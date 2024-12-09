Review: Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court – a fully festive feeling

Stepping out of the dreich Highland rain and into the Eden Court foyer, the seasonal buzz hit me and excitement swelled.

Surrounded by those enjoying another year of an annual tradition, and newcomers excitedly unaware of just what treat they were in for, we collected our tickets.

Once the other essentials, of sweets, programme and – of course – a shiny light-up sword for the youngest member of our group – were acquired it was time to find our seats.

Entering the auditorium, the anticipation escalated as a packed house eagerly awaited what we were all sure would be a couple of hours of fun-packed festive escapism.

We were not disappointed.

A wonderful panto world

From the moment the curtain went up and Victoria Nicol’s Fairy Flutterby magically materialised in her breathtaking colourful costume, the audience was willingly transported into a wonderful panto world.

With joyful sharp choreography, superb songs and a level of sublime self-awareness that only a seasoned panto cast can bring to the stage, Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court was a real treat for all the family.

The excitement of returning young audience members was palpable as Ross Allan’s Lazy Larry Trot emerged from the wings – bidding us all to greet him loudly.

Steven Wren’s Dame Tilly Trot was a masterclass in the art of panto dame performance – with a wonderful wardrobe, superb song snippets and a great line in asides for the adults.

Ross Baxter and Charis Murray brought great energy to the stage as Jack and Jill, guiding us competently through the story, with admirable aid from Joanne Randle’s prim and proper Lady Kessock.

The standout musical performance of the night came from Colum Findlay, as Poison Ivy, who absolutely stole the stage with their powerful and note-perfect spine-tingling solo.

Kudos must go too, to the performer/puppeteers responsible for pantomime cow Buttercup and the Giant Cludgiepants – both of which brought something special to the show.

And no panto would be complete without the brave kids who stepped up onto the stage for some audience interaction.

Special mention from our show must go to the fabulous ‘Em, Jake’ whose pre-answer pauses led to some excellent ad-libbing from the panto pros, leaving us all laughing so hard we were gasping for air.

Tongue-twisting set pieces and the magnificently meta sponsor reference scenes completed the perfect panto puzzle and we all left Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court with smiles on our faces and a fully festive feeling.

Bravo all!

Jack and the Beanstalk is on at Eden Court until January 5 with signed, captioned relaxed and audio-described performances available.

