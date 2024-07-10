Exclusive: Ross County striker Simon Murray set for Dundee move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Exclusive: Ross County striker Simon Murray set for Dundee move

The two clubs have agreed an undisclosed fee for Murray, who was keen to leave the Highlands due to personal reasons.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Simon Murray scored 23 goals last season, including twice in the 6-1 play-off final aggregate win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County's Simon Murray scored 23 goals last season, including twice in the 6-1 play-off final aggregate win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Ross County forward Simon Murray is set to seal a move to Dundee.

The two clubs have agreed a undisclosed fee for the transfer of Murray, who was the Staggies’ leading scorer with 23 goals last season.

A deal was able to proceed after Dundee met County’s valuation of the 32-year-old, who had a year remaining on his contract.

County were eager to retain Murray, but he was keen to seek a move away from the Highlands this summer, due to personal reasons.

Simon Murray following Ross County’s 2-2 draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Murray’s family are based in Dundee, which has meant major travelling commitments from the striker since he made the switch from Championship side Queen’s Park in January 2023.

Fellow Premiership side Hibernian also showed interest in bringing the forward back for a second spell in Edinburgh, but the forward now appears destined to return to Dens Park.

Murray spent six months with the Dark Blues in 2018, on loan from Hibs, during which he netted three goals in 14 appearances.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring for Dundee in 2018. Image: SNS.

While the departure of Murray will come as a blow to Staggies boss Don Cowie, the Dingwall side have already prepared for life after the forward, having completed the signing of Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale on a three-year deal.

After finalising his deal, Hale has returned to Northern Ireland and will miss the Staggies’ Premier Sports Cup opener against Stranraer this weekend, but is due to return to the Highlands on Sunday to link up with his new team-mates.

More from Ross County

Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County cruise to 6-0 pre-season victory over Clachnacuddin
Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County complete move for Ronan Hale, as skipper Jack Baldwin departs for Northampton
Cliftonville's Ronan Hale celebrates winning with the Irish Cup in May. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County await Ronan Hale deal to decide Simon Murray future, as new signing…
Ryan Christie and Charlie Telfer during a Scotland under-21s training camp in 2015. Image: SNS
Charlie Telfer reveals Ryan Christie role in settling him into Highlands following Ross County…
Trialist Jordon Garrick scores against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Don Cowie provides update on Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick
Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick celebrates netting against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Key talking points from Ross County's friendly win at Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay relishing maiden duel with Ross County counterpart Don Cowie
Charlie Telfer has signed for Ross County on a one-year contract. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign midfielder Charlie Telfer on one-year deal
Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: Left to right - Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC
Don Cowie's Ross County backroom staff revealed - as brother Paul joins Staggies coaching…
Ross County goalkeeper Jack Hamilton. Image: Ross County FC
Don Cowie reunites with Jack Hamilton as Ross County draft in former Hearts goalkeeper

Conversation