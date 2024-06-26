Review: Phoenix Youth Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast swept Aberdeen audience away with tale as old as time

It is a fairytale as old as time and has inspired endless interpretations.

But I have to say, I think last night’s Phoenix Youth Theatre adaptation of the Broadway Disney musical Beauty and the Beast was one of my favourites.

Filled with humour, talent, sweeping music and glamorous costumes, the production was a magical one.

However it was not me the cast needed to win over, it was my Belle-loving seven-year-old niece.

Beauty and the Beast from Phoenix Youth Theatre made me feel Human Again

For those who have been living under a fairytale-less rock, the story follows a young book-loving beauty called Belle played by the very talented Nicole Stuart.

When her innocent eccentric father (Finn McKenzie) gets lost in the woods and takes shelter in a castle, he comes across a staff of talking objects all under a spell and a Beast (Finlay Gray) who locks him up before Belle offers to take his place.

It is a tale filled with memorable characters, comedic duos and addictive tunes and Phoenix Youth Theatre pulled it off fabulously.

Nicole as Belle was a delight to watch.

The actor portrayed a compassionate and brilliant version of the young beauty and had an incredible voice.

Alongside her was Finlay, who played the Beast in his first lead role with the theatre company, and who portrayed a convincing moody but endearing prince.

Hilarious antics from the manly Gaston

I was already giggling at our first glance at the manly and tall Gaston (Gregor Watson) and his “muscles”.

Rarely seen without his cheeky right-hand man Lefou (Struan McGurran), the pair bounced off of each other well – sometimes literally on Struan’s part with some well-timed sound effects.

Cogsworth played by Anna Taylor and Oran McGurran as Lumiere were a perfect match and proved to be a hilarious pairing with a lot of laughs going their way.

More giggles always followed Lumiere and Babette’s (played by Faye Wilson) antics delivered with French accents.

And you cannot have Beauty and the Beast without the welcoming soul of Mrs Potts encompassed by Jess McWilliam and her son Chip (played by Finn McGurran’s head).

Prepare to be dazzled by Be Our Guest

Having a fantastic live orchestra and being swept into different locations with a screen-centred set made the production an immersive and memorable one.

The show stopper, however, had to be Be Our Guest.

This is where the costume department pulled out all the stops.

My niece could not look away from the dazzling ensemble and enjoyed matching household goods to the costumes.

Also, the choreography for the town scenes and the tavern dancers with the ale mugs was fantastic.

It all left the audience smiling in wonder.

And as for my niece, after the show, there might have been some skipping to Be Our Guest on Queen Street.

Phoenix Youth Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast at the Aberdeen Arts Centre is running until Saturday June 29. To grab tickets click here.