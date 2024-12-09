Review: Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court – a fully festive feeling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court – a fully festive feeling

Seasoned panto pros, crisp choreography and a spine-tingling solo form parts of the perfect panto puzzle

Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court. Image: Eden Court
Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court. Image: Eden Court
By Jenni Gee

Stepping out of the dreich Highland rain and into the Eden Court foyer, the seasonal buzz hit me and excitement swelled.

Surrounded by those enjoying another year of an annual tradition, and newcomers excitedly unaware of just what treat they were in for, we collected our tickets.

Once the other essentials, of sweets, programme and – of course – a shiny light-up sword for the youngest member of our group – were acquired it was time to find our seats.

Entering the auditorium, the anticipation escalated as a packed house eagerly awaited what we were all sure would be a couple of hours of fun-packed festive escapism.

We were not disappointed.

Fairy Flutterby wowed in a colourful costume. Image Eden Court.

A wonderful panto world

From the moment the curtain went up and Victoria Nicol’s Fairy Flutterby magically materialised in her breathtaking colourful costume, the audience was willingly transported into a wonderful panto world.

With joyful sharp choreography, superb songs and a level of sublime self-awareness that only a seasoned panto cast can bring to the stage, Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court was a real treat for all the family.

Ross Baxter and Charis Murray as Jack and Jill. Image: Eden Court

The excitement of returning young audience members was palpable as Ross Allan’s Lazy Larry Trot emerged from the wings – bidding us all to greet him loudly.

Steven Wren’s Dame Tilly Trot was a masterclass in the art of panto dame performance – with a wonderful wardrobe, superb song snippets and a great line in asides for the adults.

Ross Baxter and Charis Murray brought great energy to the stage as Jack and Jill, guiding us competently through the story, with admirable aid from Joanne Randle’s prim and proper Lady Kessock.

The standout musical performance of the night came from Colum Findlay, as Poison Ivy, who absolutely stole the stage with their powerful and note-perfect spine-tingling solo.

Colum Findlay’s solo was a standout performance. Image: Eden Court

Kudos must go too, to the performer/puppeteers responsible for pantomime cow Buttercup and the Giant Cludgiepants – both of which brought something special to the show.

And no panto would be complete without the brave kids who stepped up onto the stage for some audience interaction.

Special mention from our show must go to the fabulous ‘Em, Jake’ whose pre-answer pauses led to some excellent ad-libbing from the panto pros, leaving us all laughing so hard we were gasping for air.

Tongue-twisting set pieces and the magnificently meta sponsor reference scenes completed the perfect panto puzzle and we all left Jack and the Beanstalk at Eden Court with smiles on our faces and a fully festive feeling.

Bravo all!

Jack and the Beanstalk is on at Eden Court until January 5 with signed, captioned relaxed and audio-described performances available.

More on panto season:

Meet the real people behind our local pantos and shows from Inverness to Stonehaven

Review: Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum Aberdeen’s panto is witty, daring and full of fun

Conversation