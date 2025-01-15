Review: Chicago brings razzle dazzle to a bleak January in Aberdeen

There may have been days of snow and ice blasting the north-east corner of Scotland, but if one thing is sure to warm you up it’s the razzle-dazzle Chicago has brought to town.

Opening at HM Theatre last night, the classic award-winning musical is true to form, but for any seasoned viewer, it’s still set to be a treat with outstanding and unique performances from the leading men and women.

2024 was a fantastic year for APA’s programming, and I was starting to wonder how they could possibly match it, but Chicago started the year with a bang and has set the bar for touring productions still to come.

I have seen Chicago around five times on stage now, with one having been in the West End and one on Broadway, so I would say I am not an easy customer to please.

But last night did not disappoint by any means.

Being from a family of huge Strictly fans my mum and I were excited to see Kevin Clifton in action. Taking on the role of Billy Flynn, we weren’t sure what to expect.

I’m aware he has a long list of theatre credits to his name but having only ever seen him and his twinkle toes on telly I was not sure what sort of actor he would make, but he was incredible and stole the show.

Fully of charisma, charm and practically perfect footwork, what’s not to like? 10/10 from me.

Both leading ladies, Faye Brookes as Roxie Heart and Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, were also excellent. I really liked the fact that both embraced the roles and made them their own, neither opting to just mimic Rene Zellweger or Catherine Zeta-Jones in the silver screen adaptation.

And for those Loose Women fans, Brenda Edwards received rapturous applause for her role as Mama Morton. While I could not fault her vocals, I was slightly disappointed by her lack of movement, but that is only a very minor criticism.

Lastly, special mention has to go to the live band who delivered the spectacular score impeccably. Taking up centre stage, and rightly so, it was lovely to see these musicians in prime positions getting the recognition they deserve.

Chicago is on until Saturday at HM Theatre and I would highly recommend everyone starts off the new year by grabbing tickets.

