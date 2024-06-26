Ross County linked with Scotland under-21 goalkeeper Cieran Slicker

Ross County could turn to Scotland under-21 international Cieran Slicker in their search for a new goalkeeper.

The 21-year-old was a youth player at Manchester City before moving to Ipswich Town in July last year on a three-year deal.

According to the Scottish Sun, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is keen to get Slicker out on loan with Ross County and Partick Thistle weighing up moves for the shot-stopper.

Hibernian and Kilmarnock were previously linked with Slicker.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson told the Press and Journal the Staggies are keen to sign another goalkeeper to provide competition for Ross Laidlaw and Logan Ross.

Slicker made two appearances for Ipswich last season in victories against Brisol Rovers and Reading in the EFL Cup in August.