Exclusive: Ross County striker Simon Murray set for Dundee move

Ross County forward Simon Murray is set to seal a move to Dundee.

The two clubs have agreed a undisclosed fee for the transfer of Murray, who was the Staggies’ leading scorer with 23 goals last season.

A deal was able to proceed after Dundee met County’s valuation of the 32-year-old, who had a year remaining on his contract.

County were eager to retain Murray, but he was keen to seek a move away from the Highlands this summer, due to personal reasons.

Murray’s family are based in Dundee, which has meant major travelling commitments from the striker since he made the switch from Championship side Queen’s Park in January 2023.

Fellow Premiership side Hibernian also showed interest in bringing the forward back for a second spell in Edinburgh, but the forward now appears destined to return to Dens Park.

Murray spent six months with the Dark Blues in 2018, on loan from Hibs, during which he netted three goals in 14 appearances.

While the departure of Murray will come as a blow to Staggies boss Don Cowie, the Dingwall side have already prepared for life after the forward, having completed the signing of Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale on a three-year deal.

After finalising his deal, Hale has returned to Northern Ireland and will miss the Staggies’ Premier Sports Cup opener against Stranraer this weekend, but is due to return to the Highlands on Sunday to link up with his new team-mates.