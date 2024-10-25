Interview: Stronsay actor Eilidh Fisher talks her role in The Outrun and working with Saoirse Ronan, and how film made her love her Orcadian home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interview: Stronsay actor Eilidh Fisher talks her role in The Outrun and working with Saoirse Ronan, and how film made her love her Orcadian home

The Orkney actor said the book and then working on the film changed her perspective on her home and was one of her career highlights.

Actor Eilidh Fisher with a lamb in Orkney
As a teen Eilidh struggled living on an island community. Image: Eilidh Fisher
By Lottie Hood

For many years as a teenager growing up in Orkney, Eilidh Fisher’s relationship with the idea of home was a little complicated.

Growing up on Stronsay as the child of the island doctors, she spent most of her early and teen years in a community of around 350 people.

While she loved the people, she was aware early on that the size and remoteness of her home made her dream seem more impossible.

And Eilidh only had one hope – to become an actor.

Eilidh Fisher in Stronsay
Eilidh Fisher grew up on Stronsay. Images: Eilidh Fisher

However, there were very few opportunities to pursue acting and the more people Eilidh spoke to, the more unrealistic her dream felt.

“I always knew that I wanted to act but I remember everyone I spoke to in Orkney about it told me it was a very unrealistic idea,” she said.

“Obviously, that was just people looking out for me, and I’m grateful for that.

“But I think working on a film or a TV show felt so intangible because no one around me knew anyone who was doing it.”

Eilidh Fisher headshot
Eilidh Fisher. Image: Stewart Bywater

The Outrun changed Eilidh’s relationship with Orkney home

Years later when Eilidh got the chance to move to London in her late teens and pursue acting, she admitted she could not wait to leave.

However, London life was not easy and as Eilidh struggled in the big city, she came across Amy Liptrot’s book The Outrun.

The 2016 memoir from the Scottish journalist and author is set in Orkney as she returns to her childhood home to rehabilitate from addiction after 10 unhappy years in London.

Actress Saoirse Ronan and author Amy Liptrot at the Orkney film premiere
Actress Saoirse Ronan and author Amy Liptrot at the Orkney film premiere. Image: Orkney.com/Facebook

“My view of Orkney as a teenager was it was a place that I wanted to leave,” said the young actor.

“But reading Amy’s book showed me that it was somewhere that is beautiful and full of nature, history and interesting people.

“Her book really changed my relationship with Orkney and so it’s really special to me.”

Eilidh wrote to agents and directors from a young age for advice

Despite any disadvantages growing up, Eilidh has managed to pursue her dream.

These days, aside from appearing in The Outrun, Eilidh’s resume includes appearing on Call the Midwife, The English Game, The Power and an exciting upcoming role in the new BBC drama Dope Girls.

When asked what made her pursue acting so actively, it seems there was not one particular inspiring moment but rather hundreds of them.

Eilidh Fisher in The Power
Eilidh Fisher in The Power.

“I think it was everything I was watching,” she admitted.

“Anything that had a child in it that was my age, I would think ‘I wish that could have been me’.”

When Eilidh moved to study at Kirkwall Grammar School on the mainland for her Highers, she got the chance to study drama for the first time.

Helped by the head teacher at the time — Gillian Dearness who became one of Eilidh’s biggest supporters — Eilidh went on to audition in London for an LA drama school and got a scholarship aged 16.

Eilidh Fisher aged 16 in Orkney
Eilidh’s photo which was included in The P&J article when she was 16 years old. Image: AJL archives

But before she could go, she had to raise £25,000 for the rest of her fees.

Starting a GoFundMe and doing an interview with The Press and Journal at the time, Eilidh also called around 200 Scottish businesses asking for their help which to her surprise, some kindly did.

This enterprising habit of not being afraid to contact people for advice from an early age, which included writing to her now agent when she was 13 years old, later stood her in good stead.

She even managed to secure an in-person chat with Julian Fellows from Downton Abbey.

How Eilidh’s role with The Outrun began

One of the other people Eilidh contacted when she was living in London after graduating from drama school was director Sarah Brocklehurst after watching her film Animals.

The email eventually led to a Zoom call and the pair kept in touch.

When Sarah started working on The Outrun, she would sometimes ask Eilidh questions about lambing and Orkney.

A lamb on Orkney
Sarah asked Eilidh about lambing on Orkney. Image: Eilidh Fisher

During this time Eilidh and her agent Ruth Young kept an ear out for any audition opportunities and Eilidh managed to get a small role in the production.

She said: “I had a little role in the Bible group and I was part of that filming.

“It was a very kind of blink and you’ll miss me but I loved every second of it.”

Nora Fingscheidt, the director, wanted to audition local people for a few of the roles in the film and brought on Eilidh to help.

Eilidh Fisher with Saoirse Ronan in the Bible study group in The Outrun.
Eilidh Fisher with Saoirse Ronan in the Bible study group in The Outrun. Image: StudioCanal

“We were auditioning people to be in an Orkney AA group.

“So I would play Saoirse’s character Rona and Nora would set up a little improvisation scenario for whoever was coming and I would do the scenario with them.

During this time, Eilidh gave her former teacher Gillian Dearness a call to convince her to audition for a prominent role.

“I kept calling her, and then eventually she came in,” she said smiling.

“I did her audition with her, and she smashed it.

“That was maybe the highlight of the whole thing for me. I just was so excited for her.”

Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan as Rona in The Outrun. Image: Natalie Seery/ Sony Pictures Classics

Saoirse Ronan was ‘so impressive’

During the filming, there was one day that Eilidh said was one of her top career highlights so far.

“I think the single day I spent watching Saorise work is probably my highlight,” she said.

“I had always really admired her work but watching her work felt like a real privilege.

“She has become a real role model of how I would like to carry myself on a set.

Saoirse Ronan are Rona in The Outrun in Orkney
Saoirse Ronan has become a role model to Eilidh. Image: Anne Binckebanck/ Sony Pictures Classics.

“It was watching her balance her work and protecting the space that she needs to deliver her performance while making all of these people who’ve never been on a film set before, feel welcome and comfortable.

“I think the environment Saoirse, Sarah and Nora created was so magical and creative.

“If they cut me from the film, I wouldn’t have minded. I’m always going to remember that one.”

Director Nora Fingscheidt from The Outrun
Director Nora Fingscheidt. Image: Philip Leutert/ Sony Pictures Classics.

What did Eilidh think of the film?

With so many people in the production carrying a real love for Orkney and the book, Eilidh said she felt the end result had a “really positive impact”.

“They’ve captured it so well with the cinematography and the sound of the weather and wind.

“You see Orkney throughout all of its seasons, its lambing, and its brutal winters.

“I think it’s also partly because they did bring so many local people in so it feels very authentic.”

She added it was not just the beauty that came across: “Orkney is such a special place, but it is so remote and you can feel very cut off there.

To go with story by Loretta Hood. Big Interview with Eilidh Fisher Stronsay actor in The Outrun Picture shows; SAOIRSE RONAN as Rona, STEPHEN DILLANE as Andrew in The Outrun. Orkney . Supplied by Anne Binckebanck/ Sony Pictures Classics Date; 25/08/2022
Saoirse Ronan as Rona and Stephen Dillane as Andrew in The Outrun.  Image: Anne Binckebanck/ Sony Pictures Classics.

“I hope that people watch this movie and see that it’s beautiful but it can be a really hard place to live.

“In Orkney, there is a real tendency to self-deprecate and be extremely private about feelings or ambitions.

“And so outside of the success of the film and the conversations around addiction, I would hope it shows people from the isles that things that feel like whimsical pipe dreams might not be that out of reach.

“Also it gives people a chance to celebrate and take pride in Orkney because it can be really beautiful and special.”

Next up: Dope Girls

After travelling home to watch the premiere, Eilidh said she is now looking forward to seeing the BBC drama Dope Girls in which she plays the daughter of a single mother who owns a nightclub in post-war London called Evie.

Saying it was another inspiring set to work on, Eilidh added: “I’m really excited to see what they’ve done with it.

“I remember getting that script and thinking ‘I really want to be part of this’.

“The women were written so well and they were so complex, interesting and messy.

“You follow these women fighting to keep their place in society and have a voice. They also do a lot of very messy, rogue things that I’m not sure make them good role models but it was really fun to play.

“And it was just a bigger character and someone you really got to know and love.”

Eilidh as Evie in Dope Girls
Eilidh as Evie in Dope Girls. Image: BBC/ Sony Pictures Television/ Eilidh Fisher

‘I’m gonna keep trying, and for as long as I enjoy it, I’ll keep auditioning’

Meanwhile, when she is not auditioning or on set, Eilidh is working as a pastry chef in Glasgow.

She first started training four years ago after realising the waitressing jobs would get old very quickly.

“I wanted something else I enjoyed to be doing when I wasn’t acting,” she said.

A selection of Eilidh's pastries
Eilidh has been working as a pastry chef for four years.

“So I started working as a pastry chef, which I love.

“I think it’s a lot of similar skills and it means I have a life I love.

“And then if I get an acting job, I go off and do it, and it’s fun, but it means I can come back to something that’s stable and nice, fun, and I’m not just waiting around to get a job.”

A Stronsay wedding cake made by Eilidh.
A Stronsay wedding cake made by Eilidh.

When asked what advice she would give to anyone who could relate to her story or who is looking to get into acting, Eilidh encouraged people to be curious and keep going.

“I would say, write to people, do try and give it your all because it might work. And if it doesn’t, at least you tried.

“And if you want to do something like be an actor, I would say go for it, but also keep building a life that you want to live. Don’t put everything on hold because you’re waiting to get a job.

Eilidh on set for Call the Midwife.
Eilidh on set for Call the Midwife.

“I have no idea if I will get more work or if I can turn this into a long-lasting career, but I’m going to keep trying. And for as long as I enjoy it, I’ll keep auditioning.”

Conversation