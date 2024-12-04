Review: Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum Aberdeen’s panto is witty, daring and full of fun

Every year for the last 20 years, Aberdeen panto legend and dame, Alan McHugh, has been creating festive magic for the people of the Granite City – and 2024 is certainly no different.

It has become one of my boyfriends’ favourite nights of the year when we wrap up from the cold and head down to HM Theatre to have our cockles warmed with ‘doric drivel’, merriment and laughter.

And last night we left oh so nice and toastie.

From the second we entered the auditorium we could feel the excitement of the crowd of all ages. It’s different from the buzz of any other show because you just know that for the next two hours straight you’re going to be grinning from ear to ear.

This year, as always, McHugh got the vibes on point. Full of local jokes only an ‘honourary’ Aberdonian would get, (many which fly high over the heads of children), and packed full of his usual skits that regulars come back to see variations of year after year this script did not fail to pack a punch.

The return of Greg McHugh, better known as Gary Tank Commander, was a great choice in celebrity star, yet again – even if Winston from Still Game was only £5 more.

Staying true to his most famous on-screen persona he has great chemistry with our favourite panto dame and our other beloved panto regular Paul J Corrigan, who this year starred as Pat the Cow.

Together the trio was responsible for a whole lot of laughs throughout the evening.

Adding to the magic of it all the colourful staging and costumes brought the whole thing to life, alongside a rather special injection of effects in the second half which had the kiddies squealing in their seats, and me jumping from mine.

But one of the things that always makes the panto so special is just how true the script stays to Aberdeen and with the focus well and truly on the Granite City this year it did not disappoint.

Not only does it leave you feeling full of festive cheer but also that little bit prouder to be from the north-east. It’s almost impossible to believe the script is written by a Glaswegian.

So if you’re looking for something to make you feel all warm and fuzzy during this harsh winter spell I would say Jack and the Beanstalk has all the magic you need.

You can buy tickets here, and the show runs until January 5.