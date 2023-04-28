Clubbing Conservative Michael Gove reveals he would ‘maybe’ go on Strictly if asked

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has not ruled out a future appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, The P&J can reveal.

The Aberdonian shocked the country with his moves on the floor of a Granite City pub two years ago.

And the world was reminded of the cabinet secretary’s rhythmic prowess when his ex-wife Sarah Vine told GB News he was “desperate” appear on on the hit TV show.

Oh, what, wow! Gove’s the greatest dancer

And the 55-year-old has told his old newspaper he’s open to the possibility.

It would mean following in the dance steps of political pirouetters like Ann Widdecombe and Ed Balls – happy Ed Balls Day, by the way – on the long-running BBC programme.

Having launched his journalistic career in his hometown, Mr Gove acknowledged the Granite City had helped gain him recognition for tripping the light fantastic too.

In August 2021, stunned revellers in O’Neill’s caught the prominent Conservative letting loose on the dancefloor.

Social media was awash with videos and selfies with the one-time prime ministerial hopeful.

In the days that followed, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood rated the politician’s moves to be a three out of 10, citing a lack of “real urgency or inner rhythm”.

When marimba rhythms start to play, dance with me, Michael Gove

Despite that feedback, Mr Gove seems undeterred – though it sounds like he will still have time to work on his foxtrot.

“I’m a bit busy at the moment,” he told The P&J.

“But maybe one day if they did ask though I would say it’s not top of the agenda at the moment. There are other things to be getting on with.

“And I suspect that there are probably people who the British public would rather see on Strictly well before me.”

The leading Tory was in Aberdeen ahead of the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow this weekend.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be bopping on a dancefloor in Scotland’s second city in preparation for the phone call from hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman…