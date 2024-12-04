Review: Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum Aberdeen’s panto is witty, daring and full of fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum Aberdeen’s panto is witty, daring and full of fun

Jack and the Beanstalk has official opened at HM Theatre in Aberdeen signaling the start of the festive season.

Aberdeen panto Jack and The Beanstalk has opened for the festive season at HM Theatre.
By Rebecca Buchan

Every year for the last 20 years, Aberdeen panto legend and dame, Alan McHugh, has been creating festive magic for the people of the Granite City – and 2024 is certainly no different.

It has become one of my boyfriends’ favourite nights of the year when we wrap up from the cold and head down to HM Theatre to have our cockles warmed with ‘doric drivel’, merriment and laughter.

And last night we left oh so nice and toastie.

From the second we entered the auditorium we could feel the excitement of the crowd of all ages. It’s different from the buzz of any other show because you just know that for the next two hours straight you’re going to be grinning from ear to ear.

This year, as always, McHugh got the vibes on point. Full of local jokes only an ‘honourary’ Aberdonian would get, (many which fly high over the heads of children), and packed full of his usual skits that regulars come back to see variations of year after year this script did not fail to pack a punch.

The return of Greg McHugh, better known as Gary Tank Commander, was a great choice in celebrity star, yet again – even if Winston from Still Game was only £5 more.

Panto season has begun in Aberdeen 2024

Staying true to his most famous on-screen persona he has great chemistry with our favourite panto dame and our other beloved panto regular Paul J Corrigan, who this year starred as Pat the Cow.

Together the trio was responsible for a whole lot of laughs throughout the evening.

Adding to the magic of it all the colourful staging and costumes brought the whole thing to life, alongside a rather special injection of effects in the second half which had the kiddies squealing in their seats, and me jumping from mine.

But one of the things that always makes the panto so special is just how true the script stays to Aberdeen and with the focus well and truly on the Granite City this year it did not disappoint.

Not only does it leave you feeling full of festive cheer but also that little bit prouder to be from the north-east. It’s almost impossible to believe the script is written by a Glaswegian.

So if you’re looking for something to make you feel all warm and fuzzy during this harsh winter spell I would say Jack and the Beanstalk has all the magic you need.

You can buy tickets here, and the show runs until January 5.

