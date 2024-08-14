Liam of Inverness ‘von Trapp family’ plays dad-of-7 in Starlight’s Sound of Music tonight at Eden Court

Liam MacAskill is no stranger to the theatre having trod the boards with The Florians Theatre from the age of five.

From school shows to performances at Eden Court in Inverness, it is a space that has always felt a little like home.

Especially after it became the location of his successful proposal to his wife of eight years, Fiona.

The pair first met at Eden Court working as ushers at the time.

Things then escalated after Liam performed in the show Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

“I actually proposed to her at the after-show party in front of everyone,” he said. “She did take a wee while to say yes but she eventually did.

“Well, it was probably two seconds but it felt like a lifetime, especially when there’s 150 people watching you.

“And then we actually got married at Eden Court as well. It does hold a very special place in both our hearts.”

‘Anything can happen when you’re on stage’

Over the years, Liam has carried out a variety of roles with amateur musical theatre groups from Davy in Sunshine on Leith to Private Pike in Dad’s Army to Shrek in Shrek the Musical.

The last one is a personal highlight despite it leaving him still finding bits of green weeks after his performance.

“It’s just one of these shows that you probably never think you’re going to get to do,” he said.

“It’s a bit far out there in regards to costume and prosthetics and special effects.

“The scenery that we had was just amazing. It was just amazing to be one of these iconic parts and yes it was hard work because you had to wear a big suit. It was quite warm in that suit but it was worth the slog that’s for sure.

“I just love the live performance aspect of it.

“In regards to that thrill that you get when being on stage,

knowing that anything can happen at any moment, it’s always a bit of a challenge.”

Playing Captain von Trapp is a ‘bit of a challenge’

However, Liam’s CV is no surprise given his family background.

With his brother as part of the stage crew for Scottish Opera and his parents and sister, who are all involved in different theatre companies, Liam’s family became well known in Inverness for their theatre prowess.

“In the years gone by, we used to get called the von Trapp family ourselves just because of our theatre background and singing.

“I don’t know if that was a compliment or not.”

It is a reputation which seems fitting as the 35-year-old is donning the cap of Captain von Trapp in the Starlight Musical Theatre production The Sound of Music this week.

Playing the stern father embodied by Christopher Plummer in the film certainly puts on a little pressure.

Especially as Liam admitted he is more used to playing slightly lighter and funnier roles with a few more musical numbers.

“I’m probably a bit out of my comfort zone if I’m absolutely honest,” he revealed.

“It’s dated in the 1930s. There’s war going on and it’s very proper.

“It’s very different to any part that I’ve played before. It’s not very comedic and there’s not a lot of singing in it, which is unusual for me.

“But it’s also a good challenge, a different challenge for me personally and I hope I’m portraying that as best I can.”

Worth going to see Starlight’s The Sound of Music for nun choir alone

While Captain von Trapp at first comes across as a strict and severe character, Liam said he felt a certain kinship with the father-of-seven.

A dad-of-two himself, his oldest son being very excited to watch the show this year, Liam added: “I can sometimes come across quite stern myself, but really deep down I’m just a bit like him in a way, lovable and want to have a bit of fun.”

In the musical, the Captain is famously softened after the free-spirited Maria Rainer (played by Alison Ożóg in Starlight’s production) comes to serve as a governess for his seven motherless children.

Slowly the family’s home is transformed from a place of rules to one of laughter, music and joy.

Liam said there are some “lovely moments” between Maria and the children in Starlight’s production.

Dotted with great vocal numbers with music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein and comedic moments, he said it contains all the feel-good moments and iconic songs which have made the musical a beloved classic.

Another big standout he added is the nun choir: “It’s just absolutely fantastic.

“The sound from the harmonies that come out of those 20 to 30 women who are playing the nuns, is phenomenal. That would be a ticket in itself just to go and see that.”

Starlight Musical Theatre’s production of The Sound of Music is at Eden Court in Inverness from Wednesday 14 to Saturday Aug 17. To find out more visit www.eden-court.co.uk