Tom Stoltman makes surprise appearance in The Traitors – did you spot him?

The Invergordon strongman appeared in Friday's episode of the popular BBC show.

By Ross Hempseed
Tom Stoltman appears on the left of Claudia Winkleman during the mission introduction. Image: BBC
Tom Stoltman appears on the left of Claudia Winkleman during the mission introduction. Image: BBC

Tom Stoltman, the World’s Strongest Man, appeared on BBC’s The Traitors, in disguise.

An episode of the popular TV series filmed in the Highlands at Ardross Castle aired on Friday, January 10, featuring one of the region’s most famous faces.

However, Tom kept a mask on during his  whole appearance so only the most eagle-eyed of fans would have spotted him.

The Invergordon native is the current World’s Strongest Man and is the only British man to win three times, in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

In the episode, players are brought to a clearing where host Claudia Winkleman is waiting for them, perched on the shoulders of two huge cloaked characters.

The two figures were unrecognisable due to the masks but many players commented on the huge size of the men.

Tom Stoltman makes cameo on The Traitors

One of the players, Joe, commented that the two men looked like “brutes”, while Claudia, clad in a fur outfit, referred to them as her “sons”.

It’s now been revealed by Tom Stoltman that he was one of the “brutes” who appeared in the episode, walking menacingly behind the players during the Ceremony of Truth.

The players were brought to a clearing for the Ceremony of Truth. Image: BBC

He posted a picture on Instagram with him holding up Claudia along with George Montague who he tagged in the photo.

Many comments were shocked to find out it was Tom under the mask while others were adamant they knew it was him due to his size and the location.

George also posted a picture on his Instagram of him with Tom sharing the news they worked on the show last year.

Tom recently appeared alongside his brother, Luke at the Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival.

