Pilates plans for empty Aberdeen shop as instructor vows to ‘help rejuvenate city centre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pilates plans for empty Aberdeen shop as instructor vows to ‘help rejuvenate city centre’

Physiotherapy assistant Emily Robbie has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to transform the site on Chapel Street.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Emily Robbie and the unit on Chapel Street that could become her own pilates studio. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Emily Robbie and the unit on Chapel Street that could become her own pilates studio. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

A shop unit in Aberdeen city centre that has been empty for years could finally be brought back to life as a pilates studio.

Physiotherapy assistant Emily Robbie has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to transform the site on Chapel Street.

The instructor has been running pilates classes in the Granite City for nearly two years after discovering the exercise during lockdown.

Speaking to the Press and Journal last August, Emily revealed she would love to have her own studio.

And now it seems she may not have to wait too long to make her dream a reality.

The empty Chapel Street unit could soon host pilates classes. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Pilates studio to ‘promote physical and mental wellbeing’

The 27-year-old started teaching classes at Breathing Space Studio and the Mount coffee shop last year.

She says the demand for classes “continues to increase”.

In planning documents, the pilates teacher said the proposed mat studio would “provide a healthy environment” for fitness fans.

The red outline shows the unit at 13 Chapel Street. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects

She believes the space would help with “reducing stress, helping to facilitate physical activity and promote physical and mental wellbeing.”

Emily also hopes the fitness studio will add to the “vibrancy” of the area and be “in keeping with the strong presence of independent businesses“.

Emily Robbie discovered her love for pilates during lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The studio would also play “low level relaxing music” to prevent any potential noise complaints from neighbours.

Studio could help rejuvenate Aberdeen city centre

The west end unit previously operated as a Marie Curie charity shop but has been lying empty for a number of years.

Back in 2016, plans had been submitted to turn the space into a cafe but the project never came to fruition.

It is situated right next door to the popular Almondine patisserie.

And, Emily thinks her fitness facility would help to bring a welcome boost to shops and cafes nearby.

The pilates studio would be a welcome addition to Chapel Street. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

She said: “It is to be anticipated that those attending the studio will make use of local cafes and restaurants before and/or after my classes.

“I see this as an opportunity for me to make some contribution to the rejuvenation of Union Street and surrounding areas.”

You can view the pilates studio plans here.

The Press and Journal recently revealed just how independent Aberdeen city centre streets are.

Chapel Street was second at 80% independent.

Neighbouring Thistle Street has the highest percentage of independent businesses at more than 90%.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ember buses are launching in Aberdeen. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
All you need to know about the new Ember bus route ahead of launch
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds
A design image of the newly approved Fraserburgh mansion.
Mansion outside Fraserburgh approved and Aberdeen neighbour bemoans Christmas Village
A medical evacuation is underway to bring a ship passenger back to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Medical evacuation underway on Aberdeen to Orkney ferry
Police are responding to a major incident at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kenny Elrisk/DC Thomson
Two adults and child rescued from sea at Aberdeen beach as Storm Ashley batters…
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of Andrew Ross' murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is Police have a tent and sheets across the road to protect the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead dad suffered fatal stab wound to heart, trial told
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 15-year-old killer and a Peterhead murder trial
Storm Ashley has led to flooding on the railway line. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Travel across Highlands and Aberdeen disrupted due to Storm Ashley
The building the man allegedly fell from a window from on the Longate in Peterhead.
Peterhead woman walks free after witnesses refuse to co-operate in window fall case
I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…

Conversation