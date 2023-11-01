Shetland star teases ‘grisly’ sheep incident – what you can expect ahead of series 8 launch

Shetland actress Alison O’Donnell has teased fans of the popular TV show ahead of the new series airing tonight.

The show, now in its eighth series, is a crime drama based on the best-selling books of Ann Cleeves.

The new series features the return of DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, played by Alison O’Donnell

as well as the introduction of DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen.

It is also the first series not to feature Douglas Henshall as Jimmy Pérez a fan favourite since the show’s beginning.

Ahead of the premiere episode, Ms O’Donnell told BBC Radio Scotland, that the audience will be introduced to DI Calder, a Shetland native, who returns in search of a vulnerable witness to a crime.

She also teased a ‘grisly’ scene involving sheep, explaining that “it’s not a totally quiet day’ in Shetland.

When asked about the departure of Douglas Henshall and the impact on the series, Ms O’Donnell said the new series had a “fresh and exciting new element” to it.

She said that while some people might have been intimidated coming into a well-established TV series, Ashley Jenson was “confident” and was always finding ways to make the cats and crew smile despite the “long and windy days”.

‘The islands are naturally dramatic’

She also welcomed the shake-up in casting, saying that it is not often you see two female leads, especially in crime shows.

She said: “There is a sea change, but there is still a long way to go.”

When asked about why Shetland has such a dedicated audience, Ms O’Donnell said it was the setting which kept people coming back.

She said: “The islands are naturally dramatic. There’s drama in the landscape, drama in the weather and also the fact that you can’t leave very easily.

“There’s one boat a day and a couple of flights, so people can keep track of you and you can’t get away with things.

“It’s a small community that’s knit together, so all those elements lend themselves so beautifully to the crime genre.”

Ms O’Donnell also praised the show for promoting Shetland as a destination and spoke of a meeting with a Frenchman, who was inspired to relocate his family after watching the show.

Shetland returns on BBC One at 9pm tonight.