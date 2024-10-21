Pilates plans for empty Aberdeen shop as instructor vows to ‘help rejuvenate city centre’

A shop unit in Aberdeen city centre that has been empty for years could finally be brought back to life as a pilates studio.

Physiotherapy assistant Emily Robbie has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to transform the site on Chapel Street.

The instructor has been running pilates classes in the Granite City for nearly two years after discovering the exercise during lockdown.

Speaking to the Press and Journal last August, Emily revealed she would love to have her own studio.

And now it seems she may not have to wait too long to make her dream a reality.

Pilates studio to ‘promote physical and mental wellbeing’

The 27-year-old started teaching classes at Breathing Space Studio and the Mount coffee shop last year.

She says the demand for classes “continues to increase”.

In planning documents, the pilates teacher said the proposed mat studio would “provide a healthy environment” for fitness fans.

She believes the space would help with “reducing stress, helping to facilitate physical activity and promote physical and mental wellbeing.”

Emily also hopes the fitness studio will add to the “vibrancy” of the area and be “in keeping with the strong presence of independent businesses“.

The studio would also play “low level relaxing music” to prevent any potential noise complaints from neighbours.

Studio could help rejuvenate Aberdeen city centre

The west end unit previously operated as a Marie Curie charity shop but has been lying empty for a number of years.

Back in 2016, plans had been submitted to turn the space into a cafe but the project never came to fruition.

It is situated right next door to the popular Almondine patisserie.

And, Emily thinks her fitness facility would help to bring a welcome boost to shops and cafes nearby.

She said: “It is to be anticipated that those attending the studio will make use of local cafes and restaurants before and/or after my classes.

“I see this as an opportunity for me to make some contribution to the rejuvenation of Union Street and surrounding areas.”

You can view the pilates studio plans here.

The Press and Journal recently revealed just how independent Aberdeen city centre streets are.

Chapel Street was second at 80% independent.

Neighbouring Thistle Street has the highest percentage of independent businesses at more than 90%.

