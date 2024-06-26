Review: Phoenix Youth Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast swept Aberdeen audience away with tale as old as time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Phoenix Youth Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast swept Aberdeen audience away with tale as old as time

For a night of hilarity, glamour and home-grown talent, look no further than Phoenix Youth Theatre's Beauty and the Beast.

Finlay as the Beast
Beauty and the Beast is being performed at Aberdeen Arts Centre until Saturday June 29. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

It is a fairytale as old as time and has inspired endless interpretations.

But I have to say, I think last night’s Phoenix Youth Theatre adaptation of the Broadway Disney musical Beauty and the Beast was one of my favourites.

Filled with humour, talent, sweeping music and glamorous costumes, the production was a magical one.

However it was not me the cast needed to win over, it was my Belle-loving seven-year-old niece.

Nicole Stuart played the main role as Belle alongside Finlay Gray as the Beast.
Nicole Stuart played the main role of Belle alongside Finlay Gray as the Beast. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Beauty and the Beast from Phoenix Youth Theatre made me feel Human Again

For those who have been living under a fairytale-less rock, the story follows a young book-loving beauty called Belle played by the very talented Nicole Stuart.

When her innocent eccentric father (Finn McKenzie) gets lost in the woods and takes shelter in a castle, he comes across a staff of talking objects all under a spell and a Beast (Finlay Gray) who locks him up before Belle offers to take his place.

It is a tale filled with memorable characters, comedic duos and addictive tunes and Phoenix Youth Theatre pulled it off fabulously.

Nicole as Belle was a delight to watch.

The actor portrayed a compassionate and brilliant version of the young beauty and had an incredible voice.

Alongside her was Finlay, who played the Beast in his first lead role with the theatre company, and who portrayed a convincing moody but endearing prince.

Beauty and the Beast
There was talent galore in the production.

Hilarious antics from the manly Gaston

I was already giggling at our first glance at the manly and tall Gaston (Gregor Watson) and his “muscles”.

Rarely seen without his cheeky right-hand man Lefou (Struan McGurran), the pair bounced off of each other well – sometimes literally on Struan’s part with some well-timed sound effects.

Cogsworth played by Anna Taylor and Oran McGurran as Lumiere were a perfect match and proved to be a hilarious pairing with a lot of laughs going their way.

More giggles always followed Lumiere and Babette’s (played by Faye Wilson) antics delivered with French accents.

And you cannot have Beauty and the Beast without the welcoming soul of Mrs Potts encompassed by Jess McWilliam and her son Chip (played by Finn McGurran’s head).

Pictured are Nicole Stuart and Finlay Gray.
Be Our Guest was the showstopper moment.

Prepare to be dazzled by Be Our Guest

Having a fantastic live orchestra and being swept into different locations with a screen-centred set made the production an immersive and memorable one.

The show stopper, however, had to be Be Our Guest.

This is where the costume department pulled out all the stops.

My niece could not look away from the dazzling ensemble and enjoyed matching household goods to the costumes.

Also, the choreography for the town scenes and the tavern dancers with the ale mugs was fantastic.

It all left the audience smiling in wonder.

And as for my niece, after the show, there might have been some skipping to Be Our Guest on Queen Street.

Phoenix Youth Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast at the Aberdeen Arts Centre is running until Saturday June 29. To grab tickets click here. 

More from Theatre

Beauty and the Beast
Aberdeen teen goes from comic relief to main character in Beauty and the Beast
The act Bookbinder
No passport needed! The International Season is coming to you
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical coming to Aberdeen and Inverness.
Truly Scrumptious: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Aberdeen's HMT is an 'evening of wholesome…
Elaine C Smith as the Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Elaine C Smith on Aberdeen boulevard tours and latest role in Chitty Chitty Bang…
Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set for Aberdeen. Ivano Turco plays Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Image: Matt Crockett
Review: Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Aberdeen - and for all the right reasons
Gary McNair in Dear Billy
Show featuring a Billy Connolly run-in at Aberdeenshire petrol station set for HMT
Eloise Cruden and Brodie Emslie-Fyfe
The Cruden Bay best friends whose giggling connection won them leading roles in Aberdeen…
Hollie Stewart was one of the wee superstars who performed at The Archie Foundation Variety show at the Tivoli.
Review: Brave little stars shine bright at The Archie Foundation Variety Show at the…
Madagascar the Musical.
REVIEW: Madagascar the Musical, Eden Court, Inverness
Production shot of I should be so lucky. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
Review: I Should Be So Lucky had HMT crowd saying, "Wow wow wow wow!"

Conversation