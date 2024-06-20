Aberdeen teen goes from comic relief to main character in Beauty and the Beast

“It’s been so strange to go from somebody who would sit in the back and wasn’t really sure what was going on, to somebody who’s the main character,” says 18-year-old Finlay Gray.

“You struggle to imagine yourself there. It’s been so surreal but in such a good way.”

He’s talking about his lead role as the Beast in the Aberdeen-based Phoenix Youth Theatre’s adaptation of the Broadway Disney musical Beauty and the Beast, which is coming to the stage of Aberdeen Arts Centre this week.

Among the young ensemble cast, it’s an especially important moment for Gray – his first lead role and his final show with Phoenix.

It’s clear he’s a perfect example of what engaging with youth theatre can do for a young person.

“My friend recommended it to me because he was there,” says Gray. “Theatre wasn’t something I’d ever done, and I’d only ever been to the pantomime.

“I picked it up because I was lacking in confidence, though, and it helped me to build it.

“When I started Phoenix I was very within myself and very shy. They helped me to learn a lot about theatre, but also to discover something I was interested in and hadn’t been a part of before.”

From playing comic relief to main character and role model

Clare Haggart is one of the founding directors of Phoenix Youth Theatre, alongside Liz Milne.

“We would love for all of the children that come to Phoenix to do as well as Finlay has,” she says.

“He’s developed amazingly since he joined us, and over the years has developed a singing voice as well as an acting skill.

“This is what we hope all the children will do, so if they can see how Finlay’s got on, that will be great.”

From early ensemble parts to a key role in Guys and Dolls a couple of years ago, the Beast gives Gray a whole new level of responsibility.

“When I was offered the role I was terrified because I’ve only ever done side characters,” he says. “I’m usually the comic relief, so being offered the main role was amazing, as well as a huge challenge.

“Now I’m getting to grips with it, it’s so rewarding, but I have to be a role model as well.

“I used to look up to the male lead in the show, and now I’m there myself,” he continues.

“The cast is so many different ages, we’ve got a 10-year-old Chip and a 15-year-old Lumiere, and I try to be there for everyone and be supportive.

“When I was younger, doing these roles for the first time, you get inside your own head a wee bit and worry that you’re not good enough.

“The most important thing is to remind everyone they’re doing a good job. Imposter syndrome plays a big part, so you have to remember it’s a team effort.”

Future plans and Beauty and the Beast

With an attitude like this, it’s not surprising to hear that Gray’s ambitions lie in directing, as well as writing – he’s hoping to go to Glasgow to study Film and Media after the summer.

“Acting is something I hope to keep up, though, maybe as a hobby,” he says. “It’s helped me so much, especially during exams, just to have somewhere to alleviate that stress.”

In the meantime, there’s a show to put on.

“It’s fairly elaborate, with all the costumes and the set, and it’s going to look really good,” says Gray.

“The cast is big, from the lead to the ensemble and the dancers as well, and it’s amazing seeing so many people being so passionate about it in rehearsals.

“We all really enjoy being onstage, and the hope as an audience member is to see people enjoying what they’re doing onstage.

“If you can catch the vibe that people are having a good time, as well as enjoying the story as it unfolds, then it will be a really good show.”

Phoenix Youth Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast is at Aberdeen Arts Centre from Tuesday June 25 to Saturday June 29. See aberdeenartscentre.com for tickets and information.