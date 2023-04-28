Clubbing Conservative Michael Gove reveals he would ‘maybe’ go on Strictly if asked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clubbing Conservative Michael Gove reveals he would ‘maybe’ go on Strictly if asked

The Levelling Up Secretary told The P&J the door was not closed on a future appearance on the BBC show.

By Alastair Gossip
Michael Gove hit the headlines for his dancing in an Aberdeen pub in 2021. Image: Emma Lamnet.
To go with story by Denitsa Andonova. Michael Gove raves in Aberdeen club Picture shows; Michael Gove. Bohemia, Aberdeen. Supplied by Emma Lamnet Date; 28/08/2021; da7a876a-b013-4098-b5d0-f2f311cb3b2e

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has not ruled out a future appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, The P&J can reveal.

The Aberdonian shocked the country with his moves on the floor of a Granite City pub two years ago.

And the world was reminded of the cabinet secretary’s rhythmic prowess when his ex-wife Sarah Vine told GB News he was “desperate” appear on on the hit TV show.

Oh, what, wow! Gove’s the greatest dancer

You can remind yourself of the former Press And Journal trainee reporter cutting rug here:

And the 55-year-old has told his old newspaper he’s open to the possibility.

It would mean following in the dance steps of political pirouetters like Ann Widdecombe and Ed Balls – happy Ed Balls Day, by the way – on the long-running BBC programme.

Having launched his journalistic career in his hometown, Mr Gove acknowledged the Granite City had helped gain him recognition for tripping the light fantastic too.

Michael Gove's raving quickly attracted the attention of other Aberdeen revellers, who posed for photos with the Conservative. Image: Emma Lament.
Michael Gove’s raving quickly attracted the attention of other Aberdeen revellers, who posed for photos with the Conservative. Image: Emma Lament.

In August 2021, stunned revellers in O’Neill’s caught the prominent Conservative letting loose on the dancefloor.

Social media was awash with videos and selfies with the one-time prime ministerial hopeful.

In the days that followed, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood rated the politician’s moves to be a three out of 10, citing a lack of “real urgency or inner rhythm”.

When marimba rhythms start to play, dance with me, Michael Gove

Despite that feedback, Mr Gove seems undeterred – though it sounds like he will still have time to work on his foxtrot.

Watch: Michael Gove on his “desperation” to take part in Strictly Come Dancing:

“I’m a bit busy at the moment,” he told The P&J.

“But maybe one day if they did ask though I would say it’s not top of the agenda at the moment. There are other things to be getting on with.

“And I suspect that there are probably people who the British public would rather see on Strictly well before me.”

The leading Tory was in Aberdeen ahead of the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow this weekend.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be bopping on a dancefloor in Scotland’s second city in preparation for the phone call from hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman…

