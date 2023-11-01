Shetland star teases ‘grisly’ sheep incident – what you can expect ahead of series 8 launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland star teases ‘grisly’ sheep incident – what you can expect ahead of series 8 launch

The popular programme set amidst the dramatic backdrop of the Shetland Islands returns for its eighth series.

By Ross Hempseed
Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen on the set of BBC series Shetland. Image: BBC.
Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen on the set of BBC series Shetland. Image: BBC.

Shetland actress Alison O’Donnell has teased fans of the popular TV show ahead of the new series airing tonight.

The show, now in its eighth series, is a crime drama based on the best-selling books of Ann Cleeves.

The new series features the return of DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, played by Alison O’Donnell
as well as the introduction of DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen.

It is also the first series not to feature Douglas Henshall as Jimmy Pérez a fan favourite since the show’s beginning.

Ahead of the premiere episode, Ms O’Donnell told BBC Radio Scotland, that the audience will be introduced to DI Calder, a Shetland native, who returns in search of a vulnerable witness to a crime.

Alison O’Donnell, who stars as ‘Tosh’ in Shetland promises a thrilling new series for fans. Image: ITV Studios.

She also teased a ‘grisly’ scene involving sheep, explaining that “it’s not a totally quiet day’ in Shetland.

When asked about the departure of Douglas Henshall and the impact on the series, Ms O’Donnell said the new series had a “fresh and exciting new element” to it.

She said that while some people might have been intimidated coming into a well-established TV series, Ashley Jenson was “confident” and was always finding ways to make the cats and crew smile despite the “long and windy days”.

‘The islands are naturally dramatic’

She also welcomed the shake-up in casting, saying that it is not often you see two female leads, especially in crime shows.

She said: “There is a sea change, but there is still a long way to go.”

When asked about why Shetland has such a dedicated audience, Ms O’Donnell said it was the setting which kept people coming back.

She said: “The islands are naturally dramatic. There’s drama in the landscape, drama in the weather and also the fact that you can’t leave very easily.

Dramatic landscapes make the setting for the BBC series Shetland more atmospheric and haunting. Image: Shutterstock.

“There’s one boat a day and a couple of flights, so people can keep track of you and you can’t get away with things.

“It’s a small community that’s knit together, so all those elements lend themselves so beautifully to the crime genre.”

Ms O’Donnell also praised the show for promoting Shetland as a destination and spoke of a meeting with a Frenchman, who was inspired to relocate his family after watching the show.

Shetland returns on BBC One at 9pm tonight.

