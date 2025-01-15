Review: Chicago brings razzle dazzle to a bleak January in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Chicago brings razzle dazzle to a bleak January in Aberdeen

The star studded musical kicked off an excellent program of events for APA in 2025.

Chicago opened on HM Theatre this week.
By Rebecca Buchan

There may have been days of snow and ice blasting the north-east corner of Scotland, but if one thing is sure to warm you up it’s the razzle-dazzle Chicago has brought to town.

Opening at HM Theatre last night, the classic award-winning musical is true to form, but for any seasoned viewer, it’s still set to be a treat with outstanding and unique performances from the leading men and women.

2024 was a fantastic year for APA’s programming, and I was starting to wonder how they could possibly match it, but Chicago started the year with a bang and has set the bar for touring productions still to come.

I have seen Chicago around five times on stage now, with one having been in the West End and one on Broadway, so I would say I am not an easy customer to please.

But last night did not disappoint by any means.

Being from a family of huge Strictly fans my mum and I were excited to see Kevin Clifton in action. Taking on the role of Billy Flynn, we weren’t sure what to expect.

I’m aware he has a long list of theatre credits to his name but having only ever seen him and his twinkle toes on telly I was not sure what sort of actor he would make, but he was incredible and stole the show.

Kevin Clifton was outstanding as Billy Flynn.

Fully of charisma, charm and practically perfect footwork, what’s not to like? 10/10 from me.

Both leading ladies, Faye Brookes as Roxie Heart and Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, were also excellent. I really liked the fact that both embraced the roles and made them their own, neither opting to just mimic Rene Zellweger or Catherine Zeta-Jones in the silver screen adaptation.

Leading ladies, Faye Brookes as Roxie Heart and Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, were excellent.

And for those Loose Women fans, Brenda Edwards received rapturous applause for her role as Mama Morton. While I could not fault her vocals, I was slightly disappointed by her lack of movement, but that is only a very minor criticism.

Lastly, special mention has to go to the live band who delivered the spectacular score impeccably. Taking up centre stage, and rightly so, it was lovely to see these musicians in prime positions getting the recognition they deserve.

Chicago is on until Saturday at HM Theatre and I would highly recommend everyone starts off the new year by grabbing tickets.

You can buy them here. 

And why not read an interview with a local cast member from the show?

HMT homecoming for Aberdeen ballet dancer Jonathan, star of  Chicago

