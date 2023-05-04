Karen Gillan shares Guardians of the Galaxy make-up fail as new film released

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness-born movie star Karen Gillan has shared a tweet of herself in full make up as her character Nebula…during a couple’s counselling session.

Gillan appeared last night at the screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, in which she reprised her role of the reluctant member of the intergalactic outlaws.

In honour of the occasion, she shared a picture of herself in full makeup and a black tank top as she underwent” therapy with her husband Nick Kocher.

The face of the couple’s therapist has been blanked out.

Gillan, 35, said the makeup blunder happened during filming for the third and final blockbuster movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

At the premier in New York City, Gillan wore sequin trousers and a black double breasted blazer at a screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Wednesday at iPic Theater in New York City.

The couple married in secret ceremony at Castle Toward in Argyll, last May.

In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/AdMdkJo2tf — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 3, 2023

In her tweet, posted yesterday, she wrote: “In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3.”

The movie is already showing in cinemas in Scotland.

In response to the photo, one user wrote: “Perfect ending to the trilogy. You were amazing Karen.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Gillan said she could not stop thinking about the movie after filming.

She said: “We shot it a year ago, and it was still such an emotional rollercoaster.

“I was crying hysterically and then I was laughing hysterically, and I would just alternate between those emotions.”

It’s time to face the music. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/eweS6lwsGp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

During the interview, Gillan opened up about her character, saying “she’s got a new arm courtesy of Rocket.

“It is so cool and it basically does everything that anyone needs at any given time. It turns into all sorts of things.”

She said she enjoyed making the film with the cast. She said: “It’s just all the little moments where we connected as human beings…especially because we were all dressed as aliens.

“It’s actually so funny because we forget we’re dressed as aliens half the time. I don’t even notice, and that must look really weird from the outside.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is on general release across Scotland now.