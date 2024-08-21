Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro stays at ‘haunted’ Aberdeen hotel

From haunted bedrooms to deep-fried Mars Bars, Aberdeenshire is proving to be quite a hit with Hollywood film director Guillermo del Toro.

In a series of posts on X, he shared his passion for film-making and the joy of ghost hunting while on location.

Mr del Toro, 59, is staying in Aberdeen as he films his version of Frankenstein at Dunecht House.

Mary Shelley’s book will be transported from the snow-covered Alpine mountains of Switzerland to Aberdeenshire.

Frankenstein tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who creates a sapient creature in an unorthodox scientific experiment.

Stonehaven ‘home of the deep-fried Mars Bar’

The adaptation has a high-profile cast including Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth who recently led the horror sequel MaXXXine.

Mr del Toro has made some of the most technically brilliant and hauntingly beautiful films of the 21st century including Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), Oscar winner The Shape of Water (2017) and superhero movie Hellboy (2019).

He describes Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece as his favourite book of all time.

He has been working on an adaptation for more than a decade.

By all accounts, it seems like the renowned filmmaker is settling in well to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire life.

Writing on X at @RealGDT Mr del Toro wrote: “Location shooting ‘F’ in Scotland.

“Not far from Stonehaven (home of the deep-fried MARS bar).”

Earlier this week a sign at Dunecht House near Westhill revealed the stately home is being used as a setting for the Netflix adaptation of the chilling tale.

The working title of the film seen on a road sign near the stately home was “Prodigal Father“.

It is believed the film is likely to be released in 2025.

The Mexican-born director wrote; “Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800s hotel. I am in the most haunted room of it – which was vacated this morning by one of our producers.

“Odd electrical and physical occurrences scared her into leaving ASAP.

“Stay tuned – if anything happens I will report.”

He later wrote: “I always stay in “the most haunted rooms” but only once did I experience anything supernatural- the rest of the time: nothing.

“I have high hopes.”