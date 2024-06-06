Elaine C Smith on Aberdeen boulevard tours and latest role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Elaine C Smith on Aberdeen boulevard tours and latest role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Do not be surprised if you spot Elaine C Smith at Aberdeen's Inversnecky Cafe or leading groups down the Boulevard as she arrives at HMT with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on June 11.

Elaine C Smith as the Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Elaine C Smith is playing the Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for the Scottish dates. Image: Danny Kaan
By Lottie Hood

Anyone who grew up taking in the magic of Aberdeen’s HMT pantos or watching Two Doors Down will know Elaine C Smith is a woman of many talents.

As a result, the Glaswegian comedian and actress is in high demand.

This year’s schedule includes everything from wearing a crinoline in a new period drama, playing the iconic Christine O’Neil in the Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down,  doing a stand-up tour and hosting the Pride of Scotland Awards.

And ironically 2024 was supposed to be a quiet one for the 65-year-old.

Elaine C Smith at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
Elaine C Smith held her show Elaine C Smith: 65 at HMT in March this year. Image: Glasgow International Comedy Festival

However, due to the tragic passing of Two Doors Down creator Simon Carlye in August last year, a lot of pre-planned events for the show were cancelled.

It was then Elaine’s daughter, actor and writer Hannah Elizabeth Morton, suggested she again try her hand at stand-up.

Originally aiming to do one show, Elaine’s second home, Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre, also asked if she would host one in the city.

It then spiralled into a series of community gigs to raise money for foodbanks and women’s groups and it seems her year schedule went much the same way.

Adam Garcia in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical.
Adam Garcia is one of the cast in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical.

Despite this, Elaine said she has got “a wee bit better at saying no” to things.

Which she was close to saying when she was offered a role with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang coming to Aberdeen on Tuesday June 11.

But that was before Elaine found out about the iconic baddie role she would be playing.

‘It’s not about what Chitty Chitty Bang Bang means to me, it’s about the audience’

“When they came [to offer the opportunity] I said ‘Hm, not sure I want to do it'”, she explained.

“Then they said ‘Well, it’s the Childcatcher.’

“I thought ‘Oh that will be great fun, first woman, to play the baddie’…so it’s a bit of a creative challenge.”

Elaine C Smith as the Childcatcher
Elaine C Smith is the first woman to take on the role as the Childcatcher. Image: Danny Kaan

When it comes to Elaine’s favourite films, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang would not make the cut.

While she loves Dick Van Dyke and enjoyed seeing friends take on the “magical show” like Paul O’Grady at the London Palladium and Scottish director Robert Scott, she is more of a Mary Poppins fan.

But Elaine added it is much more important about what it means to people: “The number of people who have said, ‘Oh, that’s my favourite film.’

“It’s imprinted in the memory of so many. It’s like Annie, Annie was not my favourite musical but doing it you realise the power of it.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical coming to Aberdeen and Inverness.
The musical is a firm family favourite. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

“If you can go and see a show that you know will be fun, have great songs and move you, then that’s what people want to go and see.

“But for me, it’s all about putting light out into the world and entertaining people and it’s all part of that. I think it’s probably needed now more than ever.”

Aberdeen beach tour guide by day

Another bonus is of course a return to the Granite City.

“I always love coming back to Aberdeen, that’s just a given,” she said.

“If it’s on the tour I’m always pleased about that. I didn’t do my one woman show anywhere else outside of Glasgow apart from Aberdeen.”

Elaine C Smith.
Elaine knows Aberdeen well from her stint in the Christmas pantos at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

She admitted she had noticed a big change on Union Street post-Covid but still loves going to the beach and pottering around Cults.

So much so that she acts as the local tour guide for her colleagues.

Elaine said: “When I’m with touring company like with Annie, I love getting the company to go down to the beach, go to the Inversnecky Cafe, have a walk and I always take them to Fittie because they come to Aberdeen with no real idea what it is.

“They’re always surprised and amazed at how beautiful it is.”

Elaine C Smith playing the ‘terrifying’ Childcatcher

The film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a favourite for many but a lot of people have admitted to Elaine that the Childcatcher “terrified” them as a child.

While Elaine is a big fan of playing the baddie – as displayed in Annie as Miss Hannigan – she plans to bring her own creative spin to the role.

“I think changing it up makes it more creative but the Childcatcher is a really scary character with the outfit and the way it was done in the film.

Elaine C Smith as the Childcatcher
Elaine plans to bring a bit of humour to the role. Image: Danny Kaan

“Loads of kids talked about how they were behind the sofa watching it.

“I think I’ll have to go down that route and try to bring a wee bit of humour in there as well to the evilness.”

One win for the performer is the tea breaks in between scaring the crowds.

Unlike Miss Hannigan when she almost did not leave the stage and the rest of the cast for Chitty like Adam Garcia, Elaine added: “You come in just to be the baddie and frighten people and be horrible.

“[In between] you get to sit in your dressing room with a cup of tea.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is gracing His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Tuesday June 11 to Saturday June 15 and Eden Court in Inverness from September 10 to 15

Conversation